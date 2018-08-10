New St. Ann principal excited for students to reach full potential

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

No stranger to Catholic schools but new to Nashville, Anna Rumfola is entering new territory this academic year as the new principal of St. Ann School.



She’s already received strong support from parishioners at St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue in Nashville.



“I’ve been meeting with parents and families over the summer to get to know them and learn about their hopes and aspirations for the school year,” Rumfola said. “It’s gone very well and the support I’ve received from them really has been amazing. I’m grateful for that.”



As principal, Rumfola hopes to bolster a strong sense of community at St. Ann.



“The school and parish are already tight-knit, but I want to continue to build upon that,” she explained. “I want to create a sense of belonging at this school amongst all the students and boost enrollment.”



Rumfola succeeds Dr. Adelaide Nicholson as principal at St. Ann. Nicholson left St. Ann last May and has taken a teaching position at St. Edward School in Nashville.



Rumfola has spent her entire life in Tennessee and Alabama. Born in Memphis and raised in Mobile, she attended Spring Hill College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2007.



She then returned to Memphis for her master’s in instruction and curriculum and received her administrative license from Christian Brothers University.



She spent the next several years as a teacher, principal, and chief academic officer of the Jubilee Catholic Schools Network in Memphis, which served students from the city’s low-income and inner-city neighborhoods.



Rumfola and her family moved to Nashville in October 2017 when her husband began a new job in the area. As the family was settling into their new surroundings, she reached out to former diocesan schools superintendent Dr. Therese Williams in hopes of finding employment in the diocesan school system.



Her opportunity arose this past April when Nicholson stepped down. Rumfola was quick to accept the position at St. Ann.



Since then, she’s been very busy acclimating to the St. Ann community and preparing for the new school year. She and her family have been going to Mass at St. Ann, she has hired two new teachers, and has been attending in-services with other diocesan educators.



She is most looking forward to meeting students and watching them grow.



“I’m so excited for the first day of classes,” she said. “I’ll finally be able to meet the students for the first time. But I’m most excited about helping them reach their full potential, academically and spiritually.”



