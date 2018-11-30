Rome setting gives new perspective to Three Minute Theology

by Briana Grzybowski

Three Minute Theology producer Angie Bosio films host Joan Watson, director of adult faith formation for the Diocese of Nashville, on location in Rome with St. Peter’s Square as a backdrop. The 3MT team crowd funded over $10,000 to do the on-location filming.

When Joan Watson first started co-creating the Diocese of Nashville’s Three Minute Theology video series two years ago, filming an episode in Rome seemed like a distant dream. Taking a camera person to St. Peter’s Square or the Colosseum for a few precious minutes of video footage was an amazing vision in her mind, but it would take a lot of time and work to get there.



Watson was able to make that dream a reality this past October with the help of an online fundraising campaign she launched in July.



Watson, diocesan director of adult faith formation and series host, co-founded Three Minute Theology in 2016, along with producer Angie Bosio and diocesan director of youth and young adult ministry Bill Staley.



Three Minute Theology aims to educate Catholics on topics related to their faith through video clips that are roughly three minutes long apiece. A new video is uploaded to YouTube every Tuesday and shared through the diocese’s official website and Facebook page. The first episode launched in September of that year.



“3MT brings formation to people where they are. We focus on Catholic doctrine and bringing Church teaching to people in easily-digestible segments, whether it’s explaining why Catholics believe something or what the Church teaches about the sacraments or some aspect of Catholic devotion,” Watson said.



Up until this past October, the trio only worked on the series in an office studio at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville. But they knew they wanted to branch out eventually. With an assist from the crowdfunding website IndieGoGo, which allows users to set up online fundraising campaigns for their own creative projects, Watson was able to raise the $10,000 she needed to film in Rome.



“We’ve been filming 3MT for two years now, so we felt the next step was to leave the comforts of the studio and go on location,” Watson explained. “Every time the team has stepped out of our comfort zone, we’ve learned new things about creating good Catholic media. We wanted this exciting effort, to film in Rome, to involve the community, both our base of faithful 3MT watchers and new followers, we would connect with through this campaign. Our goal was to raise $10,000 in 30 days, starting on July 16. We ended up raising over $10,800.”



Watson had already finished leading a diocesan pilgrimage to Rome at the end of September, so she simply stayed an extra three days for filming. Bosio flew over to join her with her camera, and the duo had extra help from Rome tour guide Mountain Butorac, a friend of Watson’s.



“Mountain helps me with all my diocesan pilgrimages,” Watson said. “He and his family live in Rome, and he leads pilgrimages and day tours for a living. He took the entire three days off to help us, and we’re really grateful.”



Watson and Bosio shot 10 videos over the three days in 10 locations around the city, each addressing a different topic. The locations include, but are not limited to, St. Peter’s Square, a roof overlooking the Vatican, along the Appian Way, and in front of the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas. The introductory video from Rome, titled “Why Rome?” debuted on Nov. 6. Future video topics over the next few months include papal infallibility, Doctors of the Church, and relics, among others.



The pair also filmed a significant amount of extra footage to be edited into future episodes of 3MT.



“We also filmed a lot of b-roll, or extra shots, for the episodes,” Watson said. “While the episodes in the studio are essentially me sitting at a table talking, we knew we wanted to splice b-roll into these episodes to really bring Rome to people.”



Watson hopes that viewers will be inspired to travel to Rome themselves and to dig deeper into the beauty of their Catholic faith.



“I offer pilgrimages every year with the diocese, and people are welcome to contact me for more information,” Watson said. “There is nothing like traveling to increase your awareness of the history and universality of the Church. At the same time, I know not everyone is able to travel. So, I hope these videos can bring a piece of Rome to people who aren’t able to get over there.”



“I also wanted to bring beauty into people’s lives,” she added. “There’s great evangelistic power to beauty, and I wanted these episodes to bring some beauty to people wherever there are, whatever they’re going through at this point in their lives. I hope these episodes are a reminder of what is good, true, and beautiful.”







To view Three Minute Theology videos, visit: www.dioceseofnashville.com/three-minute-theology.











