National award recognizes quality of diocesan Scouting program

by Juan Jose Rodriguez, Tennessee Register

The Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic Committee on Scouting has been recognized nationally for its work in developing Scouting as a youth ministry.



The Nashville Committee has earned the Quality Diocese Award from the National Catholic Committee on Scouting.



“This award is designed to recognize dioceses that promote and achieve a quality Catholic Scouting program in their (diocese),” said Paul Bell, chairman of the Diocese of Nashville Catholic Committee on Scouting. “For us here in Nashville, it’s not just the Boy Scouts, it’s not just the Girl Scouts. It’s any scouting program or organization that promote Scouting as youth ministry.”



Dioceses that fulfill at least nine of 14 objectives are eligible for the award. The objectives range from promoting and forming new units to conducting activities like retreats, reflections and a Scout Mass.



The diocese’s Catholic Committee on Scouting is primarily a function of eight to 12 subcommittees run by volunteers or appointed clergy. The committee would not exist without the dedication and leadership of those critical volunteers, Bell said, especially when it comes to attracting new members and retaining those currently part of the program.



“I think all of (the objectives are) challenging in one way or another, since each diocesan committee has its own set of circumstances,” Bell said. “For us here in Nashville, if I had to select one I would say that formation of new units (and retention of current units) is probably the most difficult. (That entails) three things: discuss ways to organize new units, participate in a new unit membership initiative, or conduct a unit impact event.”



“We as a Scouting program compete with other programs in the community – that could be band or sports, or other extra-curricular activities – and even inside the parish there are many other youth ministry programs,” Bell added.



The Diocese of Nashville is part of Region 5, which includes all the archdioceses and dioceses in the states of Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Nashville is one of 10 dioceses in the region to earn the award, said Bell, who also is the chairman of Region 5.



While there is no true tangible prize that will come with the award, Bell stressed the importance of the “bragging rights” associated with the award. Through being selected for the award, the diocese now can stress more than ever the quality of its program and its importance in the foundation of children and teenagers as they determine in what activities they wish to participate.



“If a restaurant is good, that restaurant is going to be open for quite a long time serving its patrons,” Bell said. “Similarly, if the committee does what it needs to do and does what the bishop wants it to do, then it is recognized by virtue of this award and it can attract and compete with other organizations. So when we are recruiting, we boast the fact that the National Catholic Committee on Scouting has recognized the Diocese of Nashville as receiving this award because of its excellence in the Scouting program.”



The program lost an important supporter with the death of Bishop David Choby, Bell said.



“Together with all of the parishes, (Bishop Choby) was critical in working what we need out of these communities to help deliver a good Scouting program,” Bell said. “He was a very good friend and a good shepherd, so we obviously looked to him for his spiritual guidance as well. What is encouraging for the committee is that he was very supportive of this youth ministry to reach out to those individuals that may not have the opportunity to have that relationship with God and our Church.”



The vision of the program expresses a desire “to be the guiding force of Catholic scouting as youth ministry” as well as “providing opportunities for full participation in the faith community and empowering young people to become disciples of Jesus Christ.” Among its other tenets, the common trend across all is the program’s impact on the youth in the community and their spiritual formation.



“This is a very good program that involves the youth, and the youth of course is our future – the Church’s future, and the world’s as well,” Bell said. “That’s why having a quality program to deliver to those participants (is so important). But without leaders – the moms and dads, who (through) their resources of time, talent and treasure are critical to the mission and vision statements of this committee – we couldn’t get it all done.”





