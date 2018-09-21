New director of campus ministry joins University Catholic

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

As Megan Miller was moving from Chicago to Nashville, she was looking to apply to Catholic campus ministry positions in the area. A job posting for Director of University Catholic caught her eye. The program, which is shared by Catholic students at Belmont University and Vanderbilt, was a perfect fit for her.



After earning a bachelor of arts degree in theology at Ave Maria University in Florida and earning her master’s degree in theology from the Liturgical Institute in Mundelein, Illinois, she felt called to share her newly deepened faith with young people through campus ministry.



“I started to look into applying, but before I had sent in my application, a friend of mine had submitted my resume to Father (Michael) Fye, our chaplain, and he called me,” Miller said. “I finished sending him my application and began the interview process and the rest, as they say, is history.”



As director of campus ministry, she is in charge of overseeing the day-to-day operations of University Catholic and helping guide the faith formation of the students entrusted to her care.



“I support the mission of University Catholic and am responsible for organizing the logistics of our campus ministry program as well as directing the intellectual, apostolic and human formation programs for the students of University Catholic and supporting the spiritual formation programs,” Miller said. “I work closely with the student leaders and help guide and direct their leadership of our programs.”



She noted that college students need guidance in their faith journeys as they are navigating the path to adulthood and being exposed to a variety of viewpoints that may or may not be Catholic-friendly.



“College students are unique. They are at a point in their lives where they are being formed in many ways and are establishing their own opinions and worldview,” Miller said. “They are engaging in serious study of the world and are learning how to think, how to take in information and digest it, analyze it and either accept or reject it. They are constantly synthesizing what they are learning with what they were taught and grew up believing as children, and for the most part, the opinions they form and decisions they make now are ones that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.



“They are at the perfect point for diving into who Jesus is, who they are to Him, and beginning to walk with Him,” Miller said. “It is so special to be a part of helping them get to know this truest friend, to have the moment where it just ‘clicks’ and they realize how known and loved they are and make a decision to live their life in that reality.



“I am honored to be a part of helping them figure out what that looks like and continue to know Jesus more deeply and truly,” she added. “It’s also awesome to help them engage in discussions about truth, to seek out truth and make the decision to adhere to it in their lives. The idealism and energy of youth combined with the intellectual fervor and all-in nature of college students makes it such an exciting and life-giving ministry.”



University Catholic has already had several events to kick off the school year, with many more to come as time goes on.



“At the beginning of the semester, there were two weeks called ‘Roman Rush’ that were full of activities and events for students, especially for new freshmen,” Miller said. “Things like a move-in Mass, a soccer game against the Dominican Sisters, an Alley Party at the Frassati House, hikes and game nights and more. It was an awesome schedule of events.



“Each Sunday, University Catholic provides Sunday Supper; a homemade supper for anyone who shows up,” she added. “It’s an opportunity for fellowship and hospitality before Sunday night Mass at 9 p.m.



“We have some real evangelization opportunities throughout the year that are key events for college ministry that I’m really looking forward to,” Miller said. “These include mainly our awakening retreat and other retreat opportunities, service opportunities and mission trips, and various prayer events.”



She is most excited about meeting the students and helping them grow in their relationships with Jesus.



“Our mission as University Catholic is to propose Jesus Christ and to form his disciples,” Miller said. “So, in a nutshell, that’s my vision for campus ministry: to support and help fulfill the mission of University Catholic to the best of my abilities with the students here.



“I want to propose Jesus Christ to students; to invite them to consider life with Him, because it’s the greatest and most joyful thing I have ever known and the best thing I have to offer them, and then to walk with them and help them understand and live out what it means to be His disciples,” Miller said. “I hope to meet students where they are at and walk with them, participate in their formation and help them grow in their relationship with Christ, and to learn to live more fully in their identity as children of the Father.



“On a practical level, aside from events and the planning and paperwork that has to happen, that often means just being present and building relationships and getting to know students,” Miller said. “I am honestly so looking forward to getting to know all of the students here.”



