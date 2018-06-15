School superintendent spent career ‘living mission of Catholic schools’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Therese Williams has spent most of her life in Catholic schools as a student, teacher and administrator.



“I love the mission of Catholic Schools. I love living the mission of Catholic schools,” said Williams, who will retire as the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Nashville on June 30, bringing to a close 44 years in Catholic education.



“The world our kids live in is countercultural to our beliefs in the Catholic Church,” Williams said. “We have to be there to help them make the right choices in life.”



“We educate the whole child,” said Williams. “If we do that truthfully and to our best, we’re building future leaders for the Catholic Church and the City of Nashville. We have kids world-wide making a difference.”



Williams was inspired to become a teacher by the teachers and coaches she had growing up in Nashville as a student at St. Edward School and St. Bernard Academy when it was an all-girls high school.



“I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children,” Williams said. “My teachers made a difference in my life and I wanted to do the same.”



Two of her teachers at St. Edward, Sister Mary Brian, RSM, and Frances Burns, had an impact that has lasted a lifetime. “They had totally different styles, and at different times in my life I guess I needed both of them.”



Sister Mary Brian wore a brace on her leg. Her example of dealing with that difficulty every day inspired Williams to face her own challenges with the same determination. “Whenever I’ve been faced with a problem, I think of Sister Mary Brian,” she said.



“Mrs. Burns was tough. There was no whining with her,” Williams recalled with a smile. Burns impressed on Williams to “do your best in life, no matter what. Life is not going to be easy. You keep doing your best.”



Burns later served as principal at St. Edward and when Williams became principal there, she was still at St. Edward as the school secretary. “And what a wonderful mentor she was for me.”



A basketball player growing up, Williams also was influenced by the coaches in her life, including her father, Tommy St. Charles.



“I saw his relationship with the kids, how even when they left his team and went on to high school, they always came back and visited him,” Williams said of her father. “They wanted his advice about life, and I thought that was very special.”



Another of her coaches, Charles Donnelly, “made a huge difference in my life,” Williams said. “He was interested in me being my best and took a personal interest in me.”



After graduating from St. Bernard, Williams headed to Middle Tennessee State University where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. Her goal was to become a coach. “To do that you had to be a teacher,” Williams said.



She started her teaching career at her alma mater, St. Bernard, where she also coached the basketball, volleyball and tennis teams. Her true vocation turned out not to be coaching, but teaching.



“Once I started teaching, I thought, ‘I love this,’” Williams said. “I loved that you can be effective in the formation of the lives of children. You can help them form their moral code in their life. There are little teaching moments all through the day that make a difference in a child’s life.”



Williams spent 15 years teaching at St. Bernard until the high school closed. She then returned to St. Edward where she taught religion classes to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students for a year, before the pastor, Father Joseph Patrick Breen, asked her to take the position of principal.



The request surprised her. “I had the leadership skills,” Williams said. “I didn’t know it at the time.”



She followed the example of the principals she had studied and worked under, including several Mercy Sisters. “I liked their leadership style.”



The keys to her leadership style were to have high standards, be a good listener, and base all decisions on the needs of the students, Williams said. “It sets the tone for the school culture.”



After seven years as principal at St. Edward, a new opportunity presented itself.



Eddie Krenson was then principal at Father Ryan High School. “He had his kids in my school,” Williams said. “I knew him as a parent and as a co-principal.”



Krenson asked her to consider applying for the position of academic dean at Father Ryan. “I said, ‘I love being at St. Edward,’” but Krenson urged her to consider applying for the post at Ryan.



“For a school to be healthy and grow, it needs new leadership,” Williams said. “It was good for St. Edward and for me.”



She served as Father Ryan’s academic dean for five years. “I was over the educational program,” she said.



During her tenure, she increased the number of Advanced Placement courses offered at Father Ryan and implemented a new teacher evaluation system. “We had a lot of success with that.”



When Steve Hammond stepped down as diocesan superintendent of schools, he asked Williams to consider applying for the job, which she did. “It was time for me to do more and give back more,” Williams said.



When she won the job, “I gave myself some goals, and we’ve accomplished them,” Williams said.



Among the goals she’s accomplished have been to have all the schools in the diocese accredited and to do more for special needs children.



“I wanted to do something diocesan-wide for tuition assistance. That was a struggle but we got there,” Williams said, referring to the fundraising reception for the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools.



As superintendent she also oversaw the implementation of a regular review of the curriculum, with teacher input, and the establishment of curriculum mapping, which sets out standards for each subject in each grade that all schools in the diocese must meet.



“A kid can change schools and they won’t miss a beat,” Williams said. “It helps the schools because it’s data based.”



As part of the curriculum mapping process, the diocesan schools have aligned the standards for religion classes with the social justice teachings of the Church, Williams said. “And dioceses all over the country have asked us for that,” she added.



“Academically, we’re very strong,” said Williams, who earned a doctorate in education from Trevecca Nazarene University. “Our Catholic identity is deep in tradition and faith. When I think about the service hours our students put in and the faith formation of our teachers, it’s amazing.”



As she completes 16 years as superintendent, the diocesan schools still have some areas with room for growth, Williams said. “We have a wonderful story to tell. We need marketing to tell our story,” she said.



“With that we need an enrollment management plan,” she added, noting that birthrates are falling, which will mean fewer students available. “We need more help with tuition assistance.”



Williams has been a leader in the diocese and beyond. Besides serving as superintendent, she has been an adjunct professor in the master of arts-teaching program at Trevecca, and served on numerous boards and committees including: Advance ED Accreditation State Council; Catapult Learning National Advisory Board; Tennessee Department of Education Non-public Schools Advisory Council; Tennessee Department of Education Individual Education Account Advisory Committee; Tennessee Department of Education Consolidated Planning of Monitoring ESSA Advisory Committee; and the Tennessee Catholic Public Policy Commission.



In retirement, “I’m going to enjoy my family,” spending more time with her children and granddaughter, Williams said.



She also will be active with the accreditation agency, Advanced Ed. “I love it,” Williams said. “I want to keep my foot in education and I can make a difference there.”



