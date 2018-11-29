SCA alum transfers lessons from Catholic education to own classroom

by Mary McWilliams

St. Cecilia Academy alum Shelly Gaughan, a teacher at East End Prep charter school in Nashville, was surprised to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award and the $25,000 unrestricted prize money that comes with it. Gaughan helps her kindergarten students develop skills and habits that will strengthen them and help them succeed in both school and life. Photos courtesy of the Milken Family Foundation

Shelly Gaughan’s Catholic school education and strong family roots created a foundation of skills that she has transferred to a teaching career at East End Prep charter school. Her teaching success recently caught the attention of the Milken Family Foundation, which surprised her in October with a $25,000 teaching excellence award.“It’s a very generous amount and I’m very grateful for it. I’m still processing it and I’m not sure what I’ll do with it,” said Gaughan, a kindergarten lead teacher.According to the Milken Foundation, there are no restrictions on how recipients use the money.The Milken Family Foundation has awarded millions of dollars to educators in unrestricted funds through the Milken Educator Award for the last 30 years. It operates in complete secrecy. Nominees do not know they are under consideration and even the school administration is kept in the dark.A press release issued by the foundation cites that Gaughan sets high expectations for her kindergartners and instills leadership in them to the extent that the “classroom runs itself.”In an all-school assembly Oct. 25, announced under the guise of welcoming Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Candice McQueen, Gaughan, holding a student on her lap, sat in the bleachers with the rest of the school, unaware that she was about to be lauded as an outstanding teacher.Even after hearing her name called by Lowell Milken, chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation, and seeing six students holding up signs representing $25,000, the shock of the announcement took time to settle in before she was able to walk to the podium to accept the honor.Gaughan has taught at East End Prep for seven of the school’s eight years. She completed her undergraduate and graduate work at University of Tennessee, but her education formation and how she learned to treat students are grounded in her solid Catholic upbringing that was forged at home and at school.A lifelong parishioner of St. Henry Church, she attended its school and then went on to graduate from St. Cecilia Academy. St. Cecilia quickly posted the announcement on the school’s Facebook page.Her credo as a teacher is based on two main pillars: believe in your students until they believe in themselves, and offer high expectations and consistency.“Shelly expects the best of her students at all times in terms of their academics and conduct,” said Austin Moag, East End’s K-5 principal. “She knows they are capable of greatness.”He also said that she “works urgently at the beginning of the year to grow peer-to-peer skills.” Some of the skills the students begin learning the first day are the importance of being in school every day and being good team players.Learning conflict management for a kindergartener may entail telling another student that it makes them sad when a classmate takes their crayon, as opposed to grabbing it back. Leadership can look like one student helping to calm down an upset student.“I definitely had strong examples of consistency and belief in my ability,” she said of her upbringing “My parents were always big believers that I was a valuable contributor of my family. They would say, ‘You’re a part of this team and we will help you develop your skills (to succeed).’”With respect to her Catholic school education, she learned that the way things are done, what she calls a “sense of thoughtfulness and consideration,” even with ordinary tasks such as homework, matter in a large way.“I was told to take pride in your work and what you’re doing,” she said. “I’ve tried to apply that. Being proud of what you know and what you’re doing starts early. Even knowing the mistakes I’ve made and what I’ve learned from them.”Students in her classroom are allowed to make mistakes, without the error being belabored. Students are on a trajectory to achieve specific goals for the school year, but frequent status checks help determine areas with which the students need more work or individual attention.“Usually when I outline high expectations, they meet them. If not, we’ll work on a plan. I definitely believe in the consistency of that,” she said. “If you treat kids as teammates, team members, they will respond to that.”Gaughan brings that attitude of team work to her relationship with her colleagues. As lead teacher, she mentors newer teachers, but even in her disbelief at receiving the award she remembered in her acceptance speech to acknowledge her colleagues’ dedication and teaching success.“I feel very humble and grateful for all the blessings this has provided,” she said of the award. “I’m grateful to be in the profession that I’m in. There are so many teachers who deserve this, who are changing lives.”Her “colleagues” extend to her family. Her sister, Alyssa, is a fourth-grade teacher at Harpeth Valley Elementary, and her mother, Cindy Gaughan, has been a fourth grade teacher at St. Henry School for 17 years.