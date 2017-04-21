Seminarian Education Dinner adds auction items to lineup

by From staff reports

The eighth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction has added a list of fun live auction items, including several dinners prepared by priests and deacons.



Among the auction items that will be available at the event, which will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, will be:



• A Brazilian dinner for eight people with a special Mass at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville provided by Fathers Dan Steiner, Gervan Menezes and Michael Fye, who are all in residence at the Cathedral.



• An Eastern North Carolina Dinner for 10 prepared by Father John Hammond and Deacon Dan Pyles at the home of Deacon Pyles and his wife Beth in College Station.



• A Jamaican dinner for eight prepared by Father Zack Kirangu, the associate pastor at St. Philip Church, at your home or the location of your choice.



• A Cajun Dinner and Mass with Father Phillip Halladay, a native of Mobile, Alabama, prepared by Paul and Monica Garvey.



• A barbecue dinner for 100 catered by Fate Thomas Jr.



• A Chef’s Table dinner provided by the Clean Plate Club.



• High tea Dominican style, with homemade delicacies, on a Sunday afternoon at the historic motherhouse of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville. After the high tea, the high bidder will be able to join more than 100 Dominican sisters for sung vespers, rosary and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the chapel at the Motherhouse.



• The use of two vacation homes in Panama City, Florida, and a cabin on Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.



• A bronze statue of the Pieta from St. Mary’s Bookstore.



• A cocktail party for 10 at the historic Harrison House in Franklin, including a reception, music and a VIP tour of the home and farm that served as a Civil War spy headquarters, field hospital and command post for Confederate General John Bell Hood during the pivotal Battle of Franklin in 1864.



“The above is just a partial list of some of the many auction items that folks can bid on,” said Bob Rudman, chairman of the Seminarian Dinner and Auction, which is sponsored by the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville and the Knights of Columbus. “It might be wise to have a group of friends combine their resources for not only a great experience but a marvelous way to help us reach our financial goal of supporting our seminarians.”



The diocese currently has 26 seminarians studying at seminaries in the United States and Rome. Each year, the diocese spends more than $1 million to educate its seminarians.



Since the fundraiser was established in 2010, the event has quickly grown as an important contributor toward the costs of educating the future priests of the Diocese of Nashville. In its first year, the event raised $6,000, but last year it raised $190,000. The goal for this year is $225,000.



To help reach this year’s goal, the Catholic Extension Society, which helps mission dioceses like the Diocese of Nashville, a matching grant up to $50,000 on any funds raised and received in cash between March 16, 2017, and May 31, 2017.



Organizers are hoping for another sellout crowd for the event; Holy Family can accommodate 600 people.



Tickets are $100 each and tables of eight are available for $800 and tables of 10 for $1,000. Reservations will be taken until the maximum of 600 is met or by Monday, May 15, whichever comes first.



For more information about tickets, sponsorships, auction items or making a donation toward the matching grant, contact Sandra Jordan at 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.





