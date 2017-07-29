Schools prepping for ‘once in a lifetime’ solar eclipse

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Soon after the new school year begins, the teachers and students in schools in the Nashville area will be given a gift from the cosmos: a total eclipse of the sun on Monday, Aug. 21.



“Are you kidding me,” Julie Petcu, the science enrichment coordinator at St. Matthew School in Franklin said when she was asked if she was excited about the upcoming eclipse. “The next solar eclipse in our area is over 400 years from now. This is a once in a lifetime family event.”



“It really is like heaven” for a science teacher, said Meg Darke, a parent volunteer in the science lab at Christ the King School in Nashville. “We’re going to see something that day that man can’t recreate. We cannot duplicate with all our technology what we’re going to witness.



“For the Catholic school, it’s such a natural marriage of science and God’s creation,” Darke said. “How can we not see his hand in that?”



Schools all across the diocese are planning ways to turn the solar eclipse into a teaching moment.



On July 20, Petcu hosted a workshop at St. Matthew for teachers, led by an educator from NASA, “to help them teach how and why the event occurs and how special it is for our area, and to help the kids get excited about it through activities,” she said.



Nearly 50 teachers from Catholic schools and other private schools in the area attended, Petcu said. “It was amazing. We had an excellent educator,” John Weis, a NASA Educator Professional Development Specialist.



The teachers learned about vision safety when watching the total eclipse, the movement of the earth and moon in relationship to the sun, how to make solar eclipse viewers using cereal boxes as pinpoint viewers, and about other online resources on the eclipse, Petcu said.



At St. Matthew, teachers will prepare the students for the eclipse with age-appropriate activities of the teachers’ choice. The goal, Petcu said, will be “to involve the students with the eclipse and the significance of the event.”



St. Matthew, which is located just outside the 70-mile wide band where the total eclipse will be visible, will still be able to view a partial eclipse on Aug. 21.



But at Christ the King School in Nashville, the students will have a view of the total eclipse. In fact, Nashville is the largest city wholly within the “path of totality”; in the downtown area, the total eclipse is expected to be visible for two minutes.



On Tuesday, July 25, Christ the King science teacher Margaret Weis and Darke organized a one-day minicamp for students to learn about the sun and the upcoming eclipse. The minicamp featured “fun things the kids love to do, which is the hands-on activities that build on their natural excitement,” Darke said.



On the day of the eclipse, Christ the King will host a “Solar-Bration.” “The entire community will be involved in doing activities that are eclipse related,” Darke said. All the students and faculty will gather on the field beside the school to watch the eclipse and their parents will be invited to witness the event with them.



“I can’t wait to see them all there with their glasses on and watching the progress of the eclipse,” Darke said. “It’s going to be so exciting.”



The center line of the path of the total eclipse will pass through Gallatin, where St. John Vianney School is located, and just north of Hendersonville, where Pope John Paul II High School is located.



“We’re making it so the eclipse is the superstar of the day,” said Jennifer Dye, chair of JPII’s science department.



The whole student body will gather in the morning in the school auditorium where the science faculty will talk to them about they’re going to see, the historical significance of the eclipse, and how to watch it safely.



“We’ve ordered eclipse glasses for all our students and faculty,” Dye said. Astronomers advise viewers not to directly look at any solar eclipse without proper eye protection, and the dangerous times are during the partial eclipses just before and after the total eclipse as the moon passes between the sun and the earth. Once totality begins, it is safe to remove the glasses and take in the glory.



One of the reasons solar eclipses occur is because the moon and sun appear to be about the same size in our sky. So when the orbit of the moon puts it directly between the earth and the sun, the moon will appear to completely block the sun. Only the sun’s corona, it’s outer atmosphere will be visible as a ring of light around the moon.



In the Nashville area, the sky will go dark about 1:27 p.m. “It’s going to be night time. I think that’s what people don’t get,” Dye said.



JPII’s students and faculty will be gathered on the football field to watch, “just enjoying the experience of the eclipse,” Dye said.



The total eclipse will be visible in Hendersonville for 2 minutes 32 seconds. “It’s just a great place to view it,” Dye said.



Immaculate Conception School in Clarksville also lies in a prime viewing location, just south of the center line of the path of the total eclipse, which will pass through Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on the other side of the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.



The total eclipse is expected to be visible in Clarksville for 2 minutes 21 seconds, said Immaculate Conception Principal Stephanie Stafford.



From the day school opens on Aug. 7 until the day of the eclipse, “we’ll be talking about it,” Stafford said.



On the day of the eclipse, the students’ parents will be invited to a picnic lunch at the school to watch the eclipse with their children, she said.



In Hopkinsville, the total eclipse is expected to last 2 minutes and 41 seconds, longer than any other location on the path. As one of the prime viewing locations in the country, Hopkinsville and Clarksville officials are expecting more than 100,000 visitors, and public schools in Clarksville are closing for the day because of fears of problems that might be caused by increased traffic from eclipse watchers.



Immaculate Conception will remain open. “We’re leaving it up to the parents to see if they are willing to fight the traffic,” Stafford said.



“To have a total eclipse like this is very rare,” Stafford said. “My only fear is that the weather is going to be horrible.”