Seminarian Dinner total nearing record $300,000

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The eighth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction set records for attendance, the number of sponsorships, and money raised as organizers have passed their goal of $250,000 and are within an eyelash of reaching their dream figure of $300,000.



And with 10 to 12 new seminarians starting their studies later this summer, every dollar is needed.



“It was phenomenal,” Diocesan Chief Financial Officer Bill Whalen said of the event, which was held on Tuesday, May 23, at Holy Family Church in Brentwood. “It was record breaking.”



A week after the event, the diocese had cleared more than $290,000 and was working to get over the $300,000 mark, Whalen said. The diocese is still accepting donations to meet the dream mark.



“I think overall it’s one of the best we’ve ever had,” said Bob Rudman, chairman of the Dinner and Auction, which raises money to pay the more than $1 million annual cost of educating the diocese’s seminarians.



The Dinner and Auction drew a sellout crowd of more than 600 people, Rudman said. “We had a lot of new folks.”



“We beat all of our previous auction records,” Rudman said, with the live auction bringing in close to $29,000. The live auction proceeds were put over the top by a bidding war for a hockey stick signed by all the Nashville Predators, who were crowned the National Hockey League’s Western Conference Champions the day before. The price got to $6,300 with Gary Wiesnewski of St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro claiming the stick after a spirited round of bidding.



“It was a godsend for us,” Rudman said, because the auction of the hockey stick, one of only 17 signed by all the Predators, put organizers over last year’s live auction total of $25,000.



This year’s event drew 17 sponsors, another record, said Sandra Jordan, director of grants and annual giving for the diocese. Having 17 sponsors for such an event “is unheard of,” Jordan said, and shows support for the event is growing. “To have 17 sponsors so invested in the diocese is so impressive, and we’re really thankful.”



Donors also contributed enough money to meet the $50,000 matching grant offered by the Catholic Church Extension Society, said Jordan. “I know the match spurred a lot of interest in raising the money.”



Rudman has been involved in the Dinner and Auction since the first year when it raised $12,000. Last year, organizers were able to present Bishop David Choby a check for $190,000. This year, that amount will grow by about a third.



“We did that in one evening,” said Rudman. “I don’t know of too many organizations that can wave that banner. It’s a tribute to what the bishop has done and the love of the people for the bishop.”



“The bishop really put his heart and soul into this seminarian education program,” Jordan said. “To get it to grow to be one of the most successful programs in the country is highly impressive. By raising the money to support the seminarians we’re not only supporting the seminarians in their education but we’re supporting the bishop in his work to provide well-formed priests for our future.”



Bishop Choby was unable to attend this year’s Dinner and Auction because he is still recovering from surgery. But a letter from the bishop was read during the event.



“Please accept my sincere thanks for being here tonight. This event is especially meaningful to me, so please know that I am very much here in spirit,” the bishop said in his letter. “Your attendance tonight and the support you give to our seminarians is one of the greatest sources of encouragement you could give to me.”



Among the crowd were most of the diocese’s seminarians and many of its priests.



“It was really touching to watch the people going up and embracing the seminarians,” Rudman said. “They all realize our parish priests are getting a little bit older. This is their insurance. They want a priest to be there for them when they need them the most.”



Jordan also recognized the support for the diocese’s seminarians is not only limited to money. “I loved seeing everyone come out and support our seminarians,” she said. “It’s so important for them to know that we support them. Formation is a long journey and a difficult process, and having our support can help them make it through those difficult times.”



The Dinner and Auction was once again sponsored by the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville and the Tennessee Knights of Columbus. Other sponsors included:



Presenting Sponsor, $25,000 or more, Catholic Church Extension Society, Diocesan Properties: Marina Manor East.

Platinum Sponsor, $10,000: Mary Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility, Saint Thomas Health.

Gold Sponsor, $5,000: Villa Maria Manor, St. Henry Property Development, Catholic Community Investment and Loan Inc.

Silver Sponsor, $2,500. Premier Parking and Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair, PLLC.

Supporting Sponsor, $1,000: Carter Group LLC, Catholic Business League, Catholic Mutual Group, Father Ryan High School, Miracle Ford, Pope John Paul II High School, West Meade Wine and Liquor Mart, Wood Personnel Services.



“It’s just a team effort that really makes it all possible,” Rudman said.



The diocese is still accepting donations to reach the $300,000 mark. For more information about making a donation, contact Sandra Jordan at 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.