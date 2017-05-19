School counselor and therapy dog a dynamic duo for JPII

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Students, faculty and staff are always coming into the office of Sarah McIlroy in the Pope John Paul II High School counseling office. But they’re not always there to see her. Instead, they want to spend a few relaxing minutes visiting with and petting Rosie, McIlroy’s therapy dog.When JPII Headmaster Mike Deely offered McIlory the job last summer, she surprised him when she asked if she could bring a therapy dog with her. But Deely said yes. “It’s one of the reasons I was so excited to take the job,” McIlroy said.At an academically rigorous school like JPII, anxiety among students can be a problem. And studies have shown that petting animals can lead to physical changes that lessen anxiety, McIlroy said.“She’s an icebreaker on some level,” McIlroy said. “Kids find the counseling office a more accessible space when they can come and pet Rosie for a few minutes.”It’s not only students who enjoy spending time with Rosie. “It’s wonderful to see students receptive as well as faculty and staff,” McIlroy said.JPII senior Lauren Baugh is one of the students who finds spending time with Rosie so comforting.“From the first time I laid eyes on Rosie, I was hooked,” Baugh said. “Her caring blue eyes and fluffy fur draw you in. I visit her almost every day, and she has helped me through some rough times. I’m going to miss her next year when I’m at college.”McIlroy got the idea of using a therapy dog from her aunt, who used a therapy animal in her special education classes for more than 20 years, she said. When she went looking for a pet, McIlroy was looking specifically for a therapy dog. She found an organization that trains rescued animals like Rosie to be therapy animals. McIlroy also knew she needed a hypoallergenic, non-shedding dog if she wanted to take it into a school.She found Rosie, an Australian shepherd and poodle mix. “She’s the most mellow thing in the world,” McIlroy said. “The kids just come in and pet her. She’s great with them.”Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, McIlroy wanted to be a teacher from the first grade. “I just loved everything about school.” But when she headed off to Davidson College in North Carolina, the plan shifted. “I went to college thinking I really wanted to go to medical school.”After her junior year in college, she spent the summer teaching in a middle school enrichment program. That’s when her plan changed. After graduating from Davidson, she joined the Teach for America program and taught math and algebra II at an inner-city school in Dallas. “I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I was sort of a defacto counselor since we didn’t have one.”Besides teaching her classes, she found herself helping students with personal and emotional issues as well as helping them through the college application process. That sent her in a new direction, school counseling. She decided to go into college admissions to learn about it from that side of the process with the intention of coming back to a high school setting. She worked for a year as an admissions counselor at her alma mater, Davidson. “I didn’t think I could represent anywhere but my own school.”The experience was fruitful. “I learned a ton,” McIlroy said. And that helps her now as she helps students through the complicated college application process.After a year as an admissions counselor, she headed to graduate school at Vanderbilt University to earn a master’s degree in education in counseling.With her master’s degree in hand, McIlroy started looking for a job. Her search took her to cities across the country. “I had every intention of leaving Nashville,” she said. But then, “I thought why am I leaving Nashville? It’s a great town. I have great friends here.”Someone let her know about JPII and she decided to apply for the opening the school had in the counseling office. The more she learned about the school and its approach to counseling, the more appealing the school became to her.There are two fields within school counseling: social-emotional and academic and college prep, McIlroy said. She was looking for a job that integrated both fields. A student’s world is not limited to the classroom or her personal life. And what happens in one can affect the other, she explained. “To work on one is to work on the other.”At JPII, McIlory found a school that is committed to that holistic view of counseling. JPII “is very innovative in combining the two fields,” she said. “I was really excited about the place. It felt very congruent with what I wanted to do.”JPII’s counselors do individual therapy, they are involved in the school’s wellness program, and they are involved with academic counseling and the college application process, McIlroy said. “It’s exactly what school counseling is supposed to be.”“It is such a great environment to be in because of the commitment to supporting students,” McIlroy said of JPII. “It’s a community focused on what’s good for students.”Near the end of her first year at JPII, McIlroy said, “I’ve liked it even more than I anticipated.”