New energy drives Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

As the Diocese of Nashville prepares to kick off the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, diocesan officials hope to challenge the faithful to support the campaign and the many ministries it helps fund.



The theme for this year’s appeal – “To whom much is given, much will be required” – is one of Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s mottos.



“God has given me so much throughout all my life, and especially when he made me the 12th Bishop of Nashville,” Bishop Spalding wrote in a letter in support of the Appeal.



“I’m asking for your support for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries. Through your support, we together, can work to fulfill the mission of the Diocese of Nashville,” he added.



“Please know that your gift to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal provides the critical support we need to care for the poor and marginalized, promote vocations, enhance our worship experience, provide lifelong formation and education, and extend our support and resources to our parishes and schools,” Bishop Spalding said. “I want to thank all who share their blessings with the people of God through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries.”



“It’s time for everybody to be engaged, to do their part,” said Brian Cooper, executive director of business services for the diocese. “It’s an exciting time. We have the pieces to go to new levels.”



“With the new bishop, the diocese has been revitalized,” Cooper said of Bishop Spalding. “You can feel the energy that we have and the energy in all the cities in our diocese with the growth of the people and the parishes.”



The Bishop’s Annual Appeal supports a wide variety of ministries. “There’s over 50 Catholic agencies that we support,” Cooper said. “The ministries we have, they’re all designed to help parishes.”



“We’re building on our culture with Bishop Spalding to have a culture of more accountability and transparency so everybody can see where their dollars go,” Cooper added.



Among the ministries supported by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal is the work of the Adult Faith Formation Office, which is helping people in parishes deepen their faith through bible study programs written and implemented by the office, and by the production of the “3 Minute Theology” videos, Cooper said.



The diocesan Catechetical Formation Program, by training people to teach the faith, provides important support for parish religious education and RCIA programs, Cooper noted.



The diocese’s Catholic Youth Office offers programs that serve as a bridge for teens from the time of their confirmation to their time as young adults, “so we don’t lose our youth to the secular culture,” Cooper said.



The Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries also supports the diocese’s annual contribution of more than $500,000 to Catholic Charities of Tennessee, which provides assistance and programs for the needy and vulnerable in the community, Cooper said.



Also, a large part of the costs to support the seminarians of the diocese and vocations efforts are also provided by the Appeal, Cooper added.



“It’s on us to make sure we get the good news out,” Cooper said. The message of the Appeal is “get involved, get engaged. We now have an energetic new bishop and engaged and very energetic parishes doing a lot of good work.”



The diocese also will use the Appeal to gauge which ministries people are most interested in, Cooper said. When people give their gifts we’re asking people what their interests are,” he said. “It gives us more feedback on what (ministries) the faithful are interested in.”



The diocese has set challenging new goals for the amount of money it hopes to raise in gifts and pledges and in the number of donors contributing to the Appeal, Cooper said.



“It’s been a number of years since we’ve reached our full potential,” Cooper said. “The goal we’re setting this year is a very challenging goal.”



The diocese has set a goal of raising $2.5 million, which is a 20 percent increase over the $2.2 million raised last year, Cooper said.



“Just as important as the money is the number of donors, which has been dropping or flat for several years,” Cooper said. “We want to engage people with the mission of the diocese and all of the ministries.”



Last year, the Bishop’s Appeal had about 4,800 donors, Cooper said. The goal for this year is 6,000 donor, about a 25 percent increase.



The peak for the Appeal came in 2007, when it raised about $2.5 million with about 7,000 donors, Cooper said. “That was a long time ago,” he said. “Look at how the world’s changed since 2007. Even though the goal is challenging, it’s taking us back to the future.”



The last decade has been a time of prosperity, Cooper noted. “When you look at the world as one filled with abundance, it does open your heart to share it with others,” he said. “It’s what God intended.”



The Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries will begin the week of April 9 with the delivery of campaign materials to all parish offices in the diocese. The formal announcement will come from pastors during Masses on the weekend of April 14-15.



Pledge Sunday is scheduled for the weekend of April 21-22, “when we will be asking everyone to send in their pledge cards and pledge packets,” Cooper said.



If people miss Pledge Sunday, there still will be an opportunity to give in the coming weeks and throughout the year, Cooper said.



The diocese has made it easy to pledge, Cooper said. Parishioners can fill out their pledge card and turn it in at Masses on Pledge Sunday weekend, he said, or they can make a pledge or gift online at www.dioceseofnashville.com. “There will be a button to take you right to your pledge or gift,” Cooper said.



It’s very flexible. Gifts can be made monthly, quarterly or annually,” Cooper said. “You can pay by credit card, check or by a gift of stocks. There are tax advantages for some people to do that.”



“The Bishop’s Annual Appeal is so central in so many ways,” Cooper said. “Everybody really needs to focus on it and prayerfully consider making a pledge.”



