Scholarship recipients carry on Kevin Davis’ love for life

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

McKenzie Mathew, a parishioner at Christ the King Church and senior at Father Ryan High School, is one of many students who have benefitted from the school’s Kevin Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship.



Davis

The scholarship, which is named after the late Kevin Davis, a 2009 graduate of Father Ryan, has been awarded since May 2013 by Kevin’s dad, Father Ryan Principal Paul Davis, his mother Teresa, and brother Philip.



“I was honored to find out that I had won,” Mathew said. “Getting to learn about Kevin’s story and the way he touched other people’s lives inspires me to live my life in a way that’s as memorable as his was.”



Other 2018 scholarship winners were: Alex Simpson, Charlie Sheridan, Rachel Cullison, Lawrence Jeter, Delani Edwards-Davis, and Grace McNamee-Green.



Kevin Davis died in a moped accident in March 2012 during a spring break trip to Mexico. Since then, the Davis family has awarded the scholarship to one or more students who exemplify characteristics of Kevin and need the money to continue their education at Father Ryan.



Applicants must be rising seniors, have at least a 3.0 grade average, have participated in the Nashville diocese’s SEARCH and/or Youth Leadership Workshop programs, done service hours above and beyond what is expected of a Father Ryan student, and have been active participants in their school and local communities.



The scholarship came out of financial donations made to Father Ryan in Kevin’s name shortly after his passing.



“Paul and I were talking, and agreed we needed to do something for the students with this money,” Teresa Davis said. “In May 2013, we awarded this scholarship for the first time.”



Since Kevin is most remembered for his ability to live life to the fullest, applicants must also write a brief essay about their personal definitions of living life to the fullest. A committee of Kevin’s family and closest friends have a blind reading of the essays to select the scholarship winners.



“My take on living life to the fullest is that you live your life in a way that helps others,” said Mathew, a National Honor Society Member, Search and Youth Leadership Workshop participant, and volunteer with Nashville’s Metro Parks Disabilities program. “I want to strive to make life better for other people.”



This year, the Davis family is hosting the sixth annual Raise Your Glass Fundraiser, which supports the Kevin Davis Memorial Scholarship so students like Mathew, Jeter, Edwards-Davis, Cullison, Sheridan, McNamee-Green and Simpson can continue their Father Ryan education. It will be held in the Father Ryan Dining Hall 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.



The first Raise Your Glass fundraiser was not the Davis family’s idea. Their friends Mike and Barbara Barrett hosted it at their home in 2013.



“The Barretts were very supportive of us that first year and just made everything happen. They put it all together themselves,” Teresa Davis said. “So, we’re really just continuing something they started.”



Every year, Father Ryan alumni play a significant role in putting the event on, offering musical entertainment as well as food, wine and beer tastings. Father Ryan English teacher and 1983 alum Randy Lancaster will provide the music this year. Food, beer and wine vendors include Pedestal Foods from alum Britt Hunt, Jackalope Brewery from 1969 grad Jimmy Wilson, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken from 2000 alumni Nick and Sarah Bishop, and Judge Bean’s BBQ from 2009 alum Nick Anneken.



Raise Your Glass incorporates many traditions that have helped the Davis family cope with Kevin’s passing. One such tradition, and the centerpiece of every Raise Your Glass fundraiser, is a sky lantern launch.



Olivia Chan, a friend of the Davises whose father is from Hong Kong, introduced them to this ancient custom practiced during China’s Ghost Festival to honor the dead. Since Kevin’s death, the Davis family has made this tradition their own, and have one at every special occasion and celebration where his loss is felt most acutely.



At Raise Your Glass, before the lanterns are launched, they encourage attendees to pray for their own loved ones who have died. This year, the Davises will be remembering Margie Davis and former Father Ryan teacher and coach Bill Derrick.



They are very thankful for all who continue to support their family through the scholarship fund and Raise Your Glass.



“It is truly one of the greatest desires of our hearts to honor and remember Kevin in a way that pays it forward. This is our way of ‘living life to the fullest’ as Kevin wrote about and showed in his living on this earth. To give students the opportunity to benefit from ‘being known and loved’ as a Father Ryan student is a gift for many hearts. We are extremely grateful to have the support and love from so many to make this a reality,” Teresa Davis said.



She strongly encourages all who are 21 and older to attend. “Come join us as we remember all those gone before us,” she said. “We all have connections of the heavenly kind. Remembering loved ones gone before us is acknowledging the love Christ shares with us as well. The connections we make on this earth and continue to have after they are gone, these divine connections, is how heaven is more realized on earth. It demonstrates our openness to God’s love – earthly and divine.”



Raise Your Glass will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Father Ryan. The afternoon begins with Mass in the school’s St. James Chapel, located in the Cloister Building. Refreshments and fellowship will follow in the dining hall, with the sky lantern launch taking place at 6 p.m. in the courtyard.



Attendees must be at least 21 due to alcohol being served. RSVP’s can be sent to teresad663@gmail.com by Sept. 12.



Donations to the Kevin Davis Memorial Scholarship can be made online at fatherryan.org/donations. Please specify the donation is made in honor of Kevin Davis.



