Passionist priest finds new home in Clarksville

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Members of the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ – known as the Passionists – see in Christ’s crucifixion his unending love. Spreading the message of Christ’s love is the mission of the Passionists in their parish work, their mission work, and in their preaching.“Almost everybody has some cross they’re dealing with,” said Father John Patrick Day, a Passionist priest serving as associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville. “The passion is a gateway into our soul. The best way to help people deal with their cross is to remind them of Christ’s passion that he went through because he loved them so much. And in the eyes of God they are special people.”Father Day came to the Diocese of Nashville last summer after serving as a missionary in Japan and as a parish priest throughout the Midwest.The late Bishop David Choby had asked the Passionist monastery in Louisville if they could send a priest to serve in the diocese. Father Day met Bishop Choby on the day he died last June. Father Day was impressed that the first thing Bishop Choby asked him was how his mother, who is in a nursing home at age 93, was doing.“I thought that was wonderful … and kind that he expressed his concern for my mom,” Father Day said. “He asked me if I would come to Clarksville. I said I would be glad to.”Father Day grew up in Calhoun County in western Illinois, located northwest of St. Louis along the Mississippi River. “I come from a good, Irish-Catholic family,” he said. “I told my folks when I was 5 years old I wanted to be a priest. My dad said if you think God wants you to do it you better get to it.”As a youngster, he was interested in becoming a missionary. “I met a Passionist priest when I was in seventh grade, Father Raymond McDonough, who was the founder of our missions in Korea. … He was such a humble man.”Day entered the Passionist order and was ordained in 1971. “Primarily, we are a preaching order, dedicated to spreading a devotion to the suffering of Christ, the passion,” he said. Many in the order lead parish missions and retreats, but Father Day has devoted his ministry to working in parishes. “I’ve always loved to work in parishes,” he said. “I’ve been ordained 46 years and 45 of those years I’ve been involved in parish work.”That parish work has sent him to the other side of the globe. “I was in Japan for 14 years,” Father Day said.While in Japan, he got the opportunity to serve as St. Teresa of Kolkata’s chauffeur during her visit there. The Passionists were founded to be both contemplative and active, spending a lot of time in prayer and then going out to help people in their spiritual lives, Father Day explained. He asked St. Teresa, “When you’re so busy, how do you get into your prayer?“She said, ‘When I’m really, really busy, I pray twice as long so I can get my act together to get done all I have to get done,’” he said.“Everybody is so busy. The easiest mistake to make is to say I’m so busy I’ll put aside the prayer,” Father Day said. “We have to be alert to God’s grace so we’re not distracted by the negative things in the world today. We’re supposed to be the ones that bring hope, that remind people that they are special. And I don’t think we’re going to be out of work too soon.”Since returning from Japan, Father Day has been working in parishes throughout the Midwest. During that time he has served as a chaplain with the Illinois State Police for 33 years and the Missouri Highway Patrol for 20 years.“It’s great,” he said of his work as a chaplain. “Police officers are under a lot of stress. You’re there to relieve that stress and give them a chance to talk about things they can’t talk about with most other people. … It’s a chance to help people with a very unique share of the cross.“Everybody has a share of cross,” Father Day said. “That’s the most profound sense of my life, and what I believe and what the order and what the Church says.”And in Christ’s passion, we can find “a blueprint of how we need to carry the cross, not only what he was going through physically but what was going on in his heart,” Father Day said. “He was being compassionate to others,” asking “Father, forgive them, they know not what they do.”“If you see someone that’s not doing well, you have to ask why and pray for them and encourage them and ensure them God loves them,” said Father Day. “A lot of people aren’t sure that God loves them. That can be very lonely and very devastating.”Father Day is settling into his new home at Immaculate Conception. His background as a Navy chaplain and working in other cultures has helped at Immaculate Conception where parishioners represent a variety of cultures and many have ties to nearby Fort Campbell. “I’m really comfortable with that,” Father Day said. “I’m enjoying it very much.”