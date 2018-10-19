Panels address issues surrounding sexual abuse crisis

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding joined a panel discussion of the clergy sexual abuse crisis at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. It was the first of four panel discussions the Diocese of Nashville has scheduled on the issue. Photos by Andy Telli

Bishop J. Mark Spalding started a recent panel discussion about the clergy sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church with an apology.



“I’m deeply sorry,” Bishop Spalding told a crowd of about 100 people at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville who attended the first of four panel discussions on the issue. “People who’ve led the Church have not led in a good way, and I’m sorry.”



“When you go home tonight,” Bishop Spalding added, “remember I said I appreciate you being here, and I’m so sorry, and I do deeply apologize.”



Bishop Spalding scheduled a series of panel discussions after the issue of clergy sexual abuse exploded again in recent months, sparked by the release of a Pennsylvania grand jury report of its investigation of allegations of sexual abuse from six dioceses in that state. The Pennsylvania allegations go back as far as 70 years but included a few after the adoption of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002. The Charter came in response to the crisis that started in the Archdiocese of Boston and spread to include other dioceses across the country.



The allegations in the Pennsylvania grand jury report involved 301 priests and more than 1,000 victims. The report also detailed efforts by Church officials to cover up the abuse.



Also, the Church has been rocked by the revelations of allegations that Archbishop Theodore McCarrick had sexually abused minors and engaged in sexual misconduct with seminarians, all while rising through the ranks of the Church hierarchy.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding joined a panel discussion of the clergy sexual abuse crisis at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. It was the first of four panel discussions the Diocese of Nashville has scheduled on the issue.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will consider a plan to address the new abuse scandal at the conference’s November meeting.



Bishop Spalding called for four panel discussions to provide accountability and transparency on the part of the Diocese of Nashville in its own efforts to address the crisis and prevent future incidents of abuse.



The first discussion was held at Our Lady of the Lake on Thursday, Oct. 4, followed by another at St. Henry Church in Nashville on Sunday, Oct. 14. Two more are scheduled: Sunday, Oct. 21, 3:30-5 p.m., at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, and Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30-8 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro.



Bishop Spalding is scheduled to attend all the discussions, as are Gino Marchetti, the attorney for the diocese, and Joe McLaughlin, an associate clinical professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt University who also has a private practice in Brentwood. The Safe Environment Coordinator at each of the host parishes and Donna Harper, the mother of a victim and a member of the diocesan Review Board, will also be part of the panels.



When he received the call that Pope Francis was appointing him as the Bishop of Nashville, Bishop Spalding said, “I knew I had to be here for you, and this is one of those times.”



When the USCCB considers the issue at its November meeting, Bishop Spalding will be calling for more women to be involved in the Church’s response to the abuse crisis, he said. “Women bring a profound wisdom. … That’s something I’m going to be supporting and pushing.”



Each of the panelists spoke and then answered questions submitted in writing by members of the audience.



The diocese first began addressing the issue of clergy sexual abuse in the 1980s, Marchetti said.



In the early 1980s, he was one of the diocesan officials who attended a conference about the issue hosted by Catholic Mutual Group, which provides insurance to most dioceses in the country, he said.



When they returned, they sat down with then Bishop James Niedergeses to discuss what they had learned at the conference, Marchetti said, and Bishop Niedergeses was quick to adopt all the recommendations.



The diocese also began in 1986 conducting background checks on everyone who worked with minors, Marchetti said.



“Over the years, the diocese has done 40,000 background checks,” he said.



The Pennsylvania grand jury report also called for laws requiring people to report suspected abuse to civil authorities, Marchetti said. “Tennessee has had that since 1985.”



He also noted that most of the cases cited in the grand jury report involved incidents that happened before the Charter was adopted in 2002, though most news reports made it seem like they had happened in the last few days, Marchetti said.



“Those were people who were angry, angry, angry, and they had a right to be,” Marchetti said of the grand jury members. While the report calls for changes moving forward, he said, it also recognizes that the Catholic Church had done much to address the issue.



“This is a societal problem … nobody wants to talk about,” Marchetti said.



The diocese must address the issue with openness and a sense of community, McLaughlin said.



People need to avoid euphemisms when talking about sexual abuse of minors and recognize that it is a crime, McLaughlin said. “Our Church has to protect our children and our whole community from such criminal activity.”



“All of us have an obligation to report a suspicion of abuse,” he said.



At the same time, the diocese has to let people know they can come forward even if the abuse happened decades before, McLaughlin said.



For some victims, it can take years to come forward, he said. “That’s the nature of this.”



“All of us need to come together around this problem,” support each other and discuss the problem honestly, McLaughlin said.



“We also have to work in the community to reduce the isolation of people,” said, because isolation can make people vulnerable to predators.



“Protecting our youth and creating a safe environment takes a top priority at our parish,” said Cyndi Sabatino, the Safe Environment Coordinator at Our Lady of the Lake.



The parish’s efforts include background checks for everyone who works with youth and training and education programs for adults and children so they can recognize the signs of abuse and know how to report their suspicions, Sabatino said.



“We now have the knowledge to pass on to our children,” Sabatino said. “Forty years ago our parents didn’t know the signs and symptoms of abuse.”



But challenges remain, she said. “The willingness to report, that’s something people are not comfortable with. We have to be more assertive … if we suspect abuse. It’s better to report it and nothing come of it than let something go on that will affect them for the rest of their lives.”



While answering questions submitted by members of the audience, McLaughlin made the point that even very young children who are victims of abuse can know something is wrong. “They can feel hurt at a very early age,” he said.



Parents and other adults need to let children know it’s safe to talk to them if something is bothering them, Sabatino said. But it can take a long time to build that level of trust, she added.



The first step in building that trust, Bishop Spalding said, is to let children know you love them. “From there you make them comfortable in speaking to you.”



In response to questions about the role homosexuality and celibacy might play in the sex abuse crisis, McLaughlin said that research has shown that sexual abuse of minors is not related to either.



Bishop Spalding speaks with Our Lady of the Lake parishioner Tim Lynch after the discussion.

The rate of abuse by priests is not much different than that found in the broader society, he noted.



“We’re still learning about sexuality,” McLaughlin said. “These cases of sexual abuse are sexual but they’re also an abuse of power. The control aspect of it is very big psychologically.”



Bishop Spalding responded to a question about how the selection of seminarians has been affected by the sexual abuse crisis.



Since the adoption of the Charter, the battery of evaluations has intensified, he said. In those evaluations, the psycho-sexual development of the candidates is emphasized, Bishop Spalding said.



“Based on what we’ve learned in the last 20 years, that’s really developed,” he said.



“Young people don’t blink twice to talk about that,” Bishop Spalding said. “This is part of their vocabulary that I didn’t have.”



That kind of openness throughout the Church is important in addressing the crisis, McLaughlin said.



“If it’s something we’re afraid to talk about we’re going to miss a lot of pain out there,” he said. “If priests can’t talk about it, where can people in pain about sexuality or abuse go.”



“This is not an easy thing for any of us, but it’s a good thing,” Bishop Spalding said.



For more information about reporting abuse and the diocese’s Safe Environment policies for the protection of children and youth, visit www.dioceseofnashville.com/child-safety.