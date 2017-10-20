Nashville Catholic radio station begins livestreaming online

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Catholic Media Productions’ WBOU low power radio station has expanded its reach from a small area of Nashville to worldwide by livestreaming its programming over the Internet.



“It’s a new era,” said Deacon Jim Walsh, the founder of Catholic Media Productions, which also produces the “We Believe” radio and television programs that Deacon Walsh co-hosts with Dr. Richard Shriver, a Methodist minister. “I just think it’s wonderful for us to have an opportunity to be worldwide with streaming.”



WBOU, located at 100.5 on the FM radio band, is a low-power radio station that was launched on Nov. 30, 2016. It provides Catholic programming, primarily from Relevant Radio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Besides the programs provided by Relevant Radio, WBOU also features several local programs, including the “We Believe” show that discusses Catholic teaching in an ecumenical outreach.



The radio station’s coverage currently is limited primarily to the area around downtown Nashville, said John Bosio, chairman of Catholic Media Productions. It’s signal also reaches St. Matthew Church in Franklin but skips over Brentwood because of the hills, Bosio said.



The signal also stretches northwest of Nashville toward Cheatham County, he added. “The people in the prison (in that part of the city) are listening,” Bosio said. “We know that for a fact.”



But with livestreaming, which began on Sept. 15, WBOU can clear all the hurdles of its low-power signal. Bosio was able to listen to the radio station’s programs on his cellphone during a recent trip to Italy, he said.



“We want to make sure our community … can listen to the radio station. And secondly to send it out to the world if anybody’s interested,” Bosio said.



Catholic Media Productions hopes in the future to raise the antenna, which is located atop the Villa Maria Manor building on White Bridge Road, to increase its coverage area, Bosio said. One of the goals is to make it possible for people to listen to the Catholic programming when they are in their car driving to and from work and to reach the homebound, he said.



“Catholic radio seems to be growing,” Bosio said. “We are following the trend of trying to reach as many people as possible.”



Livestreaming also can be available to people in their cars, Bosio noted, if they have a smartphone with internet access and a car equipped with Bluetooth.



To livestream the radio station’s programs, visit the station’s website at www.wbou.org and click on the “Listen to WBOU Live” link.



The programming includes a variety of talk shows with audience interaction from Relevant Radio. “We find people from Nashville calling in, so we know they’re listening,” Bosio said.



Local programming includes the “We Believe” radio show at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The “Catholic Answers” program is now available daily; the lineup also includes programming in Spanish every night.



“Our hope is we can get more local programming,” Bosio said.



People seem to be finding the station by accident, but they are listening, Bosio said. He had a booth at the recent catechetical conference for the Diocese of Nashville and heard from many people who said they enjoyed the station, Bosio said. “I was very pleasantly surprised by the number of people who stopped by the booth to say they were listening.”