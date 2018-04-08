Newly ordained transitional deacons ‘humbled’ by call to serve

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding prays during the consecration of the Mass where he ordained four seminarians to the transitional diaconate. Pictured around him, from left to right, are Deacons Mark Simpson, Edwuin Cardona, Hung Pham, and Rhodes Bolster. The ordination was held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Saturday, March 24. Photos by Theresa Laurence

Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding, in his homily during the ordination Mass for four new transitional deacons, told the men, “You are an icon of Jesus Christ the servant.”



He emphasized that the newly ordained deacons are now servants of charity, the word, and the mysteries of the Catholic faith.



“A deacon takes the Church to the poor and brings the poor to the Church,” Bishop Spalding told them. “Give the gift of Jesus to those who need him.”



The ordination Mass, Bishop Spalding’s first to preside, was held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Saturday, March 24. He ordained Rhodes Bolster, Edwuin Cardona, Hung Pham and Mark Simpson to the transitional diaconate, a major step on their journey towards ordination to the priesthood, planned for the summer of 2019.



Deacon Simpson, who grew up in the Diocese of Nashville, a member of a large extended Catholic family, many of whom attended the ordination ceremony, said he was humbled by their support.



“I am constantly inspired by my family and by the great people in our diocese. I hope to serve the people here well because they deserve it,” said Deacon Simpson, a seminarian at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. “We are a tight community in Nashville, and I feel honored to be a part of it.”



For Deacon Cardona, “The ordination experience is overwhelming and humbling! You know that you’re not worthy of this vocation, but God is so loving and merciful that he calls you to be his priest,” said Deacon Cardona, a student at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas.



Deacon Pham, a classmate of Cardona’s at Assumption and a native of Vietnam, jumped right into his role as a deacon, baptizing a baby at the Cathedral just hours after his ordination.



“I met the baby and his family when I was in Vanderbilt Hospital working on my Clinical Pastoral Internship last summer. I visited and prayed with the baby’s family when he was treated there,” Deacon Pham said. “The family and I kept in touch and arranged the baptism on the day that all family members can attend.”



The new transitional deacons have all the faculties of a permanent deacon, including the authority to baptize, witness marriages, perform funeral and burials outside of Mass, distribute Holy Communion, and preach the homily during Mass. They also are obligated to pray the Divine Office each day.



“I feel honored that I can serve God and his people as deacon now,” said Deacon Pham.



The ordination rite was filled with many meaningful moments for the new transitional deacons.



“One of the highlights of the Mass was actually the chanting of the Gloria. I thought about how that’s what the sacrament of Holy Orders is, it’s a rendering glory and honor to God,” said Deacon Bolster. “I am set apart for the things of God and to be an instrument of grace for His people, and that act itself adores Him and proclaims His love and mercy for all. I am very grateful for that.”



Deacon Bolster, a graduate of Father Ryan High School, attended college seminary at the Josephinum before heading to Rome to study for his Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, also known as Santa Croce.



For Deacon Cardona, “I think that the moment in which I put my hands between the bishop’s and made my promises,” as well as the prostration before the altar, were pivotal moments.



Leading up to the actual moment of ordination, Deacon Simpson said he was “overwhelmed with emotion, but I experienced a great sense of peace when the bishop prayed over me.”



Luke Wilgenbusch, also a member of the Diocese of Nashville’s expected priestly ordination class of 2019, will be ordained a transitional deacon in September in Rome with his North American College classmates.



“I look forward to serving the people here in Nashville. They have given me more than I can repay them,” said Deacon Simpson.



The next priestly ordinations for the diocese will be this summer for Deacons Richard Childress, Ahn Tuan Phan and Anthony Stewart. Deacon Childress is a seminarian at the Josephinum, Deacon Phan is a seminarian at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and Deacon Stewart is a seminarian at the North American College in Rome.



The ordinations are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Cathedral.