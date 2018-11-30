Pastor of St. John the Evangelist returns to India for retirement

by Andy Telli

Bishop J. Mark Spalding joined the Knights of Columbus and parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lewisburg to celebrate the ministry and retirement of Father Jose Kariamadam, CMI, who served St. John for four years. Father Kariamadam served as pastor of several other parishes in the Diocese of Nashville during his 16 years in Middle Tennessee. He returned to India in November.

After nearly 16 years serving in the Diocese of Nashville, Father Jose Kariamadam, CMI, has returned to his native India to begin his retirement.Father Kariamadam will be living at the provincial house of his order, the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, in the city of Muvattupuzha in the Indian state of Kerala, home of the largest percentage of India’s Catholics.“My superior is supposed to find an assignment for me,” said Father Kariamadam, who is 74 years old.Father Kariamadam came to the Diocese of Nashville when his order was invited by Bishop Edward Kmiec, the former Bishop of Nashville.Before coming to Tennessee, Father Kariamadam also served in Louisiana, Florida and Brooklyn, New York.During his time in Middle Tennessee, Father Kariamadam has served at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville and as pastor of St. Anthony Church in Fayetteville and for the last four years as pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Lewisburg.“I enjoyed being a pastor here,” Father Kariamadam said. “I got the full cooperation of the people.”Although the cultures of India and the United States might be very different, the people’s spirituality isn’t, Father Kariamadam said.“Spirituality is all about our relationship with Jesus Christ … obeying God’s commandment to know God and love your neighbor,” he said. “I don’t find a fundamental difference.”Father Kariamadam grew up in a devout Catholic family. “My parents were God fearing,” he said. “Two of my older brothers were already in the seminary.”Father Kariamadam’s own vocation was nurtured by the headmaster of the school he attended. “He was my vocation director so to speak,” Father Kariamadam said of Father Oswald Kadavil, CMI. “He’s the one who guided me. He was a great inspiration. … Were it not for him, I wouldn’t be a priest today.”Father Kariamadam was ordained as priest for the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate in 1974. He was drawn to the order by “the contemplative life, the prayer life and the simplicity,” he said. “The spirituality of Father (Kuriakose) Chavara, the founder of the order, those are the things that attracted me. He was a man of prayer and a man of many activities.”Father Kariamadam’s first assignment was as a teacher. “Then I was assigned to the post of a principal of a big school,” he said. “I did enjoy it.”He eventually served as principal of two large schools run by his order, one with 3,000 students.The schools run by his order “are very much in demand in Kerala,” Father Kariamadam said. “The school is owned and run by the CMI, but the admissions are open to children of all religions and dominations.”While serving as a principal, Father Kariamadam wrote a book on teaching called “Better Schooling, Better Parenting.”He returned to writing in recent years ,publishing the book “On Your Voyage.”“It is about my philosophical thoughts, stray thoughts on various subjects,” Father Kariamadam said. “Some of them are homilies.”He hopes to find more time to write during his retirement.Father Kariamadam left for India on Nov. 20. Before he left, the parishioners at St. John the Evangelist bid him farewell with a Mass celebrated by Bishop J. Mark Spalding.“His presence and commitment have led to a stronger sense of community for all of us,” the parishioners said. “With heartfelt gratitude and fond memories, we will miss him.”