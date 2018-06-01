‘Mission accomplished’ for successful Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The ninth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction was held Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. A sold-out crowd enjoyed a meal and silent and live auctions to raise funds to help pay for the education of the Diocese of Nashville’s seminarians. Seminarian Patrick Held, center, talks with Cris Fessenden, mother of Father Joe Fessenden, and Glenmary Father Vic Subb of Holy Family Church in Lafayette. Photo by Andy Telli



Doug Blake and the rest of the committee organizing the 2018 Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction had two goals for the event: raise more than last year’s take of $300,000 and have fun doing it.



“Mission accomplished,” said Blake, who chaired the organizing committee for this year’s dinner and auction.



“It was spectacular,” Blake said. “The fact that it was so much fun, I think, was the main thing. Everything we planned on went so well. One thing we didn’t plan on was how much fun it would be.”



The dinner and auction was held Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. A capacity crowd of 620 people from throughout the diocese was on hand to enjoy the delicious meal catered by Chef Christopher’s Catering and the Epic Event Centre of Gallatin, live and silent auctions, plenty of fellowship, and to support the Diocese of Nashville’s seminarians.



The goal for the event was to raise $325,000 to help cover some of the costs of educating the seminarians. Although several of the bills for putting on the dinner and auction are still to be paid, the event has already netted more than $300,000 and is still moving toward the goal, said William Whalen, chief financial officer of the diocese.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding talks with John Ahrens at the Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction held May 22 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville.



Organizers also raised enough funds to meet the $50,000 matching grant from Catholic Extension, he said.



“We started out with what they had done the year before with $300,000. It seemed like a high-water mark. We felt the pressure,” Blake said. “To have met that and exceeded it is a wonderful thing.”



The success of the live auction contributed to the big showing, Blake said.



Organizers were anticipating raising $28,000 from the live auction, but it ended up raising $61,000, Blake said. “That was the catalyst for a really exciting night,” he said. “Everybody really got excited.”



Among the highest bidding came for a dinner for eight with Bishop J. Mark Spalding provided by Master Chef Chris Holmes and the Clean Plate Club catering, an item valued at $4,500. As the bidding heated up, the bishop agreed to add two people to the dinner and for a second dinner. They each sold for more than $7,000.



Another popular auction item was a dinner for eight with Mike Vrabel, the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and his wife Jen, hosted by Tom Morales at the Southern Steak and Oyster Restaurant in downtown Nashville.



Tom Campbell, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 9132 at Our Lady of the Lake, plays a fiddle autographed by Charlie Daniels, during the live auction.



The silent auction also met its goal of $13,000, Blake said.



The challenge that we had with the silent auction was the weather,” he said. A rainstorm the night of the dinner and auction delayed people arriving so they didn’t have as much time to mingle and check out the auction items, Blake explained.



“Even with that we exceeded the goal,” he said.



As in the past, the dinner and auction was hosted by the Serra Clubs of Nashville and Williamson County and the Tennessee Knights of Columbus. The missions of both organizations involve supporting vocations to the priesthood and religious life.



This summer, the Serra Clubs are hosting the Serra International conference in Nashville, so club members didn’t have time to organize both events.



The Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction was moved from Holy Family Church in Brentwood and the Knights of Columbus Council 9132 and parishioners at Our Lady of the Lake took over the organizing duties.



Bob Rudman of Serra International and the Serra Club of Williamson County has been involved in organizing the event since its first year.



“I really think Our Lady of the Lake has really picked up the pace,” Rudman said. “They’ve really done a phenomenal job. … I think they’re going to surpass us.”



Rudman has seen the event grow from the first year when it raised $6,000 to an event that has passed $300,000.



“It’s unbelievable,” Rudman said. The late Bishop David Choby, who helped start the event, “is smiling down from up above.”



The dinner and auction gives people from the diocese an opportunity to support and meet the diocese’s seminarians, which is expected to pass 25 next year.



“We feel honored to have so many seminarians,” said Mike Kelly of Christ the King Church in Nashville, who attended the event with his wife Kathy. “We are so blessed to have an abundance of wonderful seminarians. You travel around the country (and see) how blessed we are.”



The Kellys are a Knight and Lady of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, whose mission is in part to support the diocese. “It’s an honor to be able to support it,” Kelly said of the seminarian education fund.



Dan Brodbeck of Holy Family Church in Brentwood also was among the crowd. “I came to spend money,” he joked.



Brodbeck said it was important to support the seminarians and their education. “That’s the future of the Catholic Church.”



And the seminarians look forward to the dinner and auction to thank people for their support.



“This is an opportunity to give thanks for the generosity we receive throughout our formation,” said Juan Carlos Garcia, a seminarian. “It’s an opportunity to express our gratitude and to renew our commitment to the people of God.



“Ultimately, that’s our goal, to serve the people of God,” he said.



“These men are wonderful men,” Bishop Spalding told the crowd. “What you do tonight helps us send them to the best seminaries.”



Blake was quick to thank the many people who contributed to the success of the dinner and auction. “I’ve got to send a huge thank you to the team of people on the committee,” including members of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Lake parishioners, members of the Serra Club, and the staff at the Catholic Pastoral Center.



Helping out on the night of the event were more than 20 servers from the Our Lady of the Lake parish youth programs, and 40 men and women from the Knights of Columbus and the parish working as greeters, bartenders, auction assistance, audio/video, musicians, and clean-up crew. “Everyone did an outstanding job,” Blake said.



He also thanked the events’ donors and sponsors, including:



• Presenting Sponsor, $25,000 or more: Catholic Church Extension Society and Diocesan Properties/Marina Manor East.



• Platinum Sponsor, $10,000: Mary Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility and Villa Maria Manor.



• Gold Sponsor, $5,000: Carroll Homes, Catholic Community Investment and Loan, Inc., St. Henry Property Development, Wayne M. Wise Wellness Fund Inc., and Wood Personnel Services.



• Silver Sponsor, $2,500: Miracle Ford, Miracle Jeep Chrysler, Premier Parking, Saint Thomas Health and Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair, LLC.



• Supporting Sponsor, $1,000: 2Apple Insurance Agency, Carter Group, Gabriel Media Group and Pope John Paul II High School.



“The Serra Club was there in great numbers,” Blake said. And parishioners from Our Lady of the Lake filled seven tables. “That was heartwarming to see the support the parish gave to the event.”



Next year, the dinner and auction is slated to return to Holy Family Church in Brentwood and the Serra Clubs will again take the lead in organizing it, Blake said.



Our Lady of the Lake pastor Father Eric Fowlkes “was just elated with what a wonderful event it was, not only for Our Lady of the Lake and our new facilities, but the whole diocese,” Blake said of this year’s dinner.



“We had 50 priests show up,” he said. “It was a wonderful gathering of the whole diocese, which was worthwhile in itself.”