Pregnancy Help Center stands ready to go ‘to the peripheries’

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Diana Meinweiser, right, director of mobile operations for the Pregnancy Help Center, looks over a supply wish list with Ann Reynolds, a parishioner at St. Philip Church in Franklin and a Mulier Care supporter. The Pregnancy Help Center is a mobile ultrasound unit that can be dispatched around the city to help women in crisis pregnancy situations. Photos by Theresa Laurence

With vehicle tags and insurance in hand, and a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony in the books, Mulier Care’s newly christened Pregnancy Help Center mobile unit is almost ready, “to go, as Pope Francis says, out to the peripheries … and help our sisters in terrible need,” Father John Sims Baker said as he blessed the unit on Saturday, Aug. 5.



“We are ready to go where the women are who need us,” said Mathilde Mellon, founder, chief executive officer and president of Mulier Care, and executive director of Pregnancy Help Center.



The Pregnancy Help Center mobile ultrasound unit, the first of its kind in Nashville, will offer free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, consultations, referrals and education to women facing crisis and unplanned pregnancies, all in a safe and confidential setting.



Mellon is hopeful that the Center will be fully operational by the fall, in time for 40 Days for Life, which starts in late September. They are still in need of trained sonogram technicians, who will be an essential part of the Pregnancy Help Center team.



Mulier Care board member Father John Sims Baker talks with Gabriel and Catherine Dieal, son and daughter Joan Dieal, who helps organize baby showers for women served by Mulier Care.

The mobile unit’s crown jewel is an ultrasound machine that will allow pregnant women to see their baby’s heartbeat, which Mulier Care staff and supporters strongly believe will help persuade more women to choose life.



After a visit to the Pregnancy Help Center, women will not simply be sent on their way with an ultrasound image in hand. They will receive a “continuum of care,” according to Mellon. “This is about supporting the dignity of women, staying with them for a long time and offering them help not just for that day.”



Client advocates with the Pregnancy Help Center can offer material assistance, referrals to OB/GYNs, healthcare enrollment, adoption services, legal services, translation services, and more.



“Help” is the watchword for this ministry, said Father Baker, a Mulier Care board member who has ministered to post-abortive women. These women often mentioned, “if someone had offered me help,” they might have made a different choice, Father Baker told the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting and blessing of the Pregnancy Help Center. “We want to help.”



Mathilde Mellon, founder of the pro-life, non-profit organization Mulier Care, shows off a consultation area inside the Pregnancy Help Center mobile ultrasound unit during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Aug. 5 in Nashville.

While client advocates with the Pregnancy Help Center do provide information on abortion procedures, they are up front about their pro-life mission, and that they do not refer for abortion services.



Mellon anticipates that the Pregnancy Help Center mobile unit will sometimes park in front of The Women’s Center or Planned Parenthood clinics, which both perform abortions. She and her colleagues expect that these local abortion providers and pro-choice activists will object to the unit parking nearby. “We’re always going to get resistance from people who don’t respect life,” said Mellon. “But we will keep moving forward, reaching out to women who need us.”



Mellon and her colleagues foresee the mobile unit moving often around the city; its real advantage over a bricks and mortar location is that “we can come to you,” she said. The Pregnancy Help Center could be parked, for example, in a shopping center near where a woman in need lives. If someone contacts the Center and requests help, the unit can be dispatched to a location convenient to her.



“We will take the unit to different places daily. … We can meet the girls where they’re at,” said Diana Meinweiser, director of mobile operations for the Pregnancy Help Center, who worked in a similar ministry in Memphis for more than a decade. “A lot of women choose life because we are able to get to them,” she said.



“We want to restore the dignity of women,” Mellon said, emphasizing that the mission of the Pregnancy Help Center is to support both the mother and her unborn child. “We will never shame a woman, we will never force an agenda on a woman, and we will never treat a woman with anything other than with grace and dignity. That is what we do,” Mellon writes on the Mulier Care website.



Mellon, a parishioner at St. Mary of the Seven Sorrows Church in Nashville, has been quietly building up Mulier Care, the pro-life, non-profit organization behind the Pregnancy Help Center, for years, through word of mouth and on social media. The organization’s name is derived from St. John Paul II’s encyclical “Mulieris Dignitatem,” which was devoted to the discussion of the dignity of women. “Mulier” is Latin for woman, and Mulier Care is dedicated to helping women of all races, creeds and religions, regardless of their individual circumstances.



With two recent galas featuring prominent Catholic authors George Weigel and Raymond Arroyo, Mulier Care raised its profile and much of the funds necessary to purchase the mobile ultrasound unit. “I don’t think anybody thought we’d be able to do this so soon,” Mellon said.



“We are grateful beyond measure to our supporters,” she said, and that includes many Catholic parishioners, especially from St. Philip and St. Luke parishes, as well as all those who attended the galas or donated items for baby showers. Mellon also expressed her gratitude to the Knights of Columbus, who donated the ultrasound machine and are offering the mobile unit a place to park when it’s not in service.



Before the Pregnancy Help Center officially hits the streets this fall, Mellon hopes to have the mobile unit visit parishes in the Diocese of Nashville so more people can see, tour and support it. The Center is also in need of supplies and ongoing financial support to keep the mobile unit up and running. To donate, contact Dorothy Faggello at 615-414-9937. More information can be found at https://pregnancyhelpcenter.info or www.muliercare.org.