Parishioners bid farewell to their pastor, friend

by Theresa Laurence and Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Mel Harders prays before the casket of Bishop David R. Choby at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville at the conclusion of the visitation and Office of the Dead on Thursday, June 8. Harders was a close friend of the bishop and one of his parishioners when he was pastor of St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin. Harders often served as the bishop’s driver when he traveled to events around the diocese and often helped the bishop at his home in Hendersonville. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Read the Commemorative Issue

of Bishop David R. Choby at this link.

Bishop David Choby's former parishioners at St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin said their final good-byes to the man who was their pastor for 17 years during a visitation, Rosary and pot luck dinner at St. John Vianney on Friday, June 9. The bishop died on June 3. Jim Holleran, past grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council 10010 at St. John Vianney says a prayer at the casket. Photo by Andy Telli

In planning his funeral arrangements, Bishop David Choby requested visitation at two churches that were important milestones in his life as a Catholic, a priest and a bishop: the Cathedral of the Incarnation, where he was baptized and ordained and installed as the 11th Bishop of Nashville, and St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin, where he was pastor for 17 years, the longest assignment of his priesthood.During the four hours of the visitation at the Cathedral on Thursday, June 8, people young and old filed up the center aisle to have a final quiet moment at Bishop Choby’s casket and express their condolences to family members, including his sister, Diane Dyche.A framed portrait of a smiling Bishop Choby stood next to the visitation registry in the back of the church, capturing the bishop’s warm spirit during his life, while a black bunting was draped over the bishop’s chair on the altar, representing his absence in death.Religious sisters, clergy, family, members of the diocese, acquaintances, and close friends alike filled the Cathedral for the visitation. Judy Jacobs, a close friend of Bishop Choby’s who worked with him on many design projects, sat in the back of the church clutching her rosary, speaking through tears as she recalled how Bishop Choby “was so supportive, and always had kind words, was encouraging and a great spiritual leader.”Jacobs said Bishop Choby was someone who could “rub elbows with the elite, but always had time for people, it didn’t matter what position they had in life.” She recalled his “caring spirit” and noted what a genuine person he was. “There wasn’t anything phony about him,” she said.With the death of Bishop Choby, “there’s a big hole in my heart,” Jacobs said. “I miss him and I always will.”Wendy Holden of St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish didn’t know Bishop Choby well, but felt compelled to come to the visitation simply because “he was my bishop, my shepherd.”She recalled one Sunday at St. Ignatius when her pastor was sick and no priest was immediately available to celebrate Mass, so Bishop Choby came and filled in. “He’s always been so pastoral and so caring,” Holden said.“I know Bishop Choby always prayed for the people of the diocese,” Holden said. “Now we pray for him.”The June 8 visitation at the Cathedral concluded with the Office of the Dead, part of the ancient prayer cycle of the Liturgy of the Hours, which has been prayed on a daily basis by Catholics around the world for centuries. The Office of the Dead includes certain prayers reflecting on the Christian approach to death, and is said for the repose of the soul of the deceased.It was Bishop Choby’s choice that the Office of the Dead be prayed as part of his funeral arrangements, and it is a prayer cycle “for anyone who dies,” not just bishops or clergy members, according to Msgr. Owen Campion, who gave the homily at the June 8 vespers service.The solemn and somber Office of the Dead, which includes hymns, Scripture readings, intercessions, and prayers, reflected Bishop Choby’s “rather traditional liturgical style,” Msgr. Campion said. It was designed to bring together the people of the diocese in prayer, especially its priests and religious, he added.Bishop Roger Joseph Foys of the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky, presided at the vespers service.Msgr. Campion, a priest of the Diocese of Nashville and former associate publisher of Our Sunday Visitor newspaper, said it is traditional in this setting for homilies not to eulogize the deceased, but to “provide lessons for living a Christian life.”For his homily, Msgr. Campion drew from Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical “Deus Caritas Est,” just as Archbishop Thomas Kelly of Louisville did during his homily when he ordained Bishop Choby a bishop in February 2006 at the Cathedral.“The archbishop noted that the encyclical begins with that wonderful revelation from the First Epistle of John, ‘God is love, and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him,’” Msgr. Campion said in his homily.“Archbishop Kelly said that this one verse capsulizes the Christian life. It means living with God by loving all others without exception. Love is not mere tolerance, but Christian love is outreach, attention, activity, generosity, forgiveness, empathy, and bold pronouncement.”On Friday, June 9, family, friends and parishioners filled St. John Vianney to say a final farewell to their former pastor with prayer and a potluck dinner.“You couldn’t help but to get pulled in when you met him,” recalled Frank Myers, a parishioner since 1984. “He was a very patient, loving, humble and kind man, always willing to listen and give sound advice. He always had time for you.”When Myers, his wife Belinda, and their sons Joshua and Nicholas traveled to Rome to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, they invited Bishop Choby to come along. “He was our guide. He loved Rome,” and would regale the Myers family with the history of all the places they visited, he said.“And he loved gelato,” Myers remembered with a wide smile.The connection Bishop Choby made with the Myers family was repeated with family after family at St. John Vianney, where the visitation concluded with the praying of the Rosary and a pot luck dinner in the St. John Vianney School gymnasium.“He knew everyone,” said Rhonda Crockett, a parishioner at St. John Vianney since 1972. “He made a point to meet you. He was phenomenal with recollecting names. … You just felt like he was your friend. … He truly was a friend.”Marianne Staley’s friendship with Bishop Choby started with their shared connection to Pittsburgh. Both she and Bishop Choby’s father’s family are from Pittsburgh. “We became fast friends,” she said. “I invited him over for dinner. We started doing it all the time. …“He was just great. He knew all the kids, everything about them,” Staley said. “He was so into everybody’s family. When he went to Pittsburgh, he would visit my family too.”While he was pastor, he worked hard to bring parishioners together to build a sense of community, Staley said. “He loved those pot luck dinners.”And the community building stretched beyond the parish boundaries, Crockett said. As pastor, Bishop Choby would host concerts and open them to the entire Gallatin community, she said. “It was like we were one big Christian church.”“I always remember Bishop Choby as so happy. He had a very optimistic attitude toward life,” said Janan Dorris, a life-long parishioner at St. John Vianney whose family have been members of the parish since the 1920s. “He loved people and was so interested in everybody. Every walk of life … he loved them all and they knew it so they loved him too. It’s hard not to love somebody who loves you.”And the bishop, who was born in Nashville, was a true Southerner, Dorris said. “He had every quality all Southerners love in Southerners. He was a Southern gentleman. He could say ‘bless your heart’ and mean it.”Bishop Choby extended that Southern hospitality to Tony Cameli when he moved to the parish in 1999. The bishop asked where he was from and when Cameli answered Chicago Heights, Illinois, his new pastor told him there was another parishioner from Chicago Heights and called Don Slepski. As it turned out, Cameli and Slepski had gone to high school together.“He was a good friend. He was a good man,” Cameli said. “We just sort of clicked.”“We’ll miss him,” Cameli said of Bishop Choby, “but we have good memories.”