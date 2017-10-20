Rosary Rallies honor Fatima’s 100th anniversary 

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Parishioners from St. Cecilia Church in Waynesboro, Holy Trinity Church in Hohenwald, and Christ the Redeemer Church in Centerville participated in a Rosary Rally to mark the 100th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima on the town square of Waynesboro on Saturday, Oct. 14. Photos by Andy Telli

One hundred years ago, the Blessed Mother appeared to three children in Fatima, Portugal, to ask them to spread her request for people to pray for peace and God’s mercy. To mark the anniversary of her final appearance to the children, Catholics around the United States gathered in public places to answer the Blessed Mother’s plea for prayer.



Rosary Rallies, organized by the America Needs Fatima group, were held across the country, including more than a dozen locations in the Diocese of Nashville, at noon local time on Saturday, Oct. 14. The day before, the 100th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun was marked at Fatima.



About 20 parishioners from St. Cecilia Church in Waynesboro, Holy Trinity Church in Hohenwald and Christ the Redeemer Church in Centerville gathered on the Waynesboro public square to pray the Rosary before a statue of Our Lady of Fatima.



Regina Tesnow, a parishioner at St. Cecilia, served as the rally captain for the Waynesboro rally, organizing the event.



She has a special devotion to Our Lady of Fatima, because “I’m trying to get to heaven,” she said with a smile.



“It’s the promise Our Lady made to the children and by proxy us,” Tesnow said. “This is how you get to heaven. It’s a pretty easy recipe.”



At the core of the Blessed Mother’s message is that world peace and the salvation of souls require the conversion of sinners. She asked people: to offer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the sacrifices, hardships and difficulties in their lives for the reparation of sins and the conversion of sinners; pray the rosary daily while meditating on the Mysteries in reparation for sin, for the conversion of sinners, and for world peace; wear the Brown Scapular of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel; practice the First Saturday Devotion; and contribute to the devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary by spreading the message of Fatima.



Knight of Columbus Julius Olejniczak of the Julius M. Ebert Jr. Fourth Degree Assembly in Centerville stands beside a statue of Our Lady of Fatima as Father Tien Tran, pastor of all three parishes, leads people in praying the rosary.

“I’m so grateful for the crowd” at the Waynesboro rally, Tesnow said. “We were joining with 1 million people across the United States with the same devotion.”



Other rallies in the diocese were held at: the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville; Goodlettsville City Hall; Immaculate Conception School in Clarksville; St. Philip Church in Franklin; M.H. Weathers Park in Loretto; St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro; St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Cookeville; St. William Church in Shelbyville; St. Joseph Church in Madison; St. Edward Church in Nashville; outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Nashville; at Cane Ridge Park in Antioch; in Greenbrier; at the White County Courthouse in Sparta, and at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.



