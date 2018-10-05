Saint Thomas Medical Mission at Home serves poor and vulnerable

by Theresa Laurence

Bishop J. Mark Spading blesses the team of the Saint Thomas Health's Medical Mission at Home Sept. 22.

Asia-Bryanne Greenleaf, standing, a doctor of dental science candidate at Meharry Medical College, and Jamisha Wynn, seated, a dental hygiene student at Tennessee State University, were among hundreds of volunteers who participated in Saint Thomas Health’s Medical Mission at Home at Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 22. The dental area was the most in-demand service of the day, as many uninsured and under-insured people in Middle Tennessee cannot afford regular dental care. Photos by Theresa Laurence

Ciera King is employed but couldn’t afford to pay for dental care to relieve a painful abscess. DJ Jones is HIV positive and missed the deadline to renew his health insurance coverage last year. Juan Roman Zeron was struggling with vision problems but as an undocumented, non-English speaker, he has great difficulty accessing medical care.



These three patients were among 667 people who received a variety of medical and social support services at Saint Thomas Health’s Medical Mission at Home held at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 22.



To receive services ranging from flu shots to mammograms to mental health counseling, all the patients had to do was show up and wait their turn.



“We don’t ask about insurance or citizenship status,” said Greg Pope, chief mission and ministry officer at Saint Thomas Health. Additionally, he said, “no one leaves this mission without a follow up appointment.”



At the core of Saint Thomas’ approach to healthcare, a driving force behind the medical missions, is respect for all human life and caring for the poor and vulnerable in the community.



As the U.S. Catholic bishops state in their “Faithful Citizenship” document, “affordable and accessible health care is an essential safeguard of human life and a fundamental human right.”



DJ Jones, center, who attended Saint Thomas Health’s Medical Mission at Home at Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 22, discusses some of the issues he has faced as an HIV positive man with no health insurance. Saint Thomas has hosted local medical missions for the last 10 years to serve the poor and vulnerable of the community, without regard to insurance or citizenship status.

The Sept. 22 mission was the 38“Medical Mission at Home” that Saint Thomas has hosted in Tennessee since 2008, and one of the largest yet. Along with the homeless, the uninsured and under-insured, “We’re seeing more and more people with English as a second language,” Pope said, including many Spanish and Arabic speakers.

Also on hand besides Bishop J. Mark Spalding were Lucy Blair, Valerie and Brian Cooper, Tom Samoray, and Bill Staley.

Zeron and his adult daughter Danely Zeron were two of the many Spanish speakers who attended the mission. While she has insurance, her father does not, and without a Social Security number, he is unable to get it, so his access to healthcare is limited.“I’m very grateful, everyone here was very kind,” Juan Zeron said of the event, clutching two new pairs of eyeglasses that he received that day.Vision and dental services were in high demand at the medical mission, as many people who have medical insurance are not covered for those services and tend to put off treatment. Other services offered included private patient counseling and physical checkups, lab work, food distribution, and foot washing. The latter, said Liz Malmstrom, RN, of Saint Thomas, is “a healthcare thing, and a God thing.”Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $127 million in community benefit and care of people living in poverty during the fiscal year 2018, “and we anticipate that will continue to grow,” said Amber Sims, Saint Thomas Health chief strategy officer.Saint Thomas Health is a member of Ascension, a Catholic organization that is the largest not-for-profit health system in the United States. Saint Thomas’ medical missions are used as a national model for all Ascension affiliates that host medical missions. “Everyone comes here to train,” said Sims.While the goal is that “these events would not be needed,” she said, Saint Thomas and Ascension will likely be called to host them well into the future.Bishop J. Mark Spalding was on hand to bless the crowd at the latest Medical Mission at Home and several diocesan employees were among the volunteers helping the patients. The counseling program of Catholic Charities of Tennessee was one of the service providers seeing patients.