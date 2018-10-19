Overbrook’s farm broadens lessons for students

by Robert Alan Glover, Tennessee Register

Sister Imelda, O.P., foreground, works with Overbrook School students Cecelia Elliot, left, and Catherine Rose Martinez at the Beyond the Brook campus farm garden. Sister Grace Mary, O.P., background, along with several Overbrook students, tend to the farm’s two sheep.

Overbrook School has established a farm on campus where students can hold baby chicks, grow pumpkins and help take care of two sheep.



They also use the farm to learn biology, math, and how to run a business.



Sister Marie Noelle, O.P., a teacher at Overbrook, helped set up Beyond the Brook Farm last year.



“We originally designed the project as a hand-on science lesson, and not teaching it as a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) project,” said Sister Marie Noelle.



But the project quickly grew.



“Using a five-step procedure, the teachers and I got the students involved in a systematic, engineering design process,” said Sister Noelle. The five steps involve: asking a question; imagining an answer or solution; pursuing the problem; designing the project; improving on what they created in the classroom.



Overbook students have observed a 3-day-old chick embryo’s heartbeat through a process called “candling,” and an initial, small chicken coop/garden is now a school-wide STEM project.



Brandt Chretien and Rita Mae Krog harvest eggs on the farm. Students in all grade levels at Overbrook get a chance to spend time on the farm for hands-on STEM lessons.

“Our second graders, for example, designed an ‘egg-onomics’ project, which teaches them how to apply for – and obtain – a loan, operate on a budget, and find potential customers for their eggs” laid by chickens in the classroom, said Sister Noelle.



“Seventh graders got to design a hydroponics project, which involves creating their own ecosystem using fish waste, bacteria created from it, and plants which purify the water,” said Sister Noelle. She noted that students “also had to watch and track and bacteria’s growth, keep records, and make adjustments (to the ecosystem) as needed.”



Sister Noelle is now Overbrook’s STEM coach, working with all of its teachers in all subjects using the hands-on, five-step inquiry approach.



The results include a berry orchard, 45-by-50-foot pumpkin patch, 10-by-20-foot greenhouse, and a 20-by-15-foot sheep pen. Cosmas and Damian are the pen’s resident baby-doll sheep, which students have cared for by washing, combing and walking them to their on-campus pastures.



Overbrook parents have wildly supported Beyond The Brook, and, said Sister Noelle, “over the summer it became a family affair, with our plea to parents for volunteers reaching its goal in just 48 hours.”



Future goals of the STEM project, said Sister Noelle, “will include the eighth graders organizing an on-campus Farmers’ Market (hopefully by month’s end), fourth graders making maple syrup, first graders growing pickles, and so on; each grade has a project.”



What do Overbrook’s students think about becoming scientists – and creating life from scratch?



Overbrook School students Jack Fruin, left, Miranda Montee, Georgie Karmo and Paige Rockhill care for baby chicks at Overbrook School’s on-campus farm.

Third grade student Sophie Crosslin worked on the egg-onomics project. “I sold eggs to Mom, Dad and my grandparents, and we learned how to count money, take care of chickens, feed them, and manage the allowance that the school gave us” for chicken feed and bedding.



“I also liked learning how to start a business, how a loan works, and my favorite part of STEM was handling the chickens, because their feathers are really soft,” said Sophie.



“The whole thing is just great; I have four kids at Overbrook, in first, third, fifth and seventh grade, and that’s why I volunteered, because it’s an amazing addition to the school,” said Nikki Crosslin, Sophie’s mother.



Third grade students Eliot and Henry Chamberlain and their classmates, said Henry, “worked on starting a pumpkin patch and growing blueberries. They are very small but already growing real fast, and will be done in about two months.”



From the pumpkin patch, said Henry, “We will make pumpkin pie and sell the rest, just like in second grade last year where we sold eggs, and everyone had their own customer orders, labels, and a week to sell them.”



“I enjoyed picking out and learning about the different kinds of plants, especially blueberries, and what they are like,” said Eliot Chamberlain.



“I also liked moving Cosmas and Damian from their grazing spots in the morning to the pen in the afternoon, but sometimes it was hard because they don’t want to go,” he added.



The boys’ mother, Kiran Chamberlain, said the egg-onomics project “was a wonderful opportunity for the kids to practice addition, and a business opportunity too, because they learned how to run a venture, break even money-wise, etc.”



Seventh grade student Brazier Pierce talked about building an ecosystem, which, “our class just started about 10 days ago, that is, building a stable aquaponic system.”



Her classmates, Brazier explained, “worked in groups of four, and two of my group-mates, Abby and Samantha, are trying to decide how the aqua-farm is going to look, while I am trying to figure out the mechanics of it.”



The school, said Brazier, “supplied us the pumps and aquarium tank, but we had to net pots for the plant roots so that they could touch the water. And we are also going to Pet Smart when it’s done to get goldfish, which cost just 15 cents each, and leave money for us to buy other kinds of fish.”



“Today it looks great; we just have to execute it – decide where to put everything – and we also had to be careful not to go over budget on the essentials. The school only gave us $15 to work with,” Brazier said.



“Each child in our school, from youngest to oldest, share a common experience of joy and wonder as they witness this project (the miracle of hatching and raising baby chicks from eggs) firsthand,” said Overbrook Principal Sister Julia Marie, O.P.



“When I saw what was going on, I knew this experience was priceless, and that our teachers wanted to build on it and provide all the students bigger and more dynamic learning moments,” she said.



For more information about Overbrook School, call 615-292-5134 or visit www.overbrook.edu.