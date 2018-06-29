New Prioress General of Nashville Dominicans takes on ‘role of service’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Mother Anna Grace Neenan, O.P. has been elected Prioress General of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville. Mother Anna Grace joined the congregation in 1996 and made her profession of final vows in August 2003. For the last six years, she has served as the Director of the Novitiate for the congregation and was responsible for the sisters’ formation during their first four years in the community.

“It’s a role of service,” Mother Anna Grace said of her new responsibilities as Prioress General. First and foremost, she said, the role of the Prioress General “is to be a spiritual leader for the sisters, to help them be faithful to their lives, to love them, to serve them and then to walk with God … where he might be leading the community.”



Mother Anna Grace, who was elected for a six-year term on June 18, succeeds as Prioress General Sister Ann Marie Karlovic, O.P., who served from 2006-18.



“We’re all indebted to her tremendous leadership and goodness these past 12 years,” Mother Anna Grace said of Sister Ann Marie.



The community also elected six sisters to serve as the congregation’s general officials, including: Sister Anne Catherine Burleigh, O.P., Vicaress General; Sister Marian Sartain, O.P., Second Councilor; Sister Ann Hyacinth Genow, O.P., Third Councilor; and Sister Catherine Marie Hopkins, O.P., Fourth Councilor. Sister Lucia Marie Siemering, O.P., was elected Secretary General and Sister Mary Thomas Huffman, O.P. as Bursar General.



Mother Anna Grace entered the community in 1996, after a 10-year career as a professional ballet dancer, and made her perpetual profession of vows on Aug. 8, 2003.



She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Aquinas College in Nashville, which the community owns and operates, a master’s in educational administration from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, and is currently working toward a master’s in theology at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C.



She also spent a year in Rome studying at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, also known as the Angelicum.



Mother Anna Grace has participated in the community’s main apostolate of Catholic education, serving as a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul School in Denver and St. Henry School in Nashville, and as principal at St. Mary’s School in Greenville, South Carolina.



For the last six years, she has served as the community’s Director of Novices, leading the formation of the sisters in their first four years of religious life.



“It was really a privilege to walk with these young women who truly want to give their life to God, to see them come with that zeal and that joy that comes with the freedom to abandon yourself,” Mother Anna Grace said. “I loved my time there. Of course, I received much more than I gave.”



As Director of Novices, Mother Anna Grace has seen the fruits of the community’s boom in vocations over the last two decades as it has grown to nearly 300 sisters.



“I think we have been blessed to receive these vocations,” Mother Anna Grace said. “The community’s response to that is the generous response to the needs of the Church.



“So, as religious we live in the heart of the Church,” she said. “And first we are called to the personal relationship with the Lord, union with God in love, and from that flows our service to the Church, which would be all of those elements of our apostolate.



“As Dominicans we have the desire for the salvation of souls. That is why Dominic founded the order and this is of course also the primary mission of the Church,” Mother Anna Grace said. “We love these students we teach, we love the families we reach out to so that we may all be united in God.”



The main apostolate of the community, which was founded in 1860, is Catholic education. The sisters serve in 41 schools throughout the United States.



The growth of the community has also reached beyond the borders of this country with the establishment of mission houses in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Vancouver, Canada; Rome and Bracciano, Italy; Elgin, Scotland; Sittard, The Netherlands, and Limerick, Ireland.



“It has been an extreme blessing for the community to receive these vocations from all around the world now,” Mother Anna Grace said. “It’s been enriching for those of us who have been members of the community before their arrival and it’s connected us to the universal Church in a beautiful way.”



Mother Anna Grace grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts, one of five children of Corinne and William Neenan. She grew up as a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth.



“We were brought up to love our faith,” Mother Anna Grace said. “My parents are faith filled people and they always encouraged us to do what we felt called to do … to be open to the Spirit working in our lives. They are a beautiful example of that.”



Early in her life, that freedom to follow her calling led her to the stage as a professional ballet dancer. But despite her success as a dancer, questions lingered in her heart, questions like, “Where does my happiness lie?” Mother Anna Grace said.



“I realized that my happiness really did lie in God and in God’s will, which meant giving up some other things that could have made me somewhat happy,” Mother Anna Grace said. “The peace that comes from knowing and loving God’s will in our life is something beyond earthly happiness.”



She was introduced to the Nashville Dominicans through her sister, who also is a member of the community, Sister Mary Angelica Neenan, O.P.



“What attracted me was the joy of the sisters. I was struck by their freedom to be themselves. They were normal,” Mother Anna Grace said. “These women come from all different backgrounds. They sense a longing for something more. That was something I also experienced in my own vocation.”



While on a retreat at the Dominican Motherhouse, Mother Anna Grace decided to enroll in Aquinas College while she discerned whether she had a call to religious life. After a year, she entered the community.



The first indication she was on the right path, was “that peace and that happiness and that joy in what I was doing,” Mother Anna Grace said. “And I never looked back.”



Mother Anna Grace also served on the board of directors of Aquinas College. Last year, the board decided to restructure the school eliminating all degrees except those in the education program and to focus on preparing the sisters in the community for their apostolate in Catholic education.



“As a graduate of Aquinas, I have a special love for Aquinas,” Mother Anna Grace said. “I think we’re moving forward with a renewed focus that, God willing, will be at the service of Catholic education in the formation of our sisters.



“I’m extremely hopeful, and I believe there’s a bright future,” she said.



Mother Anna Grace’s first public function as Prioress General will be presiding at the final profession of vows on July 24 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



“It’s particularly meaningful because this group were my first postulants” when she became the Director of Novices as they first entered the community, she said.