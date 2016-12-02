Relief efforts begin for victims of East Tennessee wildfires

by Bill Brewer, East Tennessee Catholic

The Diocese of Knoxville collected supplies for relief efforts on Tuesday, November 29, 2016. Father Arthur Torres, left, a priest at Knoxville’s Sacred Heart Cathedral, assisted in the efforts. Photo by Bill Brewer, East Tennessee Catholic

Smoke plumes from wildfires are seen Nov. 29 along the Smoky Mountains National Park near Gatlinburg, Tenn. Raging wildfires fueled by high winds claimed the lives of at least 10 people, forced the evacuation of thousands, including Father Antony Punnackal of St. Mary’s Church, and damaged hundreds of buildings in the popular mountain resort town. CNS photo/courtesy National Park Services handout via Reuters

Church agencies and volunteers from throughout the Diocese of Knoxville have jumped into action to help the Sevier County communities of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge that were devastated by wildfires Nov. 28.The wildfires left a swath of destruction in and around Gatlinburg, a popular tourist destination on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, causing at least 10 deaths, more than 50 injuries, and tens of millions of dollars in property damage. A number of residents and visitors still are missing. Three people who suffered serious burns were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.Many evacuees reported fleeing through horrific infernos, with intense flames licking at their vehicles as they fled down narrow mountain roads to safety.And many other residents, including some parishioners of St. Mary Church in the heart of Gatlinburg and Holy Cross Parish in Pigeon Forge, lost their homes, belongings, and businesses. The fires burned nearly 16,000 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.“Evacuees from Gatlinburg and affected areas are receiving help (food, clothing, etc.) in shelters set up by the American Red Cross,” said Father Andres Cano, pastor of Holy Cross, which was not damaged by the fires. “These shelters are located at the Pigeon Forge Community Center and the LeConte Convention Center in Pigeon Forge.“Many people are showing solidarity and generosity toward the people affected by the fires,” Father Cano added. “Many businesses are burned down, and many people have lost their jobs. There is a long-time recovery ahead for the people and the local community. Gatlinburg is the most affected area. The roads to Gatlinburg are still closed. Holy Cross Catholic Church does not have any damages.”Father Cano still is assessing the impact of the wildfires on his parish. He said that as of Dec. 1, the parish knows of one family who lost their home to fire, but there could be more parishioners affected. He also said there are parishioners whose employers in and around Gatlinburg were affected, and those parishioners are now out of work.St. Mary Church was at ground zero in the wildfires, and while flames reached to within several yards of the tourist city church, it appears to have been spared. Some parishioners weren’t as fortunate.Father Antony Punnackal, CMI, was forced to evacuate St. Mary on Nov. 28 as intense fires came within 300 yards of the church that sits in the heart of Gatlinburg, and he has been unable to return to check on its status. He has received reports, though, that St. Mary avoided the flames but sustained smoke damage and possible damage from high winds that fueled the wildfires all day on Nov. 28.When Father Punnackal was told to evacuate Gatlinburg on the evening of Nov. 28, he joined a long line of residents and tourists who were fleeing the town on Highway 321 that leads from Gatlinburg to Newport, Tennessee, about 30 miles to the northeast. Father Punnackal has been staying at Good Shepherd Church in Newport while parishioners are spread out in shelters and hotels, or with family or friends.Bishop Richard F. Stika has been working with volunteers from around the Diocese of Knoxville to get assistance to the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge communities.He announced on Dec. 1 a $25,000 grant for fire victims through the Diocese of Knoxville’s St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation. The $25,000 grant is in addition to $735,000 that the foundation will be distributing to charities and non-profit groups throughout East Tennessee in 2017.“What happened in the Gatlinburg area was unexpected, and each day we’re hearing about more lives lost, more property destroyed, and more heartache for many, many people,” Bishop Stika said. “The St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation has a very precise way of evaluating grant distributions before they’re announced. In this case, the foundation felt it was best to react to this tragedy immediately.“The St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation also recognizes that many communities across our entire diocese have been affected by wildfires, and more recently, tornadoes. For this reason, the $25,000 grant will be channeled into our diocesan Fund for Wildfire Victims. We want to make sure we can help everyone who needs assistance,” he added.East Tennesseans began donating needed items to the Sevier County relief effort early on Nov. 29, and those donations continue. Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville began a drive to collect bottled water, food and clothing that has turned into a multi-day effort. Those donated goods were delivered to the National Guard armory in Sevier County, just outside of Pigeon Forge, where Guard troops are assisting in the relief effort.And Bishop Stika said offers for assistance are coming in from around the country, including from Archbishop Paul Etienne of Anchorage, who oversees the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Catholic Home Missions effort, and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He said Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of the Archdiocese of Louisville, metropolitan for the province that includes all the dioceses in Tennessee and Kentucky, has been assisting in getting information out about the relief effort.“We are coordinating these relief efforts with the St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee to assess the need and get resources to these people who need it,” Bishop Stika said. “It just shows that the Catholic Church is the face and hands of Jesus, and that we do together what we can’t do by ourselves. Together, with the Holy Spirit, we can overcome anything.”Bishop Stika urged anyone interested in donating to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge relief effort to go to the Diocese of Knoxville website, dioknox.org, for more information.Deacon Sean Smith, Diocese of Knoxville chancellor, said a second collection at upcoming Masses will be dedicated to relief efforts in Sevier County as well as the areas around McMinn and Polk counties, where a tornado on Nov. 29 caused at least two deaths with injuries to about 20 people.Gatlinburg residents will not be able to return to their property until Dec. 5, as emergency personnel continue to search the area for any fire victims and assess damage.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation estimates there are at least 70 people still missing since the fires.“We are never going to give up hope, but we are now at hour 65. We have to come to a realization that the potential is very great that we are now in a recovery process instead of a rescue process, but I will always hold out hope. We want that as much as you do,” Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller said at a Dec. 1 press conference.At the press conference, officials said nearly 250 people are in shelters set up to house those displaced by the fires, and that a number of hot spots still were burning despite several inches of rain that fell on the area Nov. 29 and 30.The wildfires damaged or destroyed more than 700 homes and businesses, including about 300 buildings inside the city of Gatlinburg and about another 400 in Pigeon Forge.Sevier County native Dolly Parton announced her My People Foundation will give $1,000 a month in assistance to people affected by the wildfires that destroyed a number of cabins near the Dollywood theme park. 