New group supports Catholic artists’ spiritual growth

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

An artist’s work is often considered an external representation of their heart and even soul. St. John Paul II asked in his 1999 “Letter to Artists,” Does art need the Church? He answered, “Christianity offers artists a horizon especially rich in inspiration. What an impoverishment it would be to abandon the inexhaustible mine of the Gospel!”



He invited the artists of the world “to use your creative intuition to enter into the heart of the mystery of the Incarnate God and at the same time into the mystery of man.”



A new group in Nashville is offering artists an opportunity to journey together into the heart of the mystery that the saint proclaimed. The concept for Catholics United for the Arts came two years ago to Mary Beth Foley, a vocalist and songwriter, with the mission of “strengthening artists from the inside out.”



This isn’t the typical artists’ gathering to look for job leads, but rather a spiritual growth and support for artists with an emphasis on the sacraments.



The group meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Buddeke House across the street from the Church of the Assumption. While the activity of each meeting is different, prayer, which includes the Rosary and a litany, is the mainstay of each gathering.



The first meeting in June was introductory. In July, attendees explored the John Paul II letter to artists. August will be a show and tell where each member brings something of inspiration to them to share.



“There is so much darkness in the world with art,” Foley said. “It made me think about the culture of death. So many (television) shows are decrepit.” That art form and others, she continued, “are pulling people with talent into the darkness instead of the light.”



Though the purpose of the group is spiritual, that doesn’t mean artistic messages need to be whitewashed. Mary Beth’s husband, Chris Foley, a filmmaker, believes in meeting evil head-on in art, but representing it accurately.



“You can find the light by seeing what the darkness does to you,” he said. “But don’t glorify the darkness.”



Additionally, some people, Mary Beth said, go into the arts for the wrong reasons – self-glorification, to get the girls, for example. “God tests your character to see if you can say ‘no,’” she said. And saying “no” isn’t always easy or apparent. And that leads to the importance of surrounding yourself with fellow Catholic artists to delve into prayer.



“Try to grow in your craft,” she said. “But live it in a Catholic way.”



The arts, she is quick to add, include not just the traditional list of acting, music, painting, dance, and writing, but also fashion design and architecture. Many areas involve creative expression but are not always labeled as art. Artists do not need to be working professionally in their art to be a part of the group.



Father William Fitzgerald, O. Praem, administrator of Church of the Assumption, provides spiritual guidance to the Foleys as they plan meetings. “If you want support for your values and way of life, you may not find that in the music and entertainment industries,” he said. He has learned from dependency and recovery groups that many people in these industries are dealing with substance abuse problems. And while there may be similar Christian groups for artists to meet, they may not be a good fit for Catholics.



The sacraments and Catholic teachings can also aid Catholic artists who are struggling.



“As Catholics, we know suffering has merit,” Chris Foley said. “If you don’t have that, you will feel there’s no point to it.”



One struggle may be finding work or changing the belief that to be considered an artist, you need to be earning your living at your art. Mary Beth Foley said that, in her opinion, the greatest obstacle for artists in this country is that there is simply not enough work. The second greatest is having your work seen, heard or viewed. And those two struggles can be devastating.



Many artists, she said, equate their worth as an artist with how well they can support themselves with it. Understanding and accepting the struggle involves humility, she said, and that can be attained through prayer, support and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Her message: create art for the joy of creating art.



“If you like art, just do it,” Mary Beth Foley said. “You know you’re a true artist if it brings you joy and relief. It’s something in your soul because God made you that way.”



For Daniel Cardoza, a member of Catholics United for the Arts, acting is the art that is in his soul. He is a social worker, which he says is his true vocation, but the job is also one that allows him to support himself and his wife. Shifting his mindset to acting purely as a joyful experience rather than as one that has to provide for him has been liberating. Now, he chooses roles that fit within his standards.



“I let God guide my growth and let him choose the roles as opposed to me controlling my own ship,” Cardoza explained. “Everything I do – script analysis, character development – I say, ‘what is God trying to tell me?’ not ‘what is the character trying to tell me or what is the script trying to tell me?’”



He’s optimistic about the growth for this young group. “With time, a lot of Catholics will see this (mission) and get involved,” he said.



The next meeting for Catholics United for the Arts is Monday, Aug. 21. For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Mary Beth Foley at 615-300-8831 or catholicsunitedforthearts@gmail.com.