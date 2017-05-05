Message of Fatima still inspires devotion around the world

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Angela Peach, the director of religious education at St. Edward Parish in Nashville, tests a crown of flowers on the Fatima statue at the parish on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The parish will crown the statue with flowers on Saturday, May 13, the 100th anniversary of the first apparition at Fatima. Photo by Rick Musacchio

For 100 years, people around the world have been captivated by the story of Fatima and the apparitions of the Blessed Mother to three children in that small Portuguese town.



“It’s attractive to people because it’s fairly recent,” said Joan Watson, director of adult formation for the Diocese of Nashville. “It happened almost in our lifetime.”



On May 12 and 13, Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Fatima to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Blessed Mother’s first appearance to Lucia Dos Santos and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto. During his visit, the pope will canonize as saints Jacinta and Francisco, who died about a year after the apparitions after becoming ill in a flu epidemic. The process for the beatification of Lucia began after her death in 2005.



“These three shepherd children, their faith was so strong it changed the trajectory of that country forever,” said Bill Staley, director of the diocesan office of youth and young adult ministry, who made a pilgrimage to Fatima last fall.



The Blessed Mother, under the title of Our Lady of the Rosary, continued to appear to the children on the 13th of every month through October 1917, when the Miracle of the Dancing Sun occurred. During each of her visits to the children, which occurred in the midst of World War I, she asked for prayers, specifically the rosary, for the reparation of sinners, the conversion of sinners, and for peace.



She also revealed to them the three secrets of Fatima. The first was a vision of hell and a request to spread a devotion to her Immaculate Heart. During the vision, she predicted that the war would end but if people continued to offend God a worse war would occur.



In the second secret, Mary asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. She warned, “If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred, the Holy Father will have much to suffer, and various nations will be annihilated.”



The third secret, which was not disclosed until 2000, revealed a bishop in white, along with other bishops, priests and religious men and women, walking through a city in ruins, strewn with corpses, as they climb a tall mountain with a cross on top. The bishop in white, thought to be the pope, is killed.



After the secret was revealed, it was interpreted to refer to the errors spread by communism and the assassination attempt on St. John Paul II on May 13, 1981, the anniversary of the first apparition at Fatima.



“Mary prophesized the coming of communism and we saw the effects of that so the message of Fatima is very relatable,” Watson said. “At the time, prophesizing of the rise of Russia was so bizarre. We saw the prophesies fulfilled.”



During his visit to Fatima, Staley said, he was struck that he was standing in the place where the Blessed Mother made her prophesy about Russia. “Here we are 100 years later and things are more tense than they have been,” he said. “We’re almost in a second Cold War.”



Because of the third secret, the devotion to Fatima is often associated with St. John Paul II, who had a lifelong devotion to Mary, Watson said.



But Pope Francis, who also has a strong Marian devotion, has spoken often of mercy, the same message from Fatima, Watson noted.



“The message is simple, to pray and to pray for peace,” Watson said. “We all want peace … and that’s what she asks us to do … to pray for peace.”



During one of the visits, Mary instructed the children, “Sacrifice yourselves for sinners and say many times, especially when you make some sacrifice: O Jesus, it is for love of You, for the conversion of sinners, and in reparation for the sins committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”



She also asked, “When you pray the Rosary, say after each mystery: O my Jesus! Forgive us, save us from the fires of hell. Lead all souls to heaven, especially those who are most in need.”



Watson said her family added the phrase “Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for us,” to the blessing they prayed before meals.



“It doesn’t have to be complicated,” Watson said of answering Mary’s call to pray for mercy and peace. “That’s the beauty.”



At St. Edward Church in Nashville, parishioners will participate in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima. The parish has converted the former baptistry of the church as a sort of grotto with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima that was purchased from Portugal, said Father Dan Reehil, pastor of St. Edward.



The parish will have a special prayer service on the 13th of each month through October in accordance with the announcement that Pope Francis has granted a plenary indulgence during the 100th anniversary year, Father Reehil said.



The services will be similar to the First Saturday devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary that the parish already does, he said.



To receive the indulgence – besides fulfilling the ordinary conditions of going to Confession and Communion, being interiorly detached from sin, and praying for the intentions of the Holy Father – according to the Vatican’s announcement of the indulgence, people can:



• Make a pilgrimage to the shrine at Fatima and participate in a celebration of prayer dedicated to the Virgin and pray the Our Father, recite the Creed and invoke the Mother of God.



• Pray before any statue of Our Lady of Fatima solemnly exposed for public veneration on the 13th of each month from May to October 2017, participate in some celebration or prayer in honor of the Virgin Mary, pray the Our Father, recite the Creed and invoke Our Lady of Fatima.



• For the faithful who, because of age, illness or other serious cause, are unable to get around, pray in front of a statue of Our Lady of Fatima and spiritually unite themselves to the jubilee celebrations on the 13th of each month between May and October 2017. They must also “offer to merciful God with confidence, through Mary, their prayers and sufferings or the sacrifices they make in their own lives.”



“The 13th of the month will be busy days,” Father Reehil said.



St. Edward also will offer an eight-week series of discussion of the Blessed Mother that will begin on Tuesday, May 16. The classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. weekly.