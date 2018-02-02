New Nashville bishop urges flock to accept Jesus in their heart

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

On the day he was ordained and installed as the 12th Bishop of Nashville, Bishop J. Mark Spalding urged the congregation of more than 3,000 people to allow the love of Jesus in their hearts.



“I love the saying ‘the love of Jesus in my heart,’” Bishop Spalding said in his remarks at the end of the Mass on Friday, Feb. 2.



“Pray, pray to God that the love of Jesus ever increases in your heart,” Bishop Spalding said. “If you do that not only I believe you save yourself, but you help save others and that is what the church is all about.”



Bishop Spalding spent 26 years as a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville before Pope Francis appointed him as the Bishop of Nashville. He succeeds Bishop David R. Choby, who died on June 3, 2017.



“When you have the love of Jesus in your heart, it means a couple of things,” Bishop Spalding said. First, the love of the person of Jesus, and we can never forget that as church. … The more we know the person of Jesus the more our life is changed. The more we know god, the more we are able to change the world.”



“Second, when we have Jesus in our heart we love like Jesus loves,” he added. “Our eyes open up, our ears open up, our arms open up, our hands open up to others, and we help them create a new world.



“We see others and we lift them up and we walk with them and we build god’s kingdom on this earth, and that’s what we’re all about diocese of Nashville,” Bishop Spalding said. “It’s about Jesus. It’s not about me. It’s about him who lived and died for me.”



The presider at the Mass and the principal consecrator was Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, whom Bishop Spalding served as Vicar General since 2011.



The co-consecrators were Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis and Bishop William Medley of Owensboro, both of whom were also priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville and are close friends of Bishop Spalding.



“Both of them were pastors over me when I was an associate, a young priest,” Bishop Spalding said. “And look what they did.”



The ordination and installation Mass was held in Sagrado Corazon Church, the home of the Hispanic ministry of the Diocese of Nashville, located in the Catholic Pastoral Center. Both are part of the legacy of Bishop Spalding’s predecessor, Bishop Choby.



“I thank God for Bishop David Choby,” Bishop Spalding said. “May he rest in peace and know of our prayers for him this day. He has shepherded us so well to this moment in the church.”



He also thanked Father Michael Johnston, the diocesan administrator since Bishop Choby’s death. “He did as much as he could to make my transition to this chair so good, and I will never forget the favor given to me,” Bishop Spalding said.



Sagrado Corazon is the largest church in the diocese and seats more than 3,000 people. It was full for Bishop Spalding’s installation, including family, friends, priests, deacons, and religious sisters from Kentucky, where he was born and served, as well as the clergy and faithful of his new diocese.



“I come to you humbled by the faith shown to me by the holy Father, Pope Francis,” Bishop Spalding said. “He will always have my prayers, my support and my fraternal love.



“And I also come to you excited about the opportunity to link arms with you in our common mission of sharing the joy and hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the people of Middle Tennessee.”



The ordination and installation was held on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. As is traditional for the feast, the Mass began with Archbishop Kurtz blessing liturgical candles that were carried in the entrance procession by representatives of every parish in the diocese.



“Today is the blessed day when Jesus was presented in the temple by Mary and Joseph,” Archbishop Kurtz prayed as part of the blessing of the candles. “Outwardly, he was fulfilling the law, but in reality he was coming to meet his beloved people.”



Following the candles in the procession were representatives of the Ladies of Peter Claver, the Ladies and Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, 85 deacons, 163 priests, and 14 bishops. More than 100 Knights of Columbus and Knights of Peter Claver in full regalia lined the main aisle during the procession.



During the Rite of Ordination, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, read the letter from Pope Francis appointing Bishop Spalding as the Bishop of Nashville.



Before reading the letter, he noted Bishop Spalding’s comments at the press conference for the announcement of his appointment in November: “With God’s grace and Mary’s yes as my guide, I will seek to walk in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd.”



“May you do just that, radiating the true light and bringing hope and joy to all you touch,” Archbishop Pierre said.



After reading the letter of appointment from Pope Francis, Archbishop Pierre presented it to Bishop Spalding who showed it to the other bishops on the altar and then held it aloft as we stood in front of the congregation before walking to the section where the priests were seated.



“Bishop Spalding we are thrilled Pope Francis … now will have you as the 12th bishop of the local church of Nashville,” Archbishop Kurtz said in his homily.



He noted that during the rite of ordination, the bishops together would recite a prayer that says in part, “Pour out now upon this chosen one that power which is from you, the governing Spirit, whom you gave to your beloved Son, Jesus Christ.”



“It is this governing Spirit that we will witness being literally poured into the mind and heart and soul of J. Mark Spalding this afternoon,” Archbishop Kurtz said. “It is a very ancient spirit. It’s the very power of God. …



“It is this Spirit through which Bishop Mark will preach, to proclaim Jesus Christ only. It is this Spirit through which he will enter into the holy mysteries of the sacramental the life of the church and lead all of us to do so also. In this spirit he will guide and give care for all in the truth and charity of Jesus Christ,” Archbishop Kurtz said.



He noted that in the gospel reading of the Presentation of Jesus at the temple, Simeon lifts the child “to both cherish the presence of his savior and also to show him to the world.”



“Similarly, Bishop Spalding will lift up Jesus. Jesus will be his standard to shape his life and his ministry as a new bishop,” Archbishop Kurtz said.



“United with Pope Francis and all the bishops you will carry the light of Jesus before and with those you serve,” Archbishop Kurtz said. “Preach Jesus boldly, celebrate the sacred mysteries reverently. Serve those entrusted to your care lovingly and joyfully so that God might lift up the lowly through you.”



Befitting a liturgy in Music City, the music during the Mass included an orchestra of 12 musicians, a choir of more than 100 people from parishes throughout the diocese, a choir of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation in Nashville, a choir of children from the diocese’s elementary schools, and a song written specifically for the ordination and installation – “Be Our Shepherd” – by Carol Ann Jones.



Bishop Spalding thanked everyone who was part of the music for the Mass. “Truly in the shadow of Opryland,” he said, “we have shown once again this is Music City.”