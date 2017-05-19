Preds execs dedicated to service

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Tom Cigarran, center, part owner and Chairman of the Nashville Predators, and a parishioner at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville, talks with fans at Bridgestone Arena May 16, the night his team played its first-ever NHL Western Conference Finals game at home. Photo by John Russell/Nashville Predators

This week’s scene in downtown Nashville—mobs of hockey fans in bright yellow jerseys clamoring to get inside Bridgestone Arena to witness the Predators’ first-ever appearance in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals, and filling a nearby park to watch the game outside on the big screen—was almost unthinkable a decade ago. At that time, the team was in financial peril and considering moving out of the city. But slowly, surely, the team grew into a bona fide success, and convinced this Southern city that it is a hockey town after all.



Two of the chief architects who helped build the Predators into a successful team, now the brink of playing for the Stanley Cup, are the team’s Chairman, Tom Cigarran, and CEO, Sean Henry, both active members of the Nashville Catholic community.



Watching from inside Bridgestone Arena as the Predators made a thrilling comeback to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on May 16, and take the series lead 2-1, “the energy was tremendous,” said Cigarran, who rarely misses a game. “It’s the loudest building I’ve ever been in.”



“It was electric,” agreed Henry, a parishioner at St. Matthew Church in Franklin. Having a packed house of passionate hockey fans and a team in serious contention for the Stanley Cup “is all we’ve ever imagined,” he said. “It’s everything.”



With their deep playoff run, strong commitment to the city of Nashville and visible presence in the community, the Predators have built a reputation as a powerful force on and off the ice. Ever since Cigarran, a part-owner of the Predators, was elected chairman in 2010, and hired Henry to join the executive team, the organization has been laser-focused on its goal of being the number one sports and entertainment venue in the country built around a Stanley Cup-winning team.



In his role with the Preds or with Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Haiti Mission, “I believe in focus,” Cigarran said. “You can do anything, but you can’t do everything. Pick one focus.” As the chair of his parish’s Haiti education mission for over 15 years, Cigarran has focused on building stronger schools for the children of rural Haiti.



Cigarran, a health care entrepreneur who helped launch two Nashville-based companies, Healthways and AmSurg, has invested some of his considerable wealth in the schools of Saint Jean Baptiste Parish in Lavallee de Jacmel, Haiti.



Not one to just send a check and be done with it, Cigarran visits Haiti at least once a year; shortly after the devastating 2010 earthquake, he was on the ground there, helping deliver food, tents and assess the damage to the schools.



He sees education as the single most important thing that will help the Haitian people escape the vicious cycle of poverty that has plagued so many in that country for so long. “The future depends on education,” he said.



Cathedral’s twinned parish, St. Jean Baptiste, now has two schools serving kindergarten through high school students. Cigarran plans to return to Haiti in July to see the high school students graduate. In recent years, under Cigarran’s leadership, Cathedral’s Haiti education mission has begun supporting high school graduates with college scholarships, and these students are becoming the first in their families and their village to attend college. “These kids are very motivated,” Cigarran said. “They are committed to changing the country for the better.”



Cigarran is also strong supporter of public education in Nashville, and serves as a board member of Alignment Nashville, an organization that helps organize the activities of more than 150 Nashville area non-profit organizations, the business community and governmental agencies in support of public education.



As Chairman of the Predators, Cigarran has encouraged a spirit of service within the organization. Team owners and executives encourage all Predators employees, from players to front office personnel, to participate in at least 40 hours of community service each year. “The organization is extremely active out in the community,” Cigarran said. “It’s part of the culture.”



The Predators Foundation, the team’s charitable arm, provides support to a wide range of causes, such as assisting veterans, public school children, and the homeless. Henry, Foundation president, encourages Preds players and employers to “give of themselves with time, talent and treasure” to support causes they are passionate about.



Considering all the success the Predators have experienced on the ice this season, Henry says he’s “most proud of what we do with the Foundation,” supporting worthy causes throughout Middle Tennessee. Earlier this month, the Predators Foundation announced 129 grant awards totaling over $500,000.



Henry has personally been very active with MEND, a program of the YWCA dedicated to ending violence against women and girls by engaging and educating boys. A father of two boys and two girls, Henry said some may consider MEND’s goals unattainable, but ending, not just reducing, violence against women and girls will remain “the ultimate goal.” Several Predators players have “jumped on board” with supporting MEND, Henry said, and the organization will continue to stand firmly behind it. “We want to make Nashville the safest city,” he said.



Henry, who moved to Middle Tennessee in 2010 to take the job as COO of the Nashville Predators, settled in Williamson County. While he had access to one of the highest rated public school districts in the state, he instead chose to send his children to Catholic schools.



Starting mid-year at Father Ryan High School and St. Matthew School could have been a real challenge for his children, but both schools “made the move so easy for us, and I’ll always be grateful for that,” Henry said.



Henry’s two daughters attend St. Matthew; his older son graduated from Father Ryan and now coaches his younger son on the school’s JV hockey team. “Hockey is one of the best sports kids can play,” Henry said. He readily admits he’s partial to the sport, but makes a convincing case: “In hockey, your size doesn’t determine what position your child plays or how much your child plays.” The weaker players often get nearly equal playing time as the strongest players, he said, and the game encourages a higher level of teamwork. When it all comes together, “it’s a truly magical chemistry,” he said.



With the opening of the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, and another ice rink slated to open in Bellevue in 2018, Henry is optimistic that Nashville can become a hockey incubator, where “kids can start here and play all the way through.”



During his time with the Predators, Henry has worked hard to not only build a better hockey team, but also a closer relationship with the city and a better fan experience, and the ice rinks are part of that. The Predators value their fans and work hard to keep them happy. Henry proudly notes that a recent ESPN poll ranked the Predators number one for “in-stadium experience” among all professional sports teams in the country.



Not one to shy away from making bold claims about the Predators or their fans, Henry believes that “Nashville is the best hockey town in the country.” From his vantage point, “Smashville” will be a force to be reckoned with well into the future.