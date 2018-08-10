New principal in Lawrenceburg wants God to be alive in school

by Robert Alan Glover, Tennessee Register

Amy Kostal, the new principal at Sacred Heart Shool in Lawrenceburg, believes Catholic education goes beyond providing a rigorous academic curriculum for its students.



“My hope for the Catholic schools is that God stays alive in them, and ours, and that parents can send their kids to school here to receive Him,” said Kostal. She is succeeding Rosemary Harris, who is retiring, as principal.



“In this school, the students learn respect for others and caring,” said Kostal. “While I realize kids need the college preparation testing and academic training, they also need nurturing.”



“With a Catholic school, you get a wholesome education that is also grounded in your religious roots as well, based on what Jesus has taught us,” She added.



Kostal is a veteran educator who relocated to the area with her husband from the Cleveland, Ohio, area to be close to family. She applied for the position after noticing an advertisement in the church bulletin at Sacred Heart Church.



The school, originally founded in 1873 by the Precious Blood Sisters, is today a modest, two-story affair with classrooms, a high school regulation gymnasium, offices, fully modern kitchen, renovated school auditorium, and a new computer lab.



Kostal believes Sacred Heart has survived through the years despite its small size of about 100 students, “because there is a place for God in schools, and in our case, Rosemary was the draw – she provided it.”



“It” being, Kostal noted, “a solid education that included God in the program, together with a church that honestly feels like a family.”



Kostal plans to ease into her new position.



“I don’t expect to make too many changes at once. Too much change can be hard on the children,” said Kostal.



Registration for school was held Aug. 8 and 9 with a half-day for students on Aug. 10. The first full day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 13.



“I will probably do an assembly, and we will also have announcements every morning along with students leading the prayers,” said Kostal. “And I will visit the classrooms daily.”



Sacred Heart School is located at 220 Berger St. in Lawrenceburg. For more information, call 931-762 6125.