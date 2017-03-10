Organizers pointing to another successful Seminarian Education Benefit

by Staff reports

Organizers are busy planning the 2017 Seminarian Education Benefit Auction and Dinner, which will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Holy Family Church in Brentwood.



Since the fundraiser was established in 2010, the event has quickly grown as an important contributor toward the costs of educating the future priests of the Diocese of Nashville.



The diocese currently has 26 seminarians studying at seminaries in the United States and Rome. Each year, the diocese spends more than $1 million to educate its seminarians.



Last year, the Seminarian Education Benefit Auction and Dinner raised $190,000 and the goal for this year is $225,000, said Bob Rudman, the event chairman.



“It boggles my mind to think seven years ago at the very first event we raised $6,000 and now year eight we’re going for $225,000,” Rudman said. “It blows my mind.”



The success and growth of the Dinner and Auction were the talk of a recent Serra International rally in Phoenix, attended by members from all over the world, Rudman said. Serra is a lay organization devoted to promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life.



The Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville and the Knights of Columbus are again the main sponsors of the event, and organizers are working to add other sponsors. “We are appreciative of new sponsors which will help us reach” the goal of $225,000, Rudman said.



Besides a delicious dinner and the opportunity for people of the diocese to meet the seminarians they are supporting, the event features a live and silent auction.



“We are also pleased with some new unique auction items,” Rudman said. One of the new auction items will be a cocktail party for 10 at the historic Harrison House in Franklin, including a reception, music and a VIP tour of the home and farm that served as a Civil War spy headquarters, field hospital and command post for Confederate General John Bell Hood during the pivotal Battle of Franklin in 1864.



Rudman and the other organizers are hoping for another sellout crowd for the Dinner and Auction; Holy Family can accommodate 600 people.



Tickets are $100 each and tables of eight are available for $800 and tables of 10 for $1,000. Reservations will be taken until the maximum of 600 is met or Monday, May 15.



For more information about tickets, sponsorships or auction items, contact Sandra Jordan at 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.



