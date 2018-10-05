Saint Thomas Medical Mission at Home serves poor and vulnerable

|Bishop J. Mark Spading blesses the team of the Saint Thomas Health's Medical Mission at Home Sept. 22.
|
Asia-Bryanne Greenleaf, standing, a doctor of dental science candidate at Meharry Medical College, and Jamisha Wynn, seated, a dental hygiene student at Tennessee State University, were among hundreds of volunteers who participated in Saint Thomas Health’s Medical Mission at Home at Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 22. The dental area was the most in-demand service of the day, as many uninsured and under-insured people in Middle Tennessee cannot afford regular dental care. Photos by Theresa Laurence
Ciera King is employed but couldn’t afford to pay for dental care to relieve a painful abscess. DJ Jones is HIV positive and missed the deadline to renew his health insurance coverage last year. Juan Roman Zeron was struggling with vision problems but as an undocumented, non-English speaker, he has great difficulty accessing medical care.
These three patients were among 667 people who received a variety of medical and social support services at Saint Thomas Health’s Medical Mission at Home held at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 22.
To receive services ranging from flu shots to mammograms to mental health counseling, all the patients had to do was show up and wait their turn.
“We don’t ask about insurance or citizenship status,” said Greg Pope, chief mission and ministry officer at Saint Thomas Health. Additionally, he said, “no one leaves this mission without a follow up appointment.”
At the core of Saint Thomas’ approach to healthcare, a driving force behind the medical missions, is respect for all human life and caring for the poor and vulnerable in the community.
As the U.S. Catholic bishops state in their “Faithful Citizenship” document, “affordable and accessible health care is an essential safeguard of human life and a fundamental human right.”
|
DJ Jones, center, who attended Saint Thomas Health’s Medical Mission at Home at Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 22, discusses some of the issues he has faced as an HIV positive man with no health insurance. Saint Thomas has hosted local medical missions for the last 10 years to serve the poor and vulnerable of the community, without regard to insurance or citizenship status.
Zeron and his adult daughter Danely Zeron were two of the many Spanish speakers who attended the mission. While she has insurance, her father does not, and without a Social Security number, he is unable to get it, so his access to healthcare is limited.
