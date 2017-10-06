Ordination as transitional deacon ‘full of joy’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Deacon Anthony Stewart is congratulated after his ordination as a transitional deacon in Rome, where he has been studying for the last three years. More than 50 people from the Diocese of Nashville, including several family members, traveled to Rome for his ordination. He is scheduled to be ordained as a priest in the summer of 2018. Photo courtesy of the Pontifical North American College

As Anthony Stewart prepared to process into St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome with 30 of his fellow seminarians from the Pontifical North American College to be ordained as transitional deacons, he was hit with a wave of emotion.



“My eyes just teared up,” said Deacon Stewart, who was about to devote his life to serve the people of God. “It was very emotional, to say the least.”



After the ordination, “I was full of joy and happy I did it,” said Deacon Stewart, who grew up in McEwen, Tennessee, and was a parishioner at St. Patrick Church there.



The ordination, one of the final benchmarks before his ordination as a priest in the summer of 2018, took place on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Rome, where he has been studying for the last three years. More than 50 people from the Diocese of Nashville, including his parents Angel and Kevin Cross, other members of his family, several priests and deacons of the diocese, and a group on a pilgrimage to Rome, were on hand to witness it.



“It was great to know I had that many people make a sacrifice to travel thousands of miles to see this important moment in my life,” Deacon Stewart said. “I felt loved and it confirmed my vocation.”



Among the diocesan clergy who were there for the ordination were Msgr. Owen Campion, Fathers Ed Steiner, Stephen Gideon, Ben Butler, John Hammond and Phillip Halladay, and permanent Deacons Joe Holzmer and Dan McCulley. “It just felt like they were there welcoming me to the diocese and the presbyterate,” Deacon Stewart said. “I felt they were welcoming another brother into the work they are doing in the Diocese of Nashville.”



During the ordination Mass, Deacon Stewart listened to the words of Jesus to God the Father from the Gospel of John: “As you sent me into the world, so I sent them into the world.” Hearing that, Deacon Stewart said, “I felt really close to God the Father and felt really close to the mission of Jesus, that I get to bring people closer to him, be an instrument of the Church and an instrument of grace.



“I didn’t expect to feel that close to God the Father, but I felt he was sending me out to build up the Church,” Deacon Stewart said.



The work of building up the Church began the next day when Deacon Stewart preached his first homily during a Mass at the Church of Santa Maria dell’Anima, where he has often stopped to pray while a student in Rome. On hand were family and friends and members of the pilgrimage group from the diocese.



“I was really a lot more nervous for my first homily and my first Mass as a deacon than for my ordination,” Deacon Stewart said. “Some of the people there were some of the most important people and some of the closest people in my life. … It was a surreal experience and a joyful experience. I very much loved it.”



For his homily, “I talked about that God wants to know us in a deep and intimate way. And it doesn’t matter our past, or what we’ve done. God wants to know us and love us and save us.”