Nativity scene captures notice of visitors to St. Christopher

by Andy Telli

Rose Littrell, an artist and parishioner at St. Christopher Church in Dickson, created a Nativity scene for the parish made of life-sized, fibreglass statues.

Rose Littrell’s mother always encouraged her interest in art and she loved Nativity scenes.



“She would take us to the one at the Parthenon that Harvey’s (Department Store) owned,” said Littrell, who still has “a little bitty one that I made out of bread dough clay for my mom.”



When her mother, Helen Horvath Reed, died in 2000, Littrell decided to honor her by creating a Nativitys cene of life-sized fiberglass statues for her parish at St. Christopher Church in Dickson.



Littrell started with statues of the Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and over the years kept adding pieces, including cherubs, angels, the three Wise Men, camels, cows, a ram, sheep, lambs and shepherds. All made with intricate and realistic detail.



“I wish my mom could have seen it,” Littrell said. “I’m sure she’s looking down from heaven and enjoying it.”



A lot of people here on earth certainly are. Littrell’s Nativity scene has become a local attraction in Dickson, with people coming from throughout the area to St. Christopher to look at the scene and to take pictures of it every Christmas season.



“I just thank God that people like to see it,” Littrell said.



“We’re certainly blessed to have Rose in the parish,” said Father Justin Raines, the pastor of St. Christopher since July 1. “It’s something St. Christopher is known for in the community.



“That’s the blessing, giving the Catholic Community of Dickson more visibility,” Father Raines said. “It shows people the value and emphasis we place on the birth of the Lord Jesus.”



Littrell’s interest in art began early in her life. “I’ve always been driven to create,” she said, and as a child was always painting or making clay figures.



“My mother always encouraged me,” Littrell said.



She took art classes in high school, but mostly she’s self-taught, Littrell said.



“I know it’s a God given talent,” Littrell said. “I just see things differently. Sometimes I see things that aren’t there, and it takes me a minute to see what’s really there.”



Just as she shared her artistic talents with her family growing up, she used her talent for her children when they were in school, painting the backdrops for school plays and making “little crafty things out of clay,” she said.



She had a neighbor who worked at the Kroger grocery store in Brentwood, and Littrell made a large statue of a rat looking at a block of cheese as a display for the store’s deli. That got the attention of others who asked her to do similar projects.



“It just kind of snowballed,” Littrell said.



Eventually, she went to work for Capitol Displays.



“At Capitol, we made a huge rocking horse for the Nashville Christmas parade,” Littrell said. “I thought I’m going to make a rocking horse I could ride on. It was like a carousel rocking horse.”



She showed photos of the rocking horse to friends at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center who showed them to an employee of Gaylord who was looking for someone to sculpt a life-sized steer for a property the company owned in Texas.



And that led to the project she’s best known for, the horse sculptures at the Wild Horse Saloon in downtown Nashville.



Littrell created 15 horse statues in all, including several in comic poses, and five realistic ones hanging from the ceiling.



“I’ve shipped them all over the U.S. because of that,” Littrell said of her statues.



She starts a statue by first carving a model out of Styrofoam with a chainsaw. She covers it with paiper-mâché to protect the Styrofoam and then applies the fiberglass.



In her workshop at her home in Dickson, Littrell has molds of faces, hands, other body parts, as well as a variety of animals. After using the molds to start the statue, Littrell can make changes as needed.



“I cast my hands for a lot of the pieces,” Littrell said. “I cast my daughter’s hands and her face. … My daughter’s face is in Washington State as a school teacher with 14 kids (as part of a display) on a playground.”



She’s also used the faces of friends and their children.



Many of her scenes are inspired by the paintings of Norman Rockwell, Littrell said. “I love Norman Rockwell.”



Among the pieces in the Nativity scene at St. Christopher are statues of the Three Wise Men, an old shepherd carrying a lamb on his shoulders, a young shepherd boy carrying a lamb in his arms, and another boy playing a flute with a dog at his feet.



With the Wise Men are three camels, one kneeling on the ground so people can sit on it, Littrell said.



Carving the camels took a lot of research, Littrell said. “They had a petting zoo in Dickson with a camel,” she said. “I would go and just look at the camel’s face. They have interesting faces.”



As more people saw St. Christopher’s Nativity scene, Littrell started getting calls from others who wanted her to carve one for them. She’s made five sets for displays in Memphis and one for Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. The statues in those sets are white, but she’s also made a colored one with tinted fiberglass resin for the Horse Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Savannah, Tennessee.



Littrell has done other statues for St. Christopher, including a crucifix and a Christ the Redeemer statue like the one in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the parish’s prayer garden.



The Christ the Redeemer is 10 feet tall and sits on a pedestal six feet tall.



“Christ the Redeemer was so hard. I was worried it wouldn’t’ turn out right,” Littrell said. “I prayed the whole time, and there he was.”



