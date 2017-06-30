New priest assignments announced

by From staff reports

Twenty-five priests have received new assignments in the Diocese of Nashville, including eight who have been named administrator of parishes.



One of the new assignments is the election of Father Michael Johnston, the retired pastor of St. Henry Church in Nashville, as the diocesan administrator in the wake of the death of Bishop David Choby. As diocesan administrator, Father Johnston does not have the authority to appoint a pastor to a parish. Instead, he can name a parish administrator.



Several pastors are leaving the diocese. Father Tomy Joseph, M.S.F.S., who served as pastor of St. Joseph Church in Madison as well as pastor of St. Teresa of Kolkata Syro-Malabar Mission, also is the Provincial Superior of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales USA Vice Province. To devote more time to that position, he is moving to the Atlanta area, where his order has its provincial offices.



Father David Cooney, S.D.S, the pastor of St. Catherine Church in McMinnville and St. Gregory Church in Smithville, is retiring and returning to his religious order, the Salvatorians.



Father Anthanasius Abanulo, the pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nashville, is stepping down from that position and leaving the diocese.



Father Johnston has announced the following appointments:



• Father Francis Gerald Appreh, who has served as a chaplain at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Medical Center, has been appointed administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Michael Baltrus, who has served as pastor of St. Patrick Church in McEwen and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Tennessee Ridge, has been appointed administrator at St. Catherine Church in McMinnville and St. Gregory Church in Smithville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Joseph P. Breen to offer Mass assistance at Mary Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility.



• Father Andrew Bulso, who has been studying in Rome, has been appointed associate pastor at St. Henry Church in Nashville and as a part-time member of the faculty at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Benjamin Butler, who has served as associate pastor of St. Joseph Church in Madison, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Stephen Church in Old Hickory and as chaplain for the Youth and Young Adult Ministry at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Edwige Carre, who has served as pastor of St. Ann Church in Nashville, has been appointed administrator of St. Lawrence Church in Joelton, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father John Patrick Day, C.P., who has served at the Sacred Heart Passionist Community in Louisville, Kentucky, has been appointed associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, effective Aug. 1, 2017.



• Father Emmanuel Dirichukwu, who has served as the associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Edward Church in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Joseph Fessenden, who was ordained a priest on June 23, 2017, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father C. Andrew Forsythe, who was ordained a priest on June 23, 2017, has been appointed associate pastor at Christ the King Church in Nashville and as a chaplain at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Phillip Halladay, who has served as associate pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Nashville, at the Chancery Office at the Catholic Pastoral Center, and as chaplain to the Sisters of Mercy at their convent in Nashville, has been appointed administrator of St. Pius X Church in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Eric Johansen, who has served as a chaplain at Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Philip Church in Franklin, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Zacheus M. Kirangu, who has served as associate pastor of St. Philip Church in Franklin, has been appointed administrator of St. Patrick Church in McEwen and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Tennessee Ridge, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Jean-Baptiste Kyabuta, who has served as pastor of Good Shepherd Church in Decherd of St. Mary Margaret Mission in Alto, has been appointed administrator of St. Joseph Church in Madison, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Gervan Menezes, who has served as chaplain at Father Ryan High School and for the Youth and Young Adult Office, will offer weekend sacramental assistance at St. Philip Church in Franklin, effective July 15, 2017. He will continue as the chaplain at Father Ryan.



• Father Delphinus Mutajaka, who has served as associate pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro, has been appointed chaplain at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital and will be in residence at St. Matthew Church in Franklin, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Anthony Mutuku, who has served as associate pastor of St. Henry Church in Nashville, has been appointed administrator at Good Shepherd Church in Decherd, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Paul Nguyen, who has served as associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Cookeville, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Joseph Church in Madison, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Maximilian Ofori, who has served as the administrator of St. Pius X Church in Nashville, has been appointed administrator of St. Ann Church in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father John B. C. O’Neill, who has served as the chaplain for the Dominican Campus, has been appointed associate pastor at Holy Rosary Church in Nashville and as chaplain to the Sister of Mercy at their convent in Nashville, effective Sept. 1, 2017.



• Father James Panackal, C.M.I., who has served as associate pastor of St. Lawrence Church in Joelton, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Cookeville, effective July 15, 2017.



• Father Jerry Strange, who has been in residence at St. Stephen Church in Old Hickory, has been appointed associate pastor of St. Ann Church in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



Additionally, Father Kevin McGoldrick, a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia who had served as chaplain to Aquinas College in Nashville, has been named chaplain to St. Cecilia Academy and Overbrook School.





