Ryan senior’s work on Shakespeare project highlights creativity

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

Emily Kendall, a senior at Father Ryan High School, has been honored for her work preparing lesson plans on Shakespeare’s First Folio while serving as an intern at the Parthenon. Photo by Andy Telli

Emily Kendall is still in high school but she’s already had an impact on middle school students in the area.



The Father Ryan High School senior was recently recognized by the Tennessee Association of Museums for her work creating lesson plans about Shakespeare’s First Folio for middle school students. It was an effort she completed as an intern for the Parthenon art museum in Nashville’s Centennial Park.



“I had such a blast!” she said. “I’m a big literature nerd, so I was totally in my element. I’m glad I had the opportunity to geek out about Shakespeare to my heart’s content, and do it in a professional setting,” she laughed.



Kendall has been interested in literature and the arts since she was a young child. Those interests, combined with being a frequent visitor to the Parthenon and having a family connection to the Parthenon’s Education Director DeeGee Lester, led to a chance to become an intern there.



“My mom and DeeGee used to work together, and one day almost two years ago, we took some relatives to the Parthenon while they were in town visiting. DeeGee was there and said hi to us, and started talking to me about internship offers and the Folio exhibit. I happily accepted,” she said.



This past spring, the Parthenon had an exhibit displaying one of the rare copies of Shakespeare’s First Folio, which is the first collection of his plays. The Folio was first published in 1623 and contains 36 of Shakespeare’s plays. Researchers believe that 750 or fewer copies of the First Folio were printed and 233 survive today.



As part of her job as an intern at the museum, Kendall was asked to create lesson plans for local middle school teachers to educate their students about the Folio. Her work was well-received by the Parthenon’s staff and the Tennessee Association of Museums, which gave her an Award of Excellence in April.



A lifelong Shakespeare aficionado, Kendall enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity to educate young people about the great author and his works. “I have always had a love of Shakespeare, having read the well-known classics like ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘A Midsummer’s Night Dream’ and ‘Macbeth’ by the time I hit seventh grade,” she said. “It was not until this past year and a half that I really started to appreciate Shakespeare’s language as well as his creativity. I took Mr. (Randy) Lancaster’s Honors British Literature class (at Ryan), and this revamped my love of Shakespeare, making me extremely interested in the Folio project.”



Above all, Kendall wanted students to foster their own sense of creativity. “The overall objective that DeeGee and I decided on was simply to inspire creativity in the hearts and minds of middle school students and spread the truth that anyone can find wisdom in Shakespeare’s writings,” Kendall said. “I wanted to show that anyone can be creative and brilliant in their own way, and I conveyed that through writing prompt-style activities for primarily grades 5-8. I designed the pages in an easy format so the kids could understand, while also giving their teachers opportunities to branch from them and supplement where needed.



“I believe that creativity must be expressed and encouraged early, so that these kids can be more successful in high school, college and beyond,” Kendall said.



Despite taking on such a large responsibility in working on this project, and wanting to do it well, Kendall never felt overwhelmed by her work. “DeeGee and my parents were always supportive of my ideas,” she explained. “I also knew that I needed to share my love of creativity, writing, Shakespeare and education with the world, and what better way to do that than this. I also did not have any problem with meeting new people and taking risks, so I guess I was more excited and empowered rather than intimidated.”



She is grateful that Lester gave her total creative freedom in designing her Shakespeare curriculum. “DeeGee Lester is honestly the greatest superior and mentor ever!” Kendall said. “She gave me total control of this project.



“First, I began researching Shakespeare’s history and information on the Folio itself. After cross-referencing many, many, sources, I researched Shakespeare’s writing styles and influence on words that we use commonly today,” Kendall explained. “I created a list to show the kids the impact that Shakespeare had upon their language-filled lives. Finally, I constructed a writing and language activity that asked the students to create their own words, sentences and stories, using Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter.”



She is humbled that the Tennessee Association of Museums recognized her for her work. “When DeeGee notified me that we had won, my soul simply sailed,” she said. “I was so proud of the Parthenon and myself. It was hard to believe that my Shakespeare’s Folio project and I, along with many other interns and their respective projects, aided in this great honor.”



Kendall has been interested in reading, writing, and the arts her whole life and is a member of Father Ryan’s cooking club and president of its creative writing club.



After graduating from Father Ryan in May 2018, Kendall hopes to become a special education teacher and continue to instill a love of literature in young people.



“Education is another big interest I have, and creating lesson plans for local teachers has definitely prepared me for my future role as an educator,” she said. “I want to use my creative mind to impact people’s lives through literature and the arts.”



Kendall hopes that she has been able to inspire others to love Shakespeare as much as she does, and to encourage students to tap into their creative side. “I hope I did Shakespeare the justice he and his writings deserve,” she said. “I also hope that I have sparked an interest in writing and creativity in some of our middle-school students. Creativity is one of the most prized qualities in our world today. Writing, language and the entire world are nothing without it.”