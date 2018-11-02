Saint Thomas Health opens new Cancer Center

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding blessed the new Cancer Care Center at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 25. With the opening of the new Cancer Care Center, Saint Thomas has consolidated all of its oncology treatment and services in one location to promote better communication among physicians, innovation in treatments, and more convenient care and services for patients. Also pictured is Josephite Father Joe Campion, chaplain at Saint Thomas Midtown. Photos by Andy Telli

The Cancer Care Center was constructed on Hayes Street at the site of the original Saint Thomas Hospital opened by the Daughters of Charity in 1898. Bishop Spalding blesses the entrace to the new Cancer Care Center.



Ascension Saint Thomas Health’s new Cancer Center will consolidate all cancer care and related services in one location.Cancer patients have the added burden of coordinating multiple physicians and multiple treatments, Fahad Tahir, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospitals, said during the grand opening of the Cancer Center on Thursday, Oct. 25.The new Cancer Center at 2004 Hayes Street, next to Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, will provide a single destination for cancer patients to receive all their treatment and support services, Tahir said.“We’re better able to collaborate and innovate and bring more cancer services as a result of being in close proximity,” said John Goodman, vice president for oncology services. “The proximity of everybody totally changes the dynamic. Physicians can communicate better. It speeds patients’ access to care. Ultimately, it results in better outcomes for patients.”The new Cancer Center brings most cancer services under one roof, including diagnostics, cancer surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, and support services.The multidisciplinary team at the Cancer Center is comprised of cancer experts in a range of cancer types, including brain, breast, colon, endocrine, advanced GI, gynecologic, lung and prostate.“We believe in multidisciplinary care because it enhances survival,” Tahir said.The support services available to patients at the Cancer Center include certified therapy dogs to provide emotional support and companionship to patients and their caregivers and a wellness studio that offers free, restorative programs focused on fitness and movement, nutrition, mindfulness meditation, education, and support during and after treatment.The wide range of services and treatments available at the Cancer Center will help Ascension Saint Thomas Health meet “the incredible responsibility we have to treat the whole person not just the disease,” Tahir added.“The Saint Thomas Cancer Center is the next step in our journey to deliver comprehensive health solutions in convenient, accessible locations,” said Tim Adams, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Health.“It goes to our larger mission of providing high quality, compassionate care,” Adams said.Dr. Nancy Peacock, a medical oncologist with Tennessee Oncology who treats patients at the new Cancer Center, said during the grand opening ceremonies that her patients have already praised the center’s bright spaces and the convenience of visiting several of their physicians on a single visit.Bringing all the variety of physicians involved in treating cancer patients will help improve treatments, Peacock said. “To get everybody in the same room to talk and think is a great accomplishment.”The opening of the Cancer Center will lead the community “to a higher standard of cancer care with coordinated treatment,” Tahir said.“We take care of one in 10 cancer patients in the state of Tennessee. We take care of one in five breast cancer patients in Tennessee,” he added. As an important part of the public health infrastructure for cancer care in the state, improving cancer care “is a central responsibility that we take on.”The new Cancer Center, located at 2004 Hayes St., was built on the site of the original Saint Thomas Hospital opened by the Daughters of Charity religious order in 1898. The Daughters were invited to Nashville to open a Catholic hospital by Bishop Thomas Bryne.Construction of the new center took two years, but Saint Thomas Health management team has been discussing plans for the center for much longer, Tahir said.“It has been a passion program for several years,” he said. “It picked up steam over the last couple of years.”Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding was on hand to bless the new center. In his remarks, he shared that his mother died of stomach cancer. He praised “the people who took care of her, the good women and good men who always saw her as a person and loved her.”Bishop Spalding said he sees the same dedication at Saint Thomas Health and its new Cancer Center. “Our job, our calling, our responsibility,” he said, “is to make what is good great.”Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in Middle Tennessee, as well as a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities.It is part of Ascension Health, the largest non-profit health system in the United States and the world’s Catholic health system.