Opening a dialogue about Church response to clergy sex abuse crisis 

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

The West Wing of Christ the King Church’s Parish Center was packed on Sunday morning, Sept. 2, for a special adult education panel discussion on the Catholic Church’s clergy sex abuse crisis.



The discussion was prompted by the recently released Pennsylvania grand jury report that revealed widespread abuse of children by priests stretching back 70 years within six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania and the systemic cover up by senior Church officials.



Christ the King parish leaders organized the panel to give parishioners and other Middle Tennessee Catholics a chance to hear from legal, academic, and counseling experts on how the Church has responded to the crisis and to discuss ways to move forward.



One way to stop child abuse is “to bring it out into the open,” said Gino Marchetti, long-time attorney for the Diocese of Nashville. “There’s no shame if you have been abused. The shame lies in the abuser.”



A culture of secrecy, both within the Church and within the larger society, regarding child sexual abuse, contributed to the crisis, the panelists said.



“This crisis opens us up to dialogue that we’re not really prone to, not just about sexual things, but about the abuse of power,” said Joe McLaughlin, associate professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt University.



Throughout the Sunday morning discussion, which drew a standing room only crowd and went well over the allotted time, panelists spoke and audience members raised questions about a wide range of topics related to the Church’s clergy sex abuse crisis, from how the diocese supports victims of abuse to how bishops are held accountable for their role in protecting abusive priests rather than protecting children.



When a member of the audience asked the panelists for their advice on how to talk to older children about the Catholic Church’s history of sex abuse and its cover up, while also convincing them of the value of staying part of the Church, they advised her to be honest.



“I wouldn’t hold back very much,” when sharing the truth about the crisis, McLaughlin said, but he also encouraged parents to “share with your kids why you do want to stay part of the Church.”



He also reminded the audience that “abuse is not confined to Catholic priests, it’s everywhere,” and that children should be warned and educated about that, especially the fact that abuse most often occurs at the hands of a trusted adult family member or friend, not a stranger.



Panelist Sara Smith, counselor at Christ the King School, assured parents that today’s children are more empowered than previous generations to “speak up, even against their elders, and say no.” Smith reviewed some key parts of the “Safe at Last” program that she teaches to all students at their level. “It teaches the difference between safe and unsafe people and safe and unsafe secrets,” she said.



The Safe at Last program is part of the Diocese’s Safe Environment program, and has been taught in all diocesan schools for the last 15 years.



McLaughlin noted how important it is to listen to children, establishing mutual trust, and believing them. “We’re called to openness and communication with our children,” he said.

Facing the facts



Christ the King parishioner Paul Dokecki, professor of psychology emeritus at Vanderbilt and author of the 2004 book, “The Clergy Sexual Abuse Crisis: Reform and Renewal in the Catholic Community,” pointed out that a major difference between the sex abuse crisis that was centered around Boston and broke in 2002 and today is that now there is much greater scrutiny “on the organization and decision-making at the highest levels of the Church, including the Vatican.”



One reason why people are so angry and frustrated with the Church after this most recent round of sexual abuse allegations, is due to “the failure of Church hierarchy to truly atone” for how priestly sex abuse was handled, Dokecki said.



Dokecki addressed the charges against Pope Francis by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, which accused the pope of knowing about Archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s history of abuse and sexual misconduct with seminarians. Dokecki echoed Pope Francis when he told the audience to “judge for yourself” about Archbishop’s Vigano’s accusations.



“Should Pope Francis resign, as Archbishop Vigano charges?” Dokecki asked. “No. But he should re-double his efforts to root out abusers” and make amends with victims who “had their souls stolen, or certainly wounded” by abusive priests.



Archbishop Vigano’s letter made repeated accusations about a “homosexual current” of cardinals and archbishops close to the pope, along with other accusations that have been challenged by Church leaders, clergy and laypeople alike.



When an audience member asked Dokecki about the link between homosexuality and sexual abuse, he replied that “homosexuality or heterosexuality are not the causes of sexual abuse.”



Earlier in the discussion, McLaughlin suggested that one thing the Church could do to help it emerge from the sex abuse crisis is to “deal realistically with sexuality, which the Church doesn’t have a good record of over many centuries.”



The panelists voiced their support for more lay involvement to improve the Church’s response to sexual abuse and to hold bishops accountable. While “facing the facts of the Church’s failure,” McLaughlin said, we are not only called to dialogue and transparency, but also to “independent review by laypeople, including the active involvement of women.”



Marchetti noted that the Diocese of Nashville’s review board has been active since 2002, as mandated by the U.S. bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.



Members of the Diocesan Review Board are almost all laypeople, not employed by the Diocese of Nashville, he noted.



Current members of the review board include: Sean Muldoon, a mental health professional, Chair; Dr. Gary McDonald, a medical doctor; Eileen Beehan, a victim advocate; Judge Randall Wyatt, a legal professional; John Glennon, a financial advisor; Donna Harper, a mother of a victim of clergy abuse; and Brian Cooper, Chief Administrative Officer of the Diocese of Nashville entrusted with duties of Moderator of the Curia.



Non-members who also attend meetings are: Deacon Hans Toecker, Chancellor, Safe Environment Coordinator and Victim Assistance Coordinator; Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications; Janette Buchanan, canon lawyer; and Gino Marchetti, Diocesan Attorney



The position of an active pastor has been filled by Father Mike Johnston who is now retired. The appointment of a pastor to fill that position is forthcoming.



The Diocese of Nashville has been taking active steps to provide a safe environment for all children for many years.



If you suspect abuse has occurred in a Catholic parish, school, or ministry setting, contact the Diocese of Nashville Victim Assistance Coordinator, Hans Toecker at 615-783-0765 or 800-383-6391, ext. 165. Additionally, Tennessee State Law requires that anyone who reasonably suspects that abuse is taking place to report it to civil authorities. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services 24-hour hotline is 877-237-0004.



St. Edward prays for abuse victims, hosts days of penance and fasting

From staff reports



Parishes around the Diocese of Nashville and the country are responding in different ways to the latest round of revelations about clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church.



News about former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and the Pennsylvania grand jury report have “justly led most of us to feel a sense of righteous anger,” Father Dan Reehil, pastor of St. Edward Church in Nashville, wrote in a letter to parishioners, posted on the homepage of the parish website.



“If you are the victim of abuse of any kind by clergy or any employee of the parish or parish school, bring it forward. It will be addressed quickly and justly. If you have directly witnessed sexual advances or any type of abuse, bring it forward as well.



“All such actions are sinful and scandalous, and we cannot allow anyone to use their position or power to abuse another person,” Father Reehil wrote.



In order “to make reparation to our Lord for these grievous sins,” St. Edward Parish will:

• Keep Friday, Sept. 14, the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, as a day of parish-wide penance and reparation.



• Observe Wednesday, Sept. 19; Friday, Sept. 21; and Saturday, Sept. 22 (the customary Autumn Ember Days), as parish-wide days of fasting (one meal and two small collations or snacks) and abstinence (refraining from meat).



• Institute the public recitation of the Holy Rosary after every Wednesday Mass.

• Encourage all parishioners and parish school families to begin praying the Holy Rosary together at least weekly.



• Publish and encourage all parishioners and their families to pray daily, or at least on Fridays, this prayer in penance and reparation and for the protection of children and vulnerable adults:

“Almighty and merciful God, look with compassion on our affliction, and so lighten your children’s burden and confirm their faith, that they may always trust without hesitation in your fatherly providence.



“Grant, we pray, O Lord, that your people may avoid the contagion of the devil and follow you, the only God, in purity of heart.



“Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.”