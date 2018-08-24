Schools fundraiser will honor outstanding teachers, welcome new superintendent

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

To salute Catholic education and to enhance the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools, the Diocese of Nashville’s Schools Office is presenting a celebratory event 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



“A Celebration of Catholic Education” will honor recently retired superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville, Therese Williams, and Christ the Teacher award winners.



The event will also be an opportunity to meet the diocese’s new superintendent of schools, Rebecca Hammel.



“I very much look forward to the evening where I will meet for the first time those who walk this journey with us,” Hammel said. “I am grateful to our Catholic community, and especially Bishop (J. Mark) Spalding and our pastors, for their generous support of our schools.”



Hammel officially begins her new position with the diocese on Aug. 27, coming to Nashville from the Archdiocese of Atlanta, where she served as the associate superintendent of schools.



“The Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools is vitally important to the mission of keeping our schools affordable and accessible to all parents who desire a Catholic education for their children,” Hammel said. “This event is one such way others may positively impact the lives of children, by providing our young brothers and sisters opportunity.”



Paying for a Catholic school education can be a sacrifice for many families today, and the requests for tuition assistance far outpaces the ability of schools in the diocese to meet them.



Every year, families in the diocese request about half a million dollars in tuition assistance, but EACS can only fulfill a fraction of that. “The need is well in excess of what we can give,” said Betty Lou Burnett, EACS board member and event organizer.



She is hopeful that new EACS fundraising efforts will expand access to Catholic education and help boost the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools, soon to be known as Assistance for Catholic Education, or ACE.



The idea to hold an EACS reception grew out of the work of a task force formed in 2014 by the late Bishop David Choby to explore ways to make Catholic schools more affordable. One recommendation of the task force was to develop a diocesan-wide marketing campaign, and another was to increase the funds invested through EACS.



Organizers are hopeful the EACS fundraiser will grow at a pace similar to the annual Seminarian Education Benefit Dinner and Auction fundraiser. In its first year, that event raised $6,000, while the 2018 dinner and auction raised $330,000. Last year’s EACS fundraiser at Holy Family Church in Brentwood raised $70,000.



Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools funds are designated for Catholic education within the Diocese of Nashville, primarily for tuition assistance. Now in its 25th year, the fund was created to supplement other fundraising events at schools such as galas, annual funds, and capital campaigns.



“While serving as good stewards of revenue generated by tuition, we know that tuition alone cannot sustain our schools in our quest to deliver the optimum learning experiences that prepare our students well for college and faith-filled lives,” Hammel said.



Applicants are presented to EACS from individual schools each year and awards are presented, with a focus on those with the greatest need. In addition to the original endowment, EACS has created a second fund for immediate distribution.



Burnett, a Nashville native who attended 12 years of Catholic school in the diocese, as did her three children, is hopeful that the Sept. 18 reception will be an important step toward building the endowment.



Fifty percent of the funds raised at the Sep. 18 event twill be used for immediate needs and 50 percent will be added to the endowment. Today, the endowment is valued at around $3.5 million, “but we need more like $20 million,” said Burnette.



Everyone in the diocese is invited to the “Celebration of Catholic Schools” event at the Fleming Center at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Sept. 18. Tickets will be available for purchase online or by emailing Burnett at bettylou.burnett@holyfamilycc.com. Organizers also are seeking corporate sponsors for the reception.



For more information about EACS or making a donation, visit https://www.dioceseofnashville.com/endowment-for-the-advancement-of-catholic-schools.