Seminarian Education Dinner adds auction items, reaches sellout

by From staff reports

Organizers of the ninth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction have added several live and silent auction items, including one that should intrigue Tennessee Titans fans in the Diocese of Nashville.



Among the live auction items will be a dinner for eight with the Titans’ new head coach Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen. The dinner will be hosted by Tom Morales at the Southern Steak & Oyster Restaurant in downtown Nashville.



This once-in-lifetime dinner with an NFL coach is a $3,500 value.



New silent auction items include:



• A barbecue dinner for 10 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Casa Santa in the largest privately-owned grotto in Middle Tennessee. Father Phillip Halladay will celebrate Mass beforehand. A $1,000 value.



• Two tickets to the U2 concert at Bridgestone Arena on May 26.



• A pearl bracelet from Crown Jewelry and Gifts in Franklin. A $100 value.



People interested in the auction items can view them and bid online by visiting https://futurepriestbenefit.weebly.com, said Doug Blake, one of the organizers of this year’s Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction.



“If people are unable to come to the event, they still have an opportunity to bid on these items on that website,” Blake said. Bidders must have a representative at the dinner to collect their item.



The Seminarian Education Dinner will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville.

Since the Tennessee Register went to press on May 17, the event has been declared a sellout.



Proceeds from the dinner and auction help pay for the education of the diocese’s seminarians so that the Catholic community of Middle Tennessee will continue to have priests to serve their spiritual needs in the future.



The total cost of educating seminarians is more than $1 million a year. The goal for this year’s dinner and auction is $325,000.



The theme of this year’s Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction is “Feel the Love of Jesus in Your Heart,” which was taken from Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s remarks at the end of his ordination and installation Mass last February.



Organizers of this year’s Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction will receive a boost toward reaching their goal of $325,000 from a matching grant by Catholic Extension, which supports mission dioceses, including the Diocese of Nashville.



Catholic Extension will match up to $50,000 in new money raised. People who want to donate specifically toward the matching grant can contact Jordan.



People who are unable to attend the dinner and auction can make donation online at the diocesan website: www.dioceseofnashville.com.





AUTION ITEMS



Live auction items include:



• Gulf Shores Beach Home: One week stay in a lovely, five bedroom/three bath home, a short walk to the beach. No black out dates. A $ 3,000.00 value.



• Chef’s Table dining experience with Bishop J. Mark Spalding: You and eight guests will be treated to culinary delights, paired with special wines, by Master Chef Chris Holmes of Clean Plate Club Events. A $4,500.00 value.



• Predators Package: Enjoy a fantastic Predators experience. You’ll receive two tickets to a home game during the 2018-19 season, a one-night stay at the Omni Hotel, and breakfast for two at the hotel’s restaurant, Kitchen Notes. And you’ll be the envy of all your friends when you display this team-signed, Preds jersey. Certificate of authenticity included. Priceless.



• Cape San Blas Beach Home: One week stay in this professionally designed and decorated home that sits directly on the beach. Just 1.5 hours from Panama City Beach, Florida, this four bedroom/four bath home sleeps eight comfortably. Enjoy the ocean view from balconies on all three floors. No black out dates. A $ 3,000.00 value.



• High Tea Dominican Style: Party of eight on a Sunday afternoon at St. Cecilia Motherhouse with the Dominican Sisters. Enjoy the best of homemade delicacies, exotic teas, engaging music and conversation with the sisters in a beautiful, 19th century setting. Tour portions of the Motherhouse and conclude the afternoon with optional Vespers, Rosary and Benediction in the Chapel of St. Cecilia. Children are welcome. A priceless experience.



• Copper Pressing of Melchizedek Blessing Abraham: Renowned artist, professor and author Ted Jones created this spectacular 17.5-inch by 39-inch piece – “Melchizedek Blesses Abraham” – specifically for this event. His artwork hangs in museums and churches throughout the U.S.



• Dîner à Paris: Your group of eight guests will join Our Lady of Lake pastor Father Eric Fowlkes for a French inspired, filet mignon dinner at the magnificent lakeside, Hendersonville home of Dan and Paula Bourget. The dinner will be held Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.



• Charlie Daniels Autographed Fiddle and Photograph: Handle this instrument with care as it comes autographed from this Grand Ole Opry member, who was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Certificate of authenticity included.



• Third Man in the Booth: Join the Predators radio broadcasting duo, Hal Gill and Pete Weber, for dinner before the game. You’ll then join them in the booth and work with them during a home game at Bridgestone Arena during the 2018-2019 season. Please note this experience is for a single person only as space is very limited.



• Dinner with Mass for Eight: Fathers Dan Steiner, Gervan Menezes, and Michael Fye will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Incarnation Rectory followed by a Brazilian dinner for eight.



• Bishop Choby’s Golf Cart: Purchased new in 2016, this passenger cart has been used just a handful of times. It’s a Yamaha Model YDRE, X version, with seating for four passengers. Guaranteed to lower your handicap by four strokes! **Results may vary.



Items in the silent auction include:



• Cabin in the Woods: Four days/three nights in a Center Hill Lake cabin that sleeps four.



• Lakeside of Naples Condo: Weekly rental of a three bedroom/two bath condo in Florida.



• Smoky Mountain Ridge: Four-night weekend rental of this three bedroom/three bath home that sleeps 10.



• Morris Orthodontics: $1,000.00 certificate toward new patient services.



• Panama City Beach Condo: Weekly rental of a two- bedroom condo that sleeps six and sits right on the beach.



• Autographed Tara Lipinski Figure Skates: 1998 Olympic Gold Medalist has signed this pair of figure skates. Certificate of authenticity included.



• A Day on the Lake in Style: You and seven guests will enjoy a six-hour day of skiing and tubing on a brand new MasterCraft speedboat. Champagne, beer and wine, gourmet breakfast and lunch, and snacks included. Finish off your day in the hot tub at Cedar Creek Yacht Club in Mt. Juliet.



• Official Rosaries of the Centennial of the Apparitions of Fatima: They received the Papal Blessing from Pope Francis while the donor was there in person. Also included is the papal invitation certificate and photo of Pope Francis.



• Basket of High End Catholic Items: Handmade by fine craftsmen, these valuable, Catholic religious items are from Italy and donated by Giftscatholic.com.



• Pub Party: 25 guests will enjoy a party at The Corner Pub, in Bellevue.



• Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse: $200 Certificate.



• Wine Basket: Four Bottles of wine complete with numerous hostess items.



• Martin’s Bar-B-Cue Joint: Gift basket containing $30 gift card, four rubs, a hat and a t-shirt.



• Instapot Kitchen Basket: Twelve Sur La Table kitchen items surround an Instapot.



• Nashville Predators limited edition wine bottle with two Preds etched wine glasses.



• Nashville Nightlife Dinner and Theater: Certificate for 12 guests to attend dinner and a show at this venue.



• Fairvue Plantation: Round of golf for four.



• Titans Game and Dinner: Two tickets to the first, pre-season game, and a $50 gift card to Acme Feed & Seed.



• Night at the Holiday Inn West End/Vanderbilt and $50 gift card to Bricktop’s.



• Spirit Store Gift Basket from Father Ryan High School.



• Vanderbilt Legends Club: Round of golf for four.



• Pope John Paul II High School Beach Basket.



• Two original works of art by Cindy Wunsch, Studio Be, Nashville.



• Signed and framed “Broadway” print by Phil Ponder.



• TN Icon Artwork on Repurposed Wood by John Gerbic.



• Pietà Statue from St. Mary’s Bookstore.



• Carved Wooden Art Piece by Jim Corbett.



• Signed and framed “St. Henry” print by Phil Ponder.



• Four matted prints by Phil Ponder – “The Floral Collection.”



• Slimline, Leather Briefcase from Johnston and Murphy.



• ESPN Gift Bag: Drawstring bag contains a water bottle, hat and polo jersey.



• Three men’s button-down, sports shirts by Johnston and Murphy.



• Three men’s fancy dress shirts by Johnston and Murphy.



• Asus Flip C101P Chromebook.



• Blue Paisley Jacquard Scarf from Johnston and Murphy with Leatherette Edition of the New Testament and “The Joy of the Gospel” by Pope Francis.



• Links of London Sweetie Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet.



• Hand-knit Wool Wrap with hand-carved, wooden shawl pin and Pope Francis A Photographic Portrait and Pope Francis the Joy of Love Books.



• Red paisley Jacquard Scarf from Johnston and Murphy with “Rediscover the Rosary” and “Into the Deep” books.



• “Rodan and Fields life-changing skincare. Set of three skincare products.



To bid on the auction items online, visit https://futurepriestbenefit.weebly.com.



Sponsors for this year’s dinner and auction include:



• Presenting Sponsor, $25,000 or more: Catholic Church Extension Society and Diocesan Properties/Marina Manor East.



• Platinum Sponsor, $10,000: Mary Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility, and Villa Maria Manor.



• Gold Sponsor, $5,000: Carroll Homes, Catholic Community Investment and Loan Inc., St. Henry Property Development, Wayne M. Wise Wellness Fund, Inc. and Wood Personnel Services.



• Silver Sponsor, $2,500: Miracle Ford, Miracle Jeep Chrysler, Premier Parking, Saint Thomas Health and Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair, LLC.



• Supporting Sponsor, $1,000: Apple2Apple Insurance Agency, Carter Group, Gabriel Media Group and Pope John Paul II High School.



For more information, contact Sandra Jordan at 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.