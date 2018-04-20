School superintendent announces retirement

Dr. Therese Williams, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Nashville, announced April 18 that she would retire at the end of this school year.



She has served as superintendent since 2002, and before that was a teacher, principal and administrator at Catholic schools in the diocese. “The past 44 years in the ministry of Catholic education have been an absolute joy and priviledge for me,” Williams wrote in a message to school principals and colleagues.



Williams began her teaching career at the old St. Bernard Academy high school, her alma mater. She also served as a teacher, then principal, of St. Edward School, and academic dean at Father Ryan High School.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding expressed his appreciation for Williams and “her longstanding commitment and service to the ministry of Catholic education.” He asked that members of the diocese “join me in thanking Therese, congratulating and wishing her well in her retirement, and keeping her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”



Williams said that she decided to retire so she could spend more time with her family, which includes her husband, two sons, and their families.



In her message to school principals and colleagues in the diocese, Williams said, “I have been surrounded by great staff, pastors, principals, teachers, parents and wonderful students. I feel that our schools have a tradition of excellence and are well positioned to continue the development of future leaders for the Catholic community.”



She continued, “I want to thank you for the trust and support you have given me in our collaboration to advance the mission of Catholic education. I have been so blessed to serve our Catholic community in the Diocese of Nashville.”



Within the diocese are 16 elementary schools and three high schools. Elementary school enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year was just under 4,000 students; total enrollment for the high schools was about 1730 for this school year.



Williams’ retirement announcement follows the recent retirements of two other key staff members from the diocese’s schools office, including Sue Higdon and Alice Valiquette, who served as director of professional staff development, and director of curriculum, respectively.



A national search will be conducted to find the next superintendent of schools for The Diocese of Nashville.







