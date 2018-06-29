Response to Bishop’s Annual Appeal growing with the diocese

by From staff reports

The formation and education of the three men to be ordained to the priesthood on June 30, Richard Childress, Ahn Tuan Phan and Anthony Stewart, was strongly supported by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries. The seminarians coming after them will also rely on the Annual Appeal for their own formation and education.



Seminarian education in the diocese relies heavily on funds raised by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, noted diocesan Chief Administrative Officer Brian Cooper.



With the number of seminarians in the fall increasing to 28, the blessings and the needs continues to grow, Cooper said.



“The Diocese of Nashville is blessed with such a strong vocations program, including its leadership under Father Austin Gilstrap,” Cooper said. “We’re one of the most fortunate dioceses in the country.”



The growth in vocations the diocese has seen in recent years is an important part of the legacy of the late Bishop David Choby, a legacy that is continuing under his successor, Bishop J. Mark Spalding, Cooper said.



But with more men in the seminary, the cost of educating them also is rising. The cost of the diocese’s vocations efforts is expected to increase to more than $1.5 million next year, with a significant portion of that coming from the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.



Vocations are just one of the ministries of the diocese that are supported by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, including the schools office, adult faith formation, catechist formation, youth ministry, marriage and family life ministry, and others.



As the diocese grows, so do its ministries and the need to support them, Cooper said, noting the theme for this year’s campaign: “To whom much is given, much will be required.”



The goal for this year’s Bishop’s Annual Appeal was increased to more than $2.5 million. Also, the goal for the number of donors was increased to 6,122. Through June 25, the Appeal has raised approximately $1.7 million, or 67 percent of the goal, from 5,657 donors, which is 92 percent of the goal and more than 1,000 more donors than last year’s appeal.



Bishop Spalding expressed his appreciation for the generous response to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.



“I’m so excited to see the participation in the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries growing,” Bishop Spalding said. “It is gratifying to see so many people giving, no matter the size of their gift, and being engaged in our joint mission of building the Kingdom of God. It bodes well for the future of the diocese and its ministries.



The bishop also thanked all the pastors and parishes for their continuing support of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.



People can still make a pledge or gift online at www.dioceseofnashville.com.



Gifts can be made monthly, quarterly or annually, and people can pay by credit card, check or by a gift of stocks.



People also can mail their gift or pledge to Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, Diocese of Nashville, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214.



For more information, contact Sandra Jordan at sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com or 615-783-0267.



