Nashville Cursillo Movement celebrates 50 years of transforming lives

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Father Carmelo Jimenez, a priest from the Diocese of Owensboro, Kentucky, was on hand to celebrate the sacraments for the Women’s Spanish-language Cursillo retreat held in October at Camp Marymount. Here, he offers a blessing to Cursillo participant Marvelia Martinez. Photo by Theresa Laurence

Over the last 50 years, some 5,000 men and women of the Diocese of Nashville have taken part in Cursillo, a “short course” on living an authentic Catholic Christian life, and experienced its transformative power.



St. Edward parishioner Gary Guinn describes his spiritual life defined by a clear demarcation: “B.C., Before Cursillo, and After. Before Cursillo, Jennie was the spiritual leader of our house. After, it was more of a partnership,” he said. “It’s had a dramatic impact on how we’ve raised our sons,” motivating the family to prioritize prayer and Mass attendance together.



Gary and Jennie Guinn, lay directors of the Nashville Cursillo Movement, are just two of the millions of people worldwide who have experienced Cursillo and the powerful effect it can have on their personal relationship with Christ, their family, and their outlook on life.



“It’s a nice shot in the arm to bring back into focus our beautiful faith,” said Jennie.



Gary and Jennie Guinn, left, lay directors of the Nashville Cursillo Movement, say that their involvement with the retreat weekends and small groups has dramatically impacted their family’s faith life. Photo by Theresa Laurence

“It’s really a way to get rejuvenated in your daily walk with God,” Gary added, “to bring better awareness of Christ working in my life and around me.”



‘A new vision’



Cursillo, which in Spanish means “short course,” is an international movement for Catholics, providing a method to develop a stronger spiritual life and relationship with Christ. Its mission is “to transform all aspects of society through prayer and the development of small Christian communities.”



The Nashville Cursillo Movement, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month, has touched thousands of lives, and had a tangible impact on all corners of the diocese, inspiring numerous volunteers and vocations.



For those who have been deeply involved with Cursillo for decades, the program remains a touchstone. “It can give you a new vision of what life is supposed to be like, it changes your perspective,” said Deacon Marty Deschenes of St. Henry Church, who has been closely connected with Cursillo since he first made the retreat in 1974. He became a permanent deacon in 1985, a vocation inspired by his involvement in Cursillo, and has consistently served as a spiritual advisor on retreat weekends since the early 1990s.



Getting involved with Cursillo can lead to a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ, he said, and “makes you feel more connected with other people.” Many “cursillistas” who have experienced the retreat weekend go on to find a greater role in parish life and in their communities, Deacon Deschenes said. “They take on service and leadership roles, they step up anytime something needs to be done.”



Small group support



The Cursillo movement only starts with the retreat weekend. Small groups meet on a weekly basis, which Deacon Deschenes said helps participants “look at their prayer life, their study and action.”



The first Men’s Cursillo weekend in Nashville was held Nov. 16-19, 1967 at St. Henry Church; the first women’s Cursillo retreat weekend was held in February 1969. Spanish language retreats were added in 2013.

For Gary and Jennie Guinn, remaining involved with small groups is essential. “The community you become a part of doesn’t end after the weekend,” Jennie said.



Jennie Guinn, the director of religious education at St. Edward Church, meets weekly with other teachers at St. Edward who have made Cursillo. “The small groups help hold yourself accountable,” of continuing to live out the principles of Cursillo, she said.



On Sunday evening, at the end of a Cursillo weekend, participants might be “up on the mountaintop,” deeply rejuvenated in their faith, said Gary Guinn. “But on Monday, you have to get back to routine, and it can be a rapid descent back down the mountain.”



Small groups can provide the support people need to maintain their connection to Christ and community, Guinn said. He encourages people to “stay active, because it’s such a gift.”



History of the movement



The Cursillo Movement originated in Spain in the 1940s, born out of a spirit of renewal in the Church that preceded the Second Vatican Council. The official name of the Movement is “Cursillo de Christiandad,” which means “Little Course in Christianity.” Cursillo is a short course in living what is fundamental to being a Christian.



Today the Cursillo Movement is present in 60 countries. The first Cursillo in the United States was held in 1957 in Waco, Texas. The first Cursillo in Tennessee was held seven years later in Memphis, and was brought to Nashville by Father Charley Giacosa in 1967.



Throughout its history, Cursillo has been endorsed and encouraged by popes and the American bishops. During his life, Bishop David Choby “was always very supportive of Cursillo and said the Sunday morning Masses whenever he could,” Jennie Guinn said. Diocesan Administrator Father Mike Johnston is also a strong supporter of the program; he has made a weekend retreat and remains involved by giving talks at Cursillo weekends.



The first Cursillo in Nashville took place in November 1967. After moving to Nashville, Mike and Rita Figlio, who had experienced the retreat in another state, talked with St. Henry pastor Father Giacosa about the possibility of bringing it to Nashville. Father Giacosa and a small group of men from St. Henry traveled to Memphis to experience the Men’s Cursillo weekend, and then hosted the first Men’s Cursillo in Nashville at St. Henry with men from 18 parishes attending.



Since then, there have been more than 200 Cursillo weekends held in the different parishes and locations in the diocese.



‘Growing by leaps and bounds’



About 10 years ago, because of the growing Spanish-speaking population in Middle Tennessee, the Cursillo leadership begin to talk about having a Spanish Cursillo. In the Spring of 2012, a Spanish School of Leaders was formed that met weekly for almost a year. In the winter of 2013, the first men’s Cursillo in Spanish was held at Camp Marymount with 28 men attending and the first women’s Spanish Cursillo was held with 34 women attending. Since 2013, there have been 12 Cursillo weekends for Spanish speakers.



“It’s growing by leaps and bounds,” Cursillo leader Elba Avila said of the Spanish language weekends. A total of 47 women attended the most recent Cursillo weekend, and more were on the wait list.



“We had a really full house. Every room was jam packed,” said Diorka Ortega, a leader in the Spanish-language Cursillo movement and a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake in Hendersonville.



“The need is there for a program like this. … It brings everything back to the fundamentals of how to live the Christian life,” she said. “It renews the spirit.”



Avila, a parishioner at St. Philip Church in Franklin, first attended Cursillo in English, but as a bi-lingual English-Spanish speaker, she saw the need to get involved with the Spanish-language Cursillo retreats. “Our society really needs this,” she said. “It’s a chance to disconnect from world – all the electronics and tech gadgets – and reconnect with a higher being.”



‘Best kept secret’



Every Cursillo experience begins with the three-day-weekend retreat held at Camp Marymount in Fairview, Tennessee. During the weekend, there are nine talks given by lay people, and five talks and five meditations given by clergy. Mass is celebrated each day and the Sacrament of Reconciliation is available. Each talk is followed by a discussion period.



The discussions give participants an opportunity “to share, to talk about their spiritual lives and families,” Deacon Deschenes said, to think about those aspects of their lives in new and deeper ways.



Cursillo also provides the tools to continue one’s Christian development beyond the weekend through small groups, spiritual direction, and the group reunion, the Ultreya.



In the Ultreya, a Spanish word that means “onward,” one shares with people from other groups and parishes, and listens to speakers on how God has been working in their life. The Ultreya meets 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



Cursillo is for single or married Catholics who are at least 18 years old. There is no upper age limit. Everyone who wants to go on a Cursillo weekend has to be sponsored by someone who has made a Cursillo. In the Diocese of Nashville, there are two English language Cursillo weekends per year for men and two for women. There are two Spanish-language Cursillo weekends, one for men and one for women.



The Cursillo Movement is “the best kept secret for adult faith formation in the Catholic Church,” said Gary Guinn. “But it’s not meant to be a secret.”



The Guinns encourage all interested Catholics to consider making a retreat weekend and joining the movement. “Go without expectation and with an open mind and heart,” Jennie said. “It might change your life,” added Gary.



For more information about Cursillo, visit www.nashvillecursillo.com.