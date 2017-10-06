Priesthood Sunday is chance to honor priests, support seminarian education

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Nine priests lie before the altar at the Cathedral of the Incarnation during their ordination in 2014. It was the most priests ever ordained at a single time in the 180-year history of the Diocese of Nashville. A second collection at Masses the weekend of Priesthood Sunday, Oct. 28-29, will help fund the education of seminarians. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio

A priest is often there to share in some of the most important moments in the lives of their flock, from their birth and baptism, to their First Communion and Confirmation, to their marriage and the birth of their own children, and ultimately at their death.At each of those moments, priests are there to share from their own hearts the love of Christ.Each year, the last Sunday of October is set aside as Priesthood Sunday to honor and thank their parish priests for their service and devotion. This year, it will be celebrated the weekend of Oct. 28-29.“Being a priest is one of the greatest joys life can offer,” said Father Michael Johnston, Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville. “I know from my own experience how rewarding and fulfilling the priesthood can be. I certainly hope that you will take this opportunity to thank the priests who have been important to you and your local community. The encouragement of those we serve is always welcome and appreciated.”“It is a day to reflect upon and affirm the role of the priesthood in the life of the Church as a central one,” according to the USA Council of Serra International, an organization of lay people dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood. Serra International sponsors Priesthood Sunday.“It has been the practice in the Diocese of Nashville in recent years to conduct a special collection on Priesthood Sunday to support the education of our seminarians,” Father Johnston said. “The sheer number of men studying for the priesthood provides for the future needs of the Church, but also drives the need for financial support. For those of us who have enjoyed fruitful and faithful lives as priests, knowing that there are men ready to answer the same call is a great legacy.“Not only does your support help to prepare the next generation of priests, it helps to insure the vitality of the faith,” said Father Johnston.For more than 40 years, the number of priests in the United States has been falling as the average age of the priests remaining has been rising, said Brian Cooper, assistant to the diocesan administrator. Only 4,000 of the nation’s 19,000 parishes have more than one priest and many priests are pastors for more than one parish, Cooper noted.New priests are needed to replace the ones nearing retirement, Cooper said.“Thanks to strong parishes and strong vocation programs in the diocese and prayer, we have ordained many new priests in recent years,” Cooper said. Twenty-eight new priests have been ordained in the diocese in the last decade, and 25 men are currently studying in the seminary.There will be a second collection at Masses on the weekend of Priesthood Sunday to support the cost of educating the diocese’s seminarians. “We encourage all parishes to give generously and pray for vocations to the priesthood,” Cooper said.Those interested also can make an online donation to support seminarian education by visiting the diocesan website at www.dioceseofnashville.com and clicking on the link for Priesthood Sunday.All the money raised for seminarian education will support our seminarians, Cooper said.On Priesthood Sunday, Father Johnston said, “I certainly hope that everyone will take the opportunity to thank their priests who have been important to their local community and also consider contributing to the seminarians’ education.”