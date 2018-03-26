Prayer group brings military veterans together

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

The Veterans Prayer Group at the Cathedral of the Incarnation meets at 7 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in the Fleming Center. Patrick McGuffey founded the group 13 years ago. Photo by Andy Telli

When John Fergus was a young soldier stationed in Vietnam in 1965, he quickly realized the importance of faith in his life and the lives of his fellow soldiers.



“Our Catholic chaplain was an important part of our unit,” he said. “It didn’t matter if you were Catholic, Protestant, or even Jewish. Having him with us on the ground boosted our morale so much.”



So when his fellow Army veteran Patrick McGuffey called him in 2005 asking him to speak to a veterans’ prayer group that met at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, it piqued his interest. Having just retired from his post as National Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, Fergus was more than happy to continue to support military veterans and their families any way he knew how.



“I had no idea who Mr. McGuffey was at the time, or what this group was about, but I went, and I loved it. I’m pretty sure I’ve attended almost every meeting since then, with a few where I was unable to make it,” he said.



McGuffey founded the group after noticing the Cathedral lacked a support system for military veterans and their families.



“Father Patrick Kibby was our priest at the time, and he readily agreed to the idea when I spoke to him about it in late 2004,” he said. “Our first meeting was March 29, 2005. It was a great success, with a lot of veterans and a few chaplains joining us. We’ve met every month since then.”



The group meets the third Tuesday of each month in the Cathedral’s Fleming Center. The meetings begin at 7 a.m. with breakfast; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a guest speaker, and prayers for current military members and for peace.



It was originally open only to Cathedral parishioners, but currently has over 100 registered members, including veterans from across the diocese and Christians from many different denominations.



“We also have a Christmas breakfast every year, where almost everyone brings their spouse. And a little while back, we also raised money to have a veterans’ prayer memorial built in the church’s narthex,” McGuffey said. “It’s so great being a part of this organization.”



He believes it’s important for the Church to support current and former military members.



“We believe freedom is a gift from God, and the military selflessly protects that gift,” McGuffey explained. “Soldiers have a special calling to protect and serve our country, preserve our freedoms, and work for peace in the world. They’re the ones on the front lines working to uphold our freedom of religion. I think it’s very important for the Church to stand behind them in that endeavor.”



Fergus loves the fellowship and diversity the group shares.



“Veterans and military members share a camaraderie that no one else can fully understand. It’s a special bond we all have in common since we go through so much together, and that’s what keeps us all coming back month after month,” he said.



“I also love the diversity our group has. We have a few World War II veterans, some Korean war veterans, a lot of Vietnam veterans, a few Veterans’ Administration doctors, and current military members,” Fergus added. “There are men and women from many different backgrounds, united to support our troops.



“Although I do sometimes wish that every parish in our diocese had a group like this, I don’t think it would be as inclusive as our gathering is now,” he said. “I always look forward to seeing everyone at our monthly meetings.”



McGuffey strongly encourages all who are interested to join. “If you are a veteran yourself, love being around veterans, and want to pray for our country and for peace in the world, please feel free to come to a meeting. We’re more than happy to have you.