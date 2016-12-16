New church a ‘dream come true’ for St. Luke Parish

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

St. Luke Church in Smyrna dedicated its new church on Saturday, Dec. 10. Hundreds of parishioners from St. Luke’s Anglo, Hispanic and Filipino communities packed the church, which was standing room only for the Mass celebrated by Bishop David Choby, concelebrated by St. Luke pastor Father Jacob Dio, MSFS, and other priests of the diocese. Photos by Theresa Laurence

Close to 1,000 St. Luke parishioners and visitors packed their new church in Smyrna for the dedication Mass on Saturday, Dec. 10, celebrated by Bishop David Choby.



“I never expected this many people, it’s quite a surprise,” said St. Luke pastor Father Jacob Dio, MSFS, observing the hundreds of parishioners from the Anglo, Hispanic and Filipino faith communities exploring the new space after the dedication Mass. “I hope they keep coming,” he said. “This is very good, very exciting.”



Father Dio said that as a parish, “we have been waiting for this day for so many years.” St. Luke parishioners first started talking about a new church back in 2007, when Father Richard Gagnon, SDS, was still pastor. Several factors, including the 2008 recession, delayed plans from moving forward.



In 2011, parishioners re-grouped and restarted efforts to make the new church a reality. “Since the moment I came here in 2012 we’ve been talking about it,” said Father Dio.



With Father Dio at the helm, the parish was ready to move forward “with a new vision, a new pastor, and a revived spirit that never lost steam,” Building Committee Chairman Matt Fell said in his remarks at the conclusion of the dedication Mass.



There were many challenges along the way, Fell said, but “the whole community is so passionate about our faith,” and about being part of the new church project, that they were able to come together and make it a success.



Father Jacob Dio, MSFS, right, pastor of St. Luke Church in Smyrna, talks with parishioners after the dedication Mass.



As he looked around the new church after Mass, Fell pointed out the many personal touches from parishioners that help make it special. The old church pews were repurposed by a parishioner into the new ambo and lectern for the altar; wood from black walnut trees on the property that had to be bulldozed to make room for the new church were made into a large crucifix and cross. “One of our mottos was ‘never waste anything,’” Fell said.



The entire parish was invested in the new church project, said Hale “Buddy” Meacham, a member of the parish Finance Committee. “Everybody wanted a new church,” he said, making the job of fundraising easier. While it was a financial stretch for some to donate, parishioners understood the importance of their participation in the project, Meacham said. “I’m very proud of our parish.”



Meacham has been a member of the parish since 1984, when about 100 families made up the parish and attended Mass in an old barn, sitting on folding chairs. “We’ve just grown from there,” he said.



St. Luke Parish, located in fast growing Rutherford County, hosts three English Masses and one Spanish Mass every weekend. It is also home to the largest community of Filipino Catholics in the Diocese of Nashville, who provided the music for the dedication Mass. The parish has about 450 active parishioner households, and additional names on the official rolls. Even more visitors were present for the dedication Mass.



The new church comfortably seats 600 people, and is designed so it can be expanded in the future to accommodate 800 or even 1,000.



A young parishioner joins hands across the aisle during the Our Father prayer.

Centric Architecture designed the church, with input from parishioners and diocesan leaders, including Bishop Choby. The Carter Group served as general contractor. All these players helped “make the dream come true,” Fell said.



Many families have joined St. Luke parish since Father Dio became pastor and word of a new church spread in the community. “‘If you build it, they will come.’ I’m a firm believer in that,” Meacham said.



Through their capital campaign, “Building for God’s Honor and Glory,” the parish has met its goal of $2 million in pledges from more than 600 individual donors toward the $3.2 million total cost of the new church. Fell thanked the Bishop Miles Society, which gave the parish a $50,000 grant to go towards construction costs for the new church. He also thanked the chairpersons of the parish’s annual International Festival, for pledging to raise additional money for the church building fund.



Fell also noted the Hispanic community’s major contribution to the new church project, pointing out that they sponsored the new curved pews in the church. “You are sitting on the success of countless taco, tamale and pupusa sales, as well as individual pledges and monthly second collections taken at Spanish Masses,” Fell told the crowd in his remarks after Mass.



“Our vision couldn’t have come to completion without the talents of many,” Fell said. “Not one person, one group, one pledge, but God influencing a whole community to build for his glory and honor.”