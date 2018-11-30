Prayer vigil planned during execution of inmate

by Staff reports

When David Earl Miller is strapped into the electric chair at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 6, a group at St. Henry Church will be praying for the end of the death penalty.



Miller is the next Tennessee Death Row inmate scheduled to be executed. Like Edmund Zagorski, who was executed on Nov. 1, he was given the option of dying by electrocution or lethal injection, and like Zagorski, Miller chose electrocution.



Miller was sentenced to death for the 1982 murder of Lee Standifer, a woman with an intellectual disability that he had been dating, in Knoxville. Miller was convicted of killing Standifer with two blows to the head and then stabbing her eight times after she was dead, according to press reports.



He has been on Death Row longer than any other inmate. Appeals challenging both the lethal injection and electrocution methods of execution are still pending before the courts. If the appeals fail, Miller will be the third person executed in Tennessee since August.



The “Francis Effect” Faith and Justice group at St. Henry will have the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and a solemn prayer vigil 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Miller is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. that evening.



“We will pray for an end to the death penalty in Tennessee, as well as for the soul of David Earl Miller … and for the repose of the soul of the victim, Ms. Lee Standifer,” said Aimee Shelide Mayer of the “Francis Effect” group. “We will also pray for the corrections officers, lawyers, judges, jurors, governor, other prisoners, as it is important to keep these folks in prayer and to remind us all that this system impacts so many people negatively, including us.”



All are welcome to attend the prayer vigil. For more information, contact Mayer at aimee.shelide@gmail.com or 615-426-6047.







