Notre Dame students plunge into poverty issues

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Students from the University of Notre Dame recenctly participated in an “Urban Plunge” in Nashville to learn first-hand about urban poverty and social justice issues. Here, students Matthew Canonico, left, Keely Thornton, and Evan Nunez, all graduates of Nashville Catholic high schools, serve breakfast at Catholic Charities’ Loaves and Fishes program on Monday, Jan. 8. Photo by Theresa Laurence

Students from the University of Notre Dame have participated in Urban Plunges in major cities around the country for 40 years; this January, for the first time, the program was offered in Nashville with five Notre Dame students participating.The Urban Plunge, sponsored by Notre Dame’s Center for Social Concerns, is a one-credit, experiential-learning course designed to give students a brief but important opportunity to engage with communities experiencing poverty in U.S. cities. Students spend two to four days in a city close to their hometown and engage with people living in poverty and organizations that work with them.Leading up to the immersion, students examine the root causes of poverty in urban areas focusing on dimensions such as opportunity, race, mental health, faith-based efforts, housing, criminal justice and employment.“I wanted to learn more deeply about poverty and homelessness in Nashville … these are complicated issues,” said Urban Plunge participant Jamis Labadie, a freshman at Notre Dame and a graduate of Father Ryan High School.Labadie and his peers began their Urban Plunge on Sunday, Jan. 7, learning more about transit and affordable housing issues facing Nashville, and checked into their home base for the next few days, the Green Street Church of Christ, located on the edge of downtown. Evan Nunez, also a freshman at Notre Dame and a Father Ryan graduate, is studying economics and political science and is learning how “bigger picture policies” affect homelessness.On Monday morning, Urban Plunge participants helped prepare and serve breakfast and lunch at Catholic Charities’ Loaves and Fishes program at Holy Name Church in East Nashville. That was followed by a walking tour of downtown Nashville with a stop at the public library and a visit to the Civil Rights room there.On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Notre Dame students had a full schedule, which included visiting Catholic Charities’ South Nashville Resource Center, and the Workers’ Dignity office. They also visited the Tennessee State University campus and attended a NOAH meeting.The Urban Plunge, which allows students to study urban poverty and Catholic social teaching and “consider their call to social responsibility,” resonated with Notre Dame junior Rachel Haley, who is studying health care. “This reminds you to keep service in your life; it’s important in anything you do.”