New president looks to grow Ladies of Charity USA

by Robert Alan Glover

Debbie Chadwick

NASHVILLE. An election was held recently that attracted little attention, but highlighted Nashville in a very big way.Debbie Chadwick became the national president of the Ladies of Charity USA, a centuries-old volunteer organization of Catholic lay women. The charitable group is affiliated with the various Vincentian orders world-wide, first founded by St. Vincent DePaul in 1617.“I did not go actively seeking it (the president’s position) but had previously served in every other position in the Nashville Ladies of Charity association,” said Chadwick. Before becoming president, she served as the national organization’s secretary from 2013 to 2016, and president-elect in 2017 and 2018.This Nashville wife, mother of four children, and grandmother of five, does not, however, like to talk about herself. These “stats” came from fellow member Joan Satterfield, who has known Chadwick for decades.“I was approached by fellow members Ann Singelyn and Dolores Wehby to run for a director’s spot on the national board, took a brief hiatus from that to care for my mother, and now here I am – national president,” said Chadwick.She is the third woman from Nashville to serve as the Ladies of Charity USA president, following in the footsteps of Eleanor McIlwaine and Ann Peffen.“I observed 31 years with the Ladies of Charity on Oct. 25 of this year, and I started volunteering in our Thrift Shop, whose consignment sale is the oldest in Nashville, started in 1952,” said Chadwick.The new national president said, “Ladies of Charity is an organizational member of the Community Chest, better known today as the United Way.”Chadwick also explained that “the consistency of service we provide for people who have needs – through the shop, through our Welfare Department, via our Christmas baskets – is especially important.”“The food we provide allows needy families to use their money on gifts,” said Chadwick.All of the Ladies of Charity’s garage sales proceeds go to help needy people in the city’s parishes, “many people who don’t have much, unlike so many others, who do have a lot,” Chadwick said.Chadwick noted that the consignment shop clothing sales bring in more than $50,000 a year, “with all of the funds we raise going out to the community.”Why is such an undertaking so important to Nashville?“I think it’s because life moves so fast today, we don’t stop to think about people in need, and as St. Vincent said to the first Ladies of Charity, ‘You see the face of Jesus in us, as we help, and in the faces of those whom you have helped.’”Chadwick is also extremely proud of a care program the Philadelphia Ladies of Charity association founded, which she described as “very organized and well planned in how it serves the elderly, the disabled, and many other people.”What is her principal goal for the Ladies of Charity USA as its new leader?“Mainly I want to try to enhance its membership nationwide, especially the Junior Ladies of Charity, in our Catholic schools’ upper grades seven through 12,” said Chadwick.The new president and her family are members of St. Patrick Church in Nashville.Joan Satterfield is a “Catholic born, bred and buttered, in Nashville,” and a longtime friend of Chadwick. Satterfield has served as the Ladies of Charity’s treasurer, and now is its Welfare Department’s (a totally different branch) treasurer.“The Welfare Department helps needy families pay their utilities, rent, get clothing and food,” said Satterfield.She recalled that “Debbie and I started out together going to conventions, and I believe she is the most giving, wonderful, thoughtful person you will ever meet – but she does not like to talk about herself.”“Debbie works at the Rochelle Center, a daycare site for disabled people, and here – like everywhere else – she just gives from the heart,” Satterfield said.What does she think her friend will accomplish as the new LCUSA president?“Aside from what she already told you about increasing the younger lay people’s numbers, I think her other thing will be seeing that people work together in harmony, and it is something that she will definitely work on to make happen,” said Satterfield.Ann Singelyn’s children and Chadwick’s attended St. Edward School in Nashville at the same time, allowing the mothers to become good friends.Singelyn noted that Chadwick “is the kind of person who will either help (with a problem) or if she doesn’t have the answer, get someone to assist who does have it.”“At the same time, she has held every top office at the national level too; treasurer, secretary, president-elect, and now president,” said Singelyn.She concluded her remarks by noting that, “when Debbie and I co-chaired the national assembly in 2010 (held in Nashville), she was so easy to work with, we just blended together beautifully,” said Singelyn.“But she doesn’t like to talk about herself,” said Singelyn.For more information about the Ladies of Charity, here or nationwide, visit: https://aic.ladiesofcharity.us.