Nashville native makes solemn vows with Franciscan friars

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Brother David Dodd recently professed solemn vows with the Third Order Regular of St. Francis, Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Brother David, a Pope John Paul II High School graduate, will soon be ordained to the diaconate, on the path to ordination as a priest.

Brother David Dodd, a native of Nashville, recently professed solemn (final) vows with the Third Order Regular of St. Francis, Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Loretto, Pennsylvania.As a professed member of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis, Brother David has made lifelong vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.“Whether you’re ordained as priest is really a separate question,” Brother David said. But it’s a question he has been exploring for a long time, and one he is prepared to answer with a “yes.”Brother David will be ordained to the diaconate on Oct. 27 and will then move toward being ordained as a priest at a future date.For most of his life, he said, he has been listening and deciphering an answer to the questions, “What is God trying to say to me? What does God want me to do?”Raised in Nashville in a strong Catholic family, questions like that were always at the forefront for young Will Dodd, who chose the name David when making his religious vows. The son of John and Kay Sappenfield Dodd, Brother David has three siblings; his youngest sister Hannah was a big influence on his vocation. Hannah, who has Down syndrome, “really brought a transformative aspect to our family,” he said. Hannah, who is now an eighth grader at St. Ann School, “is really an image of love and good for all of us … she inspires us to be better people.”Brother David also credits his many years in the Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic schools for pushing him to answer the deeper questions of life. He attended St. Henry School and is a 2008 graduate of Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville.From there he went on to attend Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, which is where he first encountered the Franciscan friars and began to contemplate a vocation with them.When he visited the Franciscan community in Loretto, “I met the men in formation and they seemed like very normal people, and there was something very powerful about that. … I felt at home with this group.”Brother David was especially drawn to the Franciscan friars’ commitment to life in community. “It’s a staple of our life that we live life together,” he said. “To have that personal growth in community, that accountability to live a holy, Christian life, that was really attractive.”The friars of Third Order Regular are one of three religious orders founded by St. Francis of Assisi, along with the Order of Friars Minor and the Order of St. Clare (Poor Clares).According to their mission statement, members of the Third Order Regular are “animated by the spirit of Franciscan joy and open to constant renewal, endeavor to spend all their energy in advancing the kingdom of God in the world. Our way of life provides a fraternity where we are nourished and strengthened so that we may go out and be of service to the Church.”Members of Brother David’s particular province, the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Loretto, vow themselves to living in poverty, chastity and obedience in the presence of the Church. In their primary ministry of education, the friars are committed to “the ongoing process of conversion and strengthening our relationship with God and love of neighbor,” Brother David said.In his recent Apostolic year, Brother David worked in campus ministry at St. Francis University, supporting student leaders on various outreach projects, including serving at soup kitchens and praying at abortion clinics.He now lives at the Third Order Regular House of Studies in Washington, D.C., and is completing his masters of divinity degree at the Catholic University of America while preparing for ordination to the priesthood.