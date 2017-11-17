Parishes put faith in action to respond to housing needs

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

John Durand, a volunteer from St. Edward Church, cuts some trim for a Habitat for Humanity house built by volunteers from four Catholic parishes. Photos by Andy Telli

Every Wednesday night from November through March, Christ the King Church welcomes 20 homeless people from the Room In The Inn campus at Drexel Street and Eighth Avenue South near downtown to spend the night in the parish’s Marian Hall, out of the cold.



Besides a warm bed in a safe place, the church offers a meal, clothes, toiletries, and most importantly, friendship.



“What’s important us is that we create an atmosphere that feels like home,” said John Green, the coordinator of the Room In The Inn ministry at Christ the King.



Room In The Inn is just one way that Catholics and their parishes live out one of the Corporal Works of Mercy: to shelter the homeless. The program, which involves nearly 200 churches and congregations, provides a safe, warm place to sleep for people with no other options. A second effort that Catholic parishes have joined is Habitat for Humanity, which provides a long-term solution for families in need of a home.



One such family is Khaled Soliman, his wife and two sons, Christian refugees from Egypt resettled in Nashville and living in a cramped duplex.



Khaled Soliman, left, and his son Kamal Kamel put on a doorknob in the Habitat for Humanity house built by several Catholic parishes for their family.

On Nov. 12, Soliman and his family took possession of their new home built by volunteers from the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Christ the King, St. Stephen and St. Edward churches, who combined to sponsor the build project.



“I’m very happy and I’m excited,” said Soliman, as he worked side-by-side with volunteers finishing up construction the day before he took possession of the house. “I’m very happy because nice people came and helped build my house,” and he made sure to thank them every chance he had.



Joe Roland, a parishioner at the Cathedral, has been a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity since he arrived in Nashville 13 years ago to take a position on the Vanderbilt University faculty. He served as the Supervisor on Site for the Soliman family house built by Catholic volunteers over four weekends.



“It’s my vocation,” Roland said. “I have skills and I want them utilized in a way that helps.” Volunteering to build homes for families in need is an outgrowth of his Catholic faith, said Roland, a former Vincentian seminarian. An important aspect of Catholicism, he said, is the idea that “helping people here and now is our duty.”



Soliman, a Coptic Orthodox Christian, fled Egypt in 2012 in fear of the persecution of Christians in his homeland. “My country right now is very dangerous for the Christian people,” he said.



He heard about Habitat for Humanity from a friend, and two years ago decided to apply to the program, which allows people in need to buy a home using a zero-interest mortgage that keeps their monthly payments affordable.



Ryan Kerrigan, right, and Austin Coode, eighth grade members of Christ the King’s confirmation class, help prepare beds for Room In The Inn guests on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Christ the King hosts 20 homeless men and women every Wednesday night from November-March, providing them with a place to sleep, three meals, a hot shower, and hospitality. Adults and children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the parish’s volunteer efforts with Room In The Inn. Photo by Rick Musacchio

The homeowners commit to at least 200 hours of education and volunteer time, including 70 hours of home ownership and financial education classes, 100 hours of volunteering to build their home and the homes of their neighbors, and 30 miscellaneous volunteer and education hours.



The homeowners also pay about $2,500 toward closing costs, and their monthly payments, which includes the principal, taxes and insurance, range from $450 to $700 depending on the size, location and market value of the home.



Among the volunteers helping to build the Solimans’ home was John Durand, a parishioner at St. Edward and an art teacher at Father Ryan High School. “I love it. What’s not to love. You’re out here with the homeowner, everyone pitching in,” he said. “We’re trying to do something for people who need help.”



‘Serving each other’



The duty to help others also animates the work of Green and the other Room In The Inn volunteers at Christ the King. “We serve God by serving each other,” Green said.



Room In The Inn was founded by Charles Strobel when he was pastor of Holy Name Church in East Nashville. After noticing homeless people sleeping in their cars in the church parking lot on a winter night, he invited them to stay inside the parish hall.



That act of charity grew to include other churches and congregations. Today, between 150 and 300 homeless people spend the night at one of nearly 200 congregations around Nashville seven days a week from November through March, said Melanie Barnett, community development director for Room In The Inn.



Christ the King’s efforts are typical. Every Wednesday evening, five or six volunteers drive to the Room In The Inn campus to pick up 20 homeless people. “We take men, we take women, and because we take women, we sometimes have families,” Green said.



When they arrive at Christ the King, “We welcome everyone,” said Green, who has been a volunteer for about 15 years and has been coordinator for the last 10. “We give them a name tag so everybody knows who they are.”



After the guests find their bed and settle in, Green gives a short welcome talk and everyone sits down to a dinner prepared by Donald St. Charles of St. Charles Catering, who operates the Christ the King School cafeteria. The guests are served, Green noted. “Nobody goes through a line.”



“We really encourage our volunteers to sit at the table and talk to our guests,” Green said. “You find out they’re no different than you and me, they just happen to be homeless. … You can create a healthy atmosphere of respect.”



Part of that atmosphere is the inclusion of children as volunteers, Green said. The elementary school students who use the after-school care program help set up the beds, and high school students from the parish operate a clothes closet for the ministry, he said.



“The guests love seeing children, because it feels more like home and that’s important to us,” Green said.



After dinner, the guests can take a shower in showers the parish built as part of a recent expansion of the school. The showers were included in the project specifically for the Room In The Inn ministry, Green said.



It’s lights out at 10 p.m. and the guests are up by 5 the next morning. They are served breakfast and given a sack lunch. “At 5:45 a.m. the drivers take them back to the campus,” Green said. “Some of these people work so they have to get to their jobs.”



There are other places that the homeless can find a bed and a hot meal, Green said. “But if you want hospitality where people will sit down with you, Room In The Inn does that.



“We can’t solve their problems in 12 hours,” he added. “All we can do is care for them and love them while they’re with us.”